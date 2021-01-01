Ive never seen a reaction like this to a debut in a preseason friendly where the player played 30 minutes or any amount of minutes. I thought he did okay and his movement and runs were good. Seems like oppo fans are desperate for him to fail especially the mancs as they were in for him and he chose Liverpool.
Come to think of it Ive never heard as much about a pre season friendly as I have about this one. Its mental.
The coverage of this pre-season training session has been utterly insane. Never has such a non-event of a game been given so much unwarranted attention and credence.
The thing with Nunez is the narrative has been set, and was as soon as he rejected the circus and chose Anfield. All common sense went out of the window there and then. His hair even saw him dubbed the new Andy Carroll, and that will stick until he bags a hat full of important goals for us. Anything that doesn't run his way will support the confirmation bias already firmly in place.
It's all just symptomatic of the ridiculous age we live in.
Nunez will be fine, as will LFC. It won't stop individuals, pundits and media talking utter bollocks though.