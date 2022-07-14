You lot are watching footy in the summer? Im loving the break personally. Dont know how those of you on social media keep sane with all the trash being spouted. Ive heard theres a load of fuss about Darwins form. I genuinely dont give a fuck, none of these games mean anything unless youre a 14 year old trolling on Twitter.
I like the break too. To be honest, I didn't even know we had a training session today until the result popped up on my phone.
I saw the insanity after the training session with the Mancs, so I assume there is similar today because Nunez is yet to score?
It's utterly ridiculous. All that matters is he's settling in, getting to know his squadmates, getting to know our system and is building up his fitness in preparation for when the season starts.