Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

rob1966

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 34,513
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 11:54:09 am
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 11:31:00 am
"Liverpool fans"

AKA Bandwagon jumping c*nts who are not welcome at our club
Scouse not English

tubby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,562
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm
To be fair, you often hear a bunch of moaning and slating of players from the Anfield crowd on the TV mics, and similar stories from people with season tickets pop up on here now and then, stuck next to someone who non-stop complains about certain players.  Are they bandwaggoners and not welcome too?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

rob1966

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 34,513
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 02:20:27 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm
To be fair, you often hear a bunch of moaning and slating of players from the Anfield crowd on the TV mics, and similar stories from people with season tickets pop up on here now and then, stuck next to someone who non-stop complains about certain players.  Are they bandwaggoners and not welcome too?

Yes. I grew up in the paddock, Anny and then Kop and the slagging off of players wasn't a thing that I remember. I was brought up to back the lads at the game, and encourage them when things went wrong.

Go the game and support, or fuck off.

Scouse not English

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,961
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 02:27:30 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:09:40 am
I can understand United fans twit-shitting on Nunez, pouring that sweet, rare drop of schadenfreude down their desperately dry throats. I know why they are milking the moment dry beyond all reason. He mised a sitter ha ha, get your gloats before actual football starts and reality sinks in. Missed a sitter ha ha, have we signed anyone yet. Missed a sitter ha ha how many years since we won anything now.

But Liverpool fans piling on?
Just go and jump off a building you ingrateful and spoiled children.

Liverpool fans as well posting the 100 million myth as well to pile more pressure on and play the game of the Manc media
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,196
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 05:03:41 pm
I thought he was perfectly fine. He will get made fun of for the miss, but it was encouraging seeing him making runs behind their defense, one of which led to a pretty vicious shot.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 33,438
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 05:20:17 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:09:03 pm
To be fair, you often hear a bunch of moaning and slating of players from the Anfield crowd on the TV mics, and similar stories from people with season tickets pop up on here now and then, stuck next to someone who non-stop complains about certain players.  Are they bandwaggoners and not welcome too?

theres a whole different breed of fan that has grown up on social media, and if they have no interest in educating themselves and understanding Liverpool the club, and Liverpool the city, then no, they are not welcome. Absolute pricks the lot of them, spending their days angling for clicks, followers and attention by slagging off players of the team they claim to be fans of. Of course, plenty arent fans, they are just trolls, but plenty are fans, but are so far removed of what a fan should actually be.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 06:34:44 pm
He was under pressure for the shot.
Made some good runs in behind. Good effort on an angle really he done fine.

He will get plenty of chances & score many I am sure
Kop Kings

  Kopite
  Posts: 501
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:20:17 pm
theres a whole different breed of fan that has grown up on social media, and if they have no interest in educating themselves and understanding Liverpool the club, and Liverpool the city, then no, they are not welcome. Absolute pricks the lot of them, spending their days angling for clicks, followers and attention by slagging off players of the team they claim to be fans of. Of course, plenty arent fans, they are just trolls, but plenty are fans, but are so far removed of what a fan should actually be.

I made the mistake of engaging with one of them earlier, he was raving about how crap Nunez looked (and in general how great United were) and I wrote a pretty lengthy response. Suffice to say that my post was met with a simple 'cry more' (actually quite funny when you think about it) and I spent the next few minutes regretting ever engaging with such a buffoon. It's not like these people can be reasoned with, is it!?

I think with Social Media, everyone expects instant gratification (whether that's from a catchy 10 second song clip, a comedy skit, a shit TikTok dance or whatever). That sort of mindset has trickled into football, and now the youngsters are keen to jump on the bandwagon and criticise if they don't see instant results. Fuck it.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:19:17 pm by Kop Kings
newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,864
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 07:26:18 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
I made the mistake of engaging with one of them earlier, he was raving about how crap Nunez looked (and in general how great United were) and I wrote a pretty lengthy response. Suffice to say that my post was met with a simple 'cry more' (actually quite funny when you think about it) and I spent the next few minutes regretting ever engaging with such a buffoon. It's not like these people can be reasoned with, is it!?

I think with Social Media, everyone expects instant gratification (whether that's from a catchy 10 second song clip, a comedy skit, a shit TikTok dance or whatever). That sort of mindset has trickled into football, and now the youngsters are keen to jump on the bandwagon and criticise if they don't see instant results. Fuck it.

cry more, u mad bro, you do you, and the other absolutely juvenile responses on social media are my favorite.

the poster should just say - "listen, I'm not smart enough to come up with a smart, well thought outcogent response that addresses your points, so here's a picture of a laughing emoji."
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 07:27:44 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 10:05:59 am
Yeah, unfortunately a lot of shite will be written if he fails to hit the ground running.


And that's just in the HT & FT threads.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

anandg_lfc

  Kemlynite
  Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 07:58:50 pm
I am excited to see him play more mins. Liked his pressing from the start.
[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,296
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 07:59:44 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Yesterday at 07:58:50 pm
I am excited to see him play more mins. Liked his pressing from the start.

Going to be great when he's not completely exhausted
meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,495
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
I actually do think hes going to take a bit of time to get going. Where as Haaland will start banging them in straight away. Thing is Im 100% confident that the team from top to bottom will accommodate him and hell get exactly where we want him to be.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 83,226
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
Ive never seen him play, so Ive no idea how he will do.

All I know is that hes at the best place he could be and if he has the right attitude he will do ok.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,531
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:34:44 pm
He was under pressure for the shot.

If that was a competitive match, I assume he wouldve made sure he got over the ball and took the hit from the challenge. Pretty sure he was protecting himself taking the chance on the way he did.
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,883
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 11:29:23 pm
Ive never seen a reaction like this to a debut in a preseason friendly where the player played 30 minutes or any amount of minutes. I thought he did okay and his movement and runs were good. Seems like oppo fans are desperate for him to fail especially the mancs as they were in for him and he chose Liverpool.

Come to think of it Ive never heard as much about a pre season friendly as I have about this one. Its mental.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,813
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:29:23 pm
Ive never seen a reaction like this to a debut in a preseason friendly where the player played 30 minutes or any amount of minutes. I thought he did okay and his movement and runs were good. Seems like oppo fans are desperate for him to fail especially the mancs as they were in for him and he chose Liverpool.

Come to think of it Ive never heard as much about a pre season friendly as I have about this one. Its mental.
The coverage of this pre-season training session has been utterly insane. Never has such a non-event of a game been given so much unwarranted attention and credence.

The thing with Nunez is the narrative has been set, and was as soon as he rejected the circus and chose Anfield. All common sense went out of the window there and then. His hair even saw him dubbed the new Andy Carroll, and that will stick until he bags a hat full of important goals for us. Anything that doesn't run his way will support the confirmation bias already firmly in place.

It's all just symptomatic of the ridiculous age we live in.

Nunez will be fine, as will LFC. It won't stop individuals, pundits and media talking utter bollocks though.

 
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,957
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 pm
Of course there'll be loads of shite spoken about him if he doesn't score a hatrick in each game - and that will just be in this thread, let alone the carnage on Twitter - and that will just be from gobshite LFC fans, let along the bullshit narratives from non-LFC fans - and that'll just be the hacks and pundits, let along opposition fans etc etc

But I very much doubt he will feel any pressure. Not with Klopp and co around him. It's all cool.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,005
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 11:55:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:20:27 pm
Yes. I grew up in the paddock, Anny and then Kop and the slagging off of players wasn't a thing that I remember. I was brought up to back the lads at the game, and encourage them when things went wrong.

Go the game and support, or fuck off.


It was the Kemlyn road early leavers mainly plus a bloke on the Kop that was negatively fixated with 'Porky' Lee


There was a time when you got a season to bed into the culture and club, some give you 30 minutes now.


I'm still proud of how we supported Peter Crouch through his early trials
Last Edit: Today at 01:11:06 am by Black Bull Nova
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Magz50

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,736
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #499 on: Today at 02:37:05 am
Hes gonna be banging them in. If you watched the game youd see his runs were almost always onside, just a lot of the passes to him were underhit by Trent/ Thiago etc. obviously the guys arent fit yet but wait till the season starts and those passes will hit the mark. Lets also remember once its Diaz running in next to him instead of Hill, its gonna be a complete nightmare to try to double him like United were doing.
wemmick

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,505
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #500 on: Today at 03:06:30 am
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:37:05 am
Hes gonna be banging them in. If you watched the game youd see his runs were almost always onside, just a lot of the passes to him were underhit by Trent/ Thiago etc. obviously the guys arent fit yet but wait till the season starts and those passes will hit the mark. Lets also remember once its Diaz running in next to him instead of Hill, its gonna be a complete nightmare to try to double him like United were doing.

Agreed. His movement off the ball was excellent. It was clear Trent, Salah, Thiago, and Keita all knew where he would make his runs, even if their passes didnt find him. Nunez has barely trained, let alone played with them, so I was pleased they were on the same wavelength. No small feat that!
