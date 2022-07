He looked like he was getting frustrated getting on the end of some through balls, looked like both times he had trouble anticipating which side the pass will come from. That will improve over time for him, its a matter of getting used to his teammates and them sorting out the timing.



Klopp did say hes learning slowly as he needs Thiago to translate for him when they speak. But Bobby was the same when he got here as he spoke no English too.



He needs just a bit of time. Sadly I think there will be a few who think his fee means he will need to hit the ground running.