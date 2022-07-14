« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 48892 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 07:29:34 pm »
If Núñez grabs a brace at Craven Cottage on August 7, no-one will remember pre-season anyway.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 07:51:14 pm »
Actually thought he showed some good stuff today, Im baffled by the criticism. Looks like hes already developed a good link with Mo, they were combining nicely early on and he was getting into some good positions and making good runs but the pass to him was poor each time and to the wrong side.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 08:28:28 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 07:51:14 pm
Actually thought he showed some good stuff today, Im baffled by the criticism. Looks like hes already developed a good link with Mo, they were combining nicely early on and he was getting into some good positions and making good runs but the pass to him was poor each time and to the wrong side.

Thought he was good. A bit of a pest on the shoulder of the last defender. Brilliant in the air, probably the best in the frontline we have seen for ages. Showed good pace too. The touch is rusty and the positioning and passing need work, but that takes time and he's not even been a week with the squad yet. The upcoming training camp is where he'll get to work on those. I see no reason to be worried. If anything, I think he's trying too hard to impress when he needs to be a little more comfortable/natural and play his game. That will come.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 08:33:18 pm »
It's nailed on that he hasn't scored after Palace and everyone's creaming themselves about him being a flop.

And then he scores a hat trick at Old Trafford.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 08:36:45 pm »
Hes shit HOT!!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 08:38:32 pm »
Andy Carroll is trending again on Twitter. He gets himself into good areas to get all these chances. Hes going to score 20+ this season for sure
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 08:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:29:34 pm
If Núñez grabs a brace at Craven Cottage on August 7, no-one will remember pre-season anyway.

Exactly, Aspas had a great pre season and scored loads and look what happened to him at our club. Pre season doesnt mean much at all..not like hes had very much match time yet
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 08:51:07 pm »
You lot are watching footy in the summer? Im loving the break personally. Dont know how those of you on social media keep sane with all the trash being spouted. Ive heard theres a load of fuss about Darwins form. I genuinely dont give a fuck, none of these games mean anything unless youre a 14 year old trolling on Twitter.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 08:53:53 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 07:51:14 pm
Actually thought he showed some good stuff today, Im baffled by the criticism. Looks like hes already developed a good link with Mo, they were combining nicely early on and he was getting into some good positions and making good runs but the pass to him was poor each time and to the wrong side.
Fans and pundits can be really dumb. Remember all the shit that was levelled at Thiago for most of his first season, changes nothing in his game, we win more matches and suddenly he's in the team of the year.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 08:54:11 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:38:32 pm
Andy Carroll is trending again on Twitter. He gets himself into good areas to get all these chances. Hes going to score 20+ this season for sure

Im more worried that opposition fans are watching our pre season friendlies than Nunez settling in straight away.

I couldnt even tell you who any other team has played.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 09:16:55 pm »
ive seen enough to think he will fit it fine and go on and be a brill purchase  hes had a few days training with a team he dont know let alone a set up completely different to the one hes used to ... he will pick up more in Austria at the training camp when klopp and the coaches along with his new teamates will guilde in into the set up more ...... we all know how fickle todays fans are they are the type that will wear a shirt of another team in a heartbeat when things are not right ... ie not real fans  just like the city fans who are oh lets support them they are winning lol ....

pre season games like the last 2 mean nothing what happens after the training camp is what matters and lets not forget its not just us who need to adjust the rest will have to as well ... by a couple games in i think he will be firing on all cylinders ..

also im not sure being a pro and having blisters cant be very conferrable not that i would know the only football i ever played was 5 a side as being a 6ft4 tall gut at 19 stone i played rugby and never 80mins lol so how unconformable must that be 


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:51:07 pm
You lot are watching footy in the summer? Im loving the break personally. Dont know how those of you on social media keep sane with all the trash being spouted. Ive heard theres a load of fuss about Darwins form. I genuinely dont give a fuck, none of these games mean anything unless youre a 14 year old trolling on Twitter.
Not watched a single game yet ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 09:35:13 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:51:07 pm
You lot are watching footy in the summer? Im loving the break personally. Dont know how those of you on social media keep sane with all the trash being spouted. Ive heard theres a load of fuss about Darwins form. I genuinely dont give a fuck, none of these games mean anything unless youre a 14 year old trolling on Twitter.

I thnik this heat is getting to me mate but I agree with ya.

Fuck knows who the other teams are playing in pre season but it seems like everyone knows who we are playing.  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 09:54:05 pm »
I thought it was a solid cameo, he got into plenty of shooting positions and hammered a few on target. Seems like a lot of the first teamers are burned out from those double training sessions, hence only getting 30 mins in each game.

We'll see something closer to his real level in a couple of weeks maybe.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:51:07 pm
You lot are watching footy in the summer? Im loving the break personally. Dont know how those of you on social media keep sane with all the trash being spouted. Ive heard theres a load of fuss about Darwins form. I genuinely dont give a fuck, none of these games mean anything unless youre a 14 year old trolling on Twitter.

This 1000x

Why the hell are his performances from pre-season even being analysed?! We've now reached a point in where a new signing is being judged before the real football kicks in? Social media and to be fair the age of the internet really does my head in at times.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 10:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:35:13 pm
I thnik this heat is getting to me mate but I agree with ya.

Fuck knows who the other teams are playing in pre season but it seems like everyone knows who we are playing.  ;D

We've got rival fans watching our preseason games just to try and make fun of Nunez. Mental stuff. We're massive. He should see it as a compliment but him reacting on twitter will make it even worse.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 08:51:07 pm
You lot are watching footy in the summer? Im loving the break personally. Dont know how those of you on social media keep sane with all the trash being spouted. Ive heard theres a load of fuss about Darwins form. I genuinely dont give a fuck, none of these games mean anything unless youre a 14 year old trolling on Twitter.
I like the break too. To be honest, I didn't even know we had a training session today until the result popped up on my phone.

I saw the insanity after the training session with the Mancs, so I assume there is similar today because Nunez is yet to score?

It's utterly ridiculous. All that matters is he's settling in, getting to know his squadmates, getting to know our system and is building up his fitness in preparation for when the season starts.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 10:08:33 pm »
Hasnt even played 90 minutes in total and the grief has been enough for him to tweet about it. The most staggering thing is how much viewership our pre-season games are getting.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:08:03 pm
We've got rival fans watching our preseason games just to try and make fun of Nunez. Mental stuff. We're massive. He should see it as a compliment but him reacting on twitter will make it even worse.
:lmao

Much humble pie will be consumed this coming season.  :)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:08:33 pm
Hasnt even played 90 minutes in total and the grief has been enough for him to tweet about it. The most staggering thing is how much viewership our pre-season games are getting.

I'm not on Twitter. What did he say?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm »
Basically a shush emoji.  :D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 10:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm
Not watched a single game yet ;D

Ive watched bits and pieces, mainly to see how the youngsters are getting on.

And jinxed it today watching the last ten minutes of the first half and poor, unlucky AOC limped off. Hope its nothing serious.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm
Basically a shush emoji.  :D
Thanks Samie.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 10:39:06 pm »
hahaha what on earth is this about criticism, during a training session. I miss the days where you had to look bloody hard to find out the result of a pre season game, the first glimpse you got of new signings was in the charity shield and you didn't see the league table until after about 10 games in.
It's the way of the world I know but it's amusing how everyone dissects every touch and make stupid "can they win the league" radio phone in's after a shit team gets off to a good start after 5 games.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm »
Just small minded rival fans trolling which is normal and like usual at the end we will laugh at them.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 11:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:13:12 pm
Just small minded rival fans trolling which is normal and like usual at the end we will laugh at them.

Honestly i dont think a lot of them understand how football works these days since when has not scoring in a couple of friendly games ever counted for anything 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #586 on: Today at 12:16:54 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:37:51 pm
Honestly i dont think a lot of them understand how football works these days since when has not scoring in a couple of friendly games ever counted for anything 

We should have arranged a game against some Austrian farmers for Núñez' first game like Everton did a few years ago. Cenk Tosun bagged 4 for them in a 22-0 win and that worked out well for them.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #587 on: Today at 02:42:10 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:53:34 pm
What's that got to do with Mexico?
Apparently they speak Uraguayan in Mexico
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #588 on: Today at 04:02:21 am »
Loving his passion! He looks so frustrated when a move doesnt pull off for him. Thats the fire he needs!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #589 on: Today at 06:29:10 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 08:36:45 pm
Hes shit HOT!!!
it's a shame he is still here after 60 minutes drought
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #590 on: Today at 06:32:57 am »
Quote from: kavah on July 14, 2022, 10:43:13 pm

Even Klopp is laughing at his "skills"
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #591 on: Today at 07:39:55 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:29:34 pm
no-one will remember pre-season anyway.
Unless a major injury occurs I tend not to think of any pre seasons.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #592 on: Today at 07:44:00 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:39:55 am
Unless a major injury occurs I tend not to think of any pre seasons.
I remember the pre-season Klopp brought Dortmund over and he was clearly entranced by Anfield. I thought, 'he's probably going to be romantic enough to pick us over all the other destinations he'll be offered...'
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #593 on: Today at 08:18:49 am »
For his sake he should leave the internet for a bit. Hes clearly read stuff to be posting resilencia with a shushing emoji. Dont get how itd be helpful for him at this time but eh, Im not a life coach.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #594 on: Today at 08:20:54 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:37:51 pm
Honestly i dont think a lot of them understand how football works these days since when has not scoring in a couple of friendly games ever counted for anything 

I remember a Liverpool fan once complained about Torres' penalty record being rubbish for us, based on him missing one in a pre-season friendly.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #595 on: Today at 08:24:39 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:44:00 am
I remember the pre-season Klopp brought Dortmund over and he was clearly entranced by Anfield. I thought, 'he's probably going to be romantic enough to pick us over all the other destinations he'll be offered...'

Nice. I remember Grujic scoring a wonder header in 4-0 pre-season victory over Barcelona and afterwards I thought, what a header, hope he carries that kind of thing on in games that actually matter.
