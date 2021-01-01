theres a whole different breed of fan that has grown up on social media, and if they have no interest in educating themselves and understanding Liverpool the club, and Liverpool the city, then no, they are not welcome. Absolute pricks the lot of them, spending their days angling for clicks, followers and attention by slagging off players of the team they claim to be fans of. Of course, plenty arent fans, they are just trolls, but plenty are fans, but are so far removed of what a fan should actually be.



I made the mistake of engaging with one of them earlier, he was raving about how crap Nunez looked (and in general how great United were) and I wrote a pretty lengthy response. Suffice to say that my post was met with a simple 'cry more' (actually quite funny when you think about it) and I spent the next few minutes regretting ever engaging with such a buffoon. It's not like these people can be reasoned with, is it!?I think with Social Media, everyone expects instant gratification (whether that's from a catchy 10 second song clip, a comedy skit, a shit TikTok dance or whatever). That sort of mindset has trickled into football, and now the youngsters are keen to jump on the bandwagon and criticise if they don't see instant results. Fuck it.