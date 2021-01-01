« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 63355 times)

Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #720 on: Today at 08:17:36 pm »
Might get a few games if he keeps this up.
Offline markedasred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #721 on: Today at 08:18:40 pm »
He might have scored 4 goals but it's still only 3 points, so tell him to keep his wig on.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #722 on: Today at 08:19:25 pm »
Big Andy Darwin looks decent.

I am, however confused now. Is he still crap, or is he now a Balon D'or candidate? I can see the rival fan contortions already:

"It's only a preseason game!" (Even though he was labelled as shite a week ago in even less relevant playing conditions)
"Wait until he plays better opposition" (Even though Leipzig are better than United or Palace)
"They're too reliant on him to score" (Why stop when you're already on a stupidity roll?)
Offline Wilmo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #723 on: Today at 08:21:49 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 08:06:59 pm
His finishing is impressive. Reminds me of Sturridge. Just hammers it with little backlift. That fourth goal is one hell score a few times in the league. It should be saved, but it wont be.

Good shout to be fair. Poor placement but enough spin and power to see its way to goal if the keeper made a fault. Which he did.

The third goal was my favourite though, great movement and a composed finish.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #724 on: Today at 08:22:36 pm »
Offline JRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #725 on: Today at 08:23:24 pm »
Looks like a proper goalscorer. Just what we needed.
Offline hesbighesred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #726 on: Today at 08:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:21:58 pm
He shouldn't have been confident on the ball, he was a way worse passer than Mignolet (except with throwing, but made bad choices there too). Mignolet could actually cruyff turn a few players. Karius was just happier running off his line and beyond the box (to bad effect too, occasionally)

Do remember loads of arguments with BabuYagu about that one.
He was miles better with the ball at his feet than Mignolet. More than that, he was a proper sweeper keeper. People remember his final howlers - when he was concussed from Ramos' filthy elbows - but forget how much our defending improves as a team with him in goal. He was a lot better from set pieces too, an aggressive claimer that, again, helped our high line a lot. I feel for Karius - his confidence was destroyed by an elbow to the temple that should have been a red for Ramos, instead it was him playing on, concussed, to the death of his career. For his age he was brilliant, and better resilience and concentration are things he might well have learned, in time. Like everyone would agree that Kelleher is a fantastic number 2 and I agree, he's a quality keeper - but he's very similar to how Karius was, imo. Similar skillset, suits our system, but definite flaws in decision making that time will probably iron out. But I don't think many have the mentality to be able to turn around what Karius went through.
Offline Mozology

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #727 on: Today at 08:24:31 pm »
His overall footballing skills can look a bit awkward at times but he gets his shots away first time, rival fans will be seething at the amount of "lucky goals" he gets this season similar to his 4th.

Offline elsewhere

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #728 on: Today at 08:25:14 pm »
maybe we should cancel that plan to send him on a loan to Westbrom
Offline Rosario

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #729 on: Today at 08:25:56 pm »
I still havent watched a single second of preseason yet but still put a smile on my face seeing an article that he scored 4 after all the hysteria Ive seen online in the last week
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #730 on: Today at 08:26:21 pm »
I don't take any pre-season game remotely seriously, but it's always nice to see humble pie forced down the throats of idiots.  :D
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #731 on: Today at 08:26:33 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Today at 08:06:42 pm
He's a very, very different kind of player than Mane. He doesn't have the silky touches and trickery but he seems to know how to put the ball away. So that's all good


He likes to hit it early like Sadio did but he was never a direct replacement.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #732 on: Today at 08:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 08:21:49 pm
Good shout to be fair. Poor placement but enough spin and power to see its way to goal if the keeper made a fault. Which he did.

The third goal was my favourite though, great movement and a composed finish.
You can see that he is a pure number 9. He just knows how to strike a ball. That 4th goal was no fluke just like how Suarez used to bubble shots in.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #733 on: Today at 08:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Kitch83 on Today at 07:31:14 pm
Reminds me of a much more mobile Ibrahimovic.
How about a mobile Immobile?
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #734 on: Today at 08:30:34 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:27:03 pm
How about a mobile Immobile?

Immobile is not immobile,  a mobile Immobile is Immobile.
Online AmanShah21

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #735 on: Today at 08:30:51 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 08:06:59 pm
His finishing is impressive. Reminds me of Sturridge. Just hammers it with little backlift. That fourth goal is one hell score a few times in the league. It should be saved, but it wont be.

This. He's like a lankier sturridge who looks clumsy but can finish with his first touch. Generates a lot of power with little/no backlift and almost always seems to take it first time. He'll score loads because the work rate it there. Still raw with link-up play but he's an out and out goalscorer, the first pure 9 we've had since Torres.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #736 on: Today at 08:31:29 pm »
The goals.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zeCZun0eHlo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zeCZun0eHlo</a>
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #737 on: Today at 08:32:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:25:14 pm
maybe we should cancel that plan to send him on a loan to Westbrom

Need to keep our options open.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #738 on: Today at 08:35:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:32:35 pm
Need to keep our options open.
He just scored 4, maybe he deserves Leicester/Westham.
Offline Redknight60

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #739 on: Today at 08:35:36 pm »
Haha. Fucking outstanding sequence of events. Well done big man.
Offline Raid

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #740 on: Today at 08:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:26:21 pm
I don't take any pre-season game remotely seriously, but it's always nice to see humble pie forced down the throats of idiots.  :D

This. Ive taken very little notice of pre season for a change but had a very wide smile when I saw hed banged in four.

Well in Darwin lad. Do it next week against Abu Dhabi!
Online DaveyHughes

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #741 on: Today at 08:53:25 pm »
Torres mk2
Online oojason

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #742 on: Today at 08:54:27 pm »

'Darwin Nunez first Liverpool goals | ALL FOUR NUNEZ GOALS FROM LEIPZIG' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bw77BEe5EAQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bw77BEe5EAQ</a>
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #743 on: Today at 09:03:40 pm »
Foursome performance from Darwin, all kinds of goals.

On a side note, his pen tonight was almost a carbon copy of Manes last night for Bayern.
Offline thejbs

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #744 on: Today at 09:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:03:40 pm
Foursome performance from Darwin, all kinds of goals.

On a side note, his pen tonight was almost a carbon copy of Manes last night for Bayern.

Pen wasnt great, I thought. First and fourth, keeper shouldve done better. Love to see a poacher in the team.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #745 on: Today at 09:15:14 pm »
Scored 4 but the beauty of it was that he could have easily scored more. Looks dangerous as fuck and you can tell he's constantly got goals on his mind.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #746 on: Today at 09:16:22 pm »
Showed his poacher skills tonight, can score those scrappy goals which bodes well.

He's going to score loads of goals under Klopp.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #747 on: Today at 09:18:52 pm »
Impressive.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #748 on: Today at 09:30:57 pm »
Said it at the end of last season we needed a player who could poach goals for fun and he certainly looks the part. To think a few twits questioned him after 65 minutes of football  :lmao :lmao
Online terry_macss_perm

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #749 on: Today at 09:36:39 pm »
Hell score tons of goals from headers alone if we put decent crosses into the box. Our corners were garbage today - floaty efforts that were easy to defend.

Trent and Robertsons assists stats should go to an even higher level.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #750 on: Today at 09:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:30:57 pm
Said it at the end of last season we needed a player who could poach goals for fun and he certainly looks the part. To think a few twits questioned him after 65 minutes of football  :lmao :lmao


It's why I always wanted that washed up Pole.
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #751 on: Today at 09:58:45 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 09:36:39 pm
Hell score tons of goals from headers alone if we put decent crosses into the box. Our corners were garbage today - floaty efforts that were easy to defend.

Trent and Robertsons assists stats should go to an even higher level.

I was honestly surprised how bad Tsimikas corners were today, hes honestly usually one of the most consistent. Milner is always hit or miss

Dont think we had any when Trent or Robbo were on but could be wrong, think maybe one and we took it short.

Not gonna lie but missed having a proper 9 who runs the channels like Nunez was doing all night, brilliant movement by him. The 2nd and 3rd goal were perfect finishing, lucky with the 4th. Penalty was fine for me, goalie just guessed right way but still had the power and height to go in.

Thought that was wonderful of Salah to give him the penalty to break his scoring duck and give him some confidence.
Online JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #752 on: Today at 10:05:56 pm »
Just read the last 4 pages of the thread and really cant work out if preseason matters or not  its a roller coaster in here 😉
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #753 on: Today at 10:08:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:05:56 pm
Just read the last 4 pages of the thread and really cant work out if preseason matters or not  its a roller coaster in here 😉

The goals dont matter, the integration into the system, movement, understanding all very much matter

Goals are just a culmination of all those things working together
Offline Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #754 on: Today at 10:14:18 pm »

He need to shave his hair and go for a grade 4 crew cut all over, will be boss then

Not having his current hair cut
Online Linudden

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #755 on: Today at 10:19:50 pm »
Really nice poaching and hopefully he keeps it up!

This really is proof that the world would be a better place if Twitter got permanently deleted ;D
Online tommy LFC

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #756 on: Today at 10:22:36 pm »
** I know preseason doesn't really matter**

Already looks a nice fit for our mentality monsters. Received some stick, got pissed off and this is his response.
Online Jm55

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #757 on: Today at 10:25:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:05:56 pm
Just read the last 4 pages of the thread and really cant work out if preseason matters or not  its a roller coaster in here 😉

Every.

Single.

Year.
Online newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #758 on: Today at 10:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:25:42 pm
Every.

Single.

Year.

E
 v
  e
   r
    y.
      S
        i
         n
        g
       l
      e
     .
    Y
   e
 a
r
.


Online terry_macss_perm

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #759 on: Today at 10:35:43 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 09:58:45 pm
I was honestly surprised how bad Tsimikas corners were today, hes honestly usually one of the most consistent. Milner is always hit or miss

Dont think we had any when Trent or Robbo were on but could be wrong, think maybe one and we took it short.

Not gonna lie but missed having a proper 9 who runs the channels like Nunez was doing all night, brilliant movement by him. The 2nd and 3rd goal were perfect finishing, lucky with the 4th. Penalty was fine for me, goalie just guessed right way but still had the power and height to go in.

Thought that was wonderful of Salah to give him the penalty to break his scoring duck and give him some confidence.

We took a short corner in the first half. Looked like it was a nifty set-play as it quickly ended up back with Robbo but, instead of crossing, he passed it on and seconds later it was either back with Adrian or at least deep in our own half.
