Quote from: Wilmo on June 27, 2022, 08:41:33 pm
Tbf Darwin is a boss name for a striker

Great natural shot selection. Highly evolved movement. Looks to be one of the fittest too. Perfectly adapted to life at Anfield.
Quote from: Wilmo on June 27, 2022, 08:41:33 pm
Tbf Darwin is a boss name for a striker
A victory for fathers everywhere.
+ Robbie Fowler on Darwin Nunez:

"I think we look at the player stats, how he brings others into the game, whether he can keep hold of the ball and bring others into it, whether he can score goals, whether he can roam behind, whether he can roam this side of the defence."

"I think one of Liverpool's problems, it sounds stupid because of everything, I've seen in the last couple of years. A lot of teams have played sort of sitting deep. Liverpool has played all the football in front of the defence."

"Now we've got a player obviously in Nunez who can come maybe this side of the defenders (play beyond the defenders). This should be obvious for a striker, but sometimes when you are this way, it makes the defenders want to roam backwards."

"It creates space for certain other players (in the middle) in these roles here. This has been played for years here, which obviously condenses the play. Nunez is a little bit of that player, he can play off the shoulder."

-- Yahoo Sport, Bettingexpert --
Darwin Nunez lands major award as he prepares to meet Liverpool team-mates

Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez has been named the 2021/22 Primeira Liga Player of the Year after a super season with Benfica.

The 23-year-old scored an impressive 26 goals in 28 top-flight appearances as well as providing four assists for his team-mates. Despite Benfica ending the campaign 17 points behind title winners Porto, Nunez's individual efforts have been recognised with the award.

Luis Diaz could well have ended up with this accolade had he remained with Porto for the remainder of the season, having scored 14 goals and contributed five assists in 18 appearances prior to joining Liverpool during the January transfer window.

Nunez has now become the second successive Uruguayan player to be named the standout performer in the Portuguese top-flight, following in the footsteps of ex-Reds defender Sebastian Coates. The 31-year-old centre-back was part of a Sporting Lisbon side who conceded just 20 goals in 34 league outings and lost only one league fixture during the 2020/21 season, ending the club's 19-year title wait.

Excitement is now growing over Nunez as the new Premier League season edges closer - and even members of Jurgen Klopp's first-team Liverpool squad are eagerly awaiting the towering forward's first outing for the club. Discussing what he is expecting of Nunez, who made a potentially club record move from Benfica last month, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain told liverpoolfc.com : "I think obviously Darwin, we played against and saw him first hand and I think everything that we saw in those games he reminded me a little bit of Luis [Diaz] when we played against him when he was at Porto.

"Hes that sort of a player that you know what you are going to get from  the athleticism, the speed, the strength, the power  and it was the same with him. I remember having to chase Luis back at Anfield at one point and he made me stick it into fifth gear and then try to find sixth to keep up with him! You sort of remember those things and when he walked through the door that was the first thing I remembered  dont try to get in a race with him if Im expecting to win!

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/darwin-nunez-liverpool-award-breaking-24409692
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  6, 2022, 10:56:13 am
Did it look like this?

I know it's social media and should largely be ignored but the amount of negativity surrounding this guy at the moment is insane. The while country is desperate for him to fail, including some of our own fans it seems, so they can be proved right. Sad.

I never pay any attention to pre-season really but would be great if he can bag a few soon to lift the pressure he must be feeling.
What pressure? He's been with the lads for three days and had 2 training sessions one of which was cut short due to blisters on his feet.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:03:00 pm
What pressure? He's been with the lads for three days and had 2 training sessions one of which was cut short due to blisters on his feet.  ;D

He fucking hasn't done anything, he's been on the pitch for 30 min and didn't score a hattrick, didn't win a trophy and cost the budget of a small country. What the fuck is wrong with us? He's not a winner, he's a loser.

LFC fans know.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:03:00 pm
What pressure? He's been with the lads for three days and had 2 training sessions one of which was cut short due to blisters on his feet.  ;D

It's going to be the media narrative until he starts scoring regularly.
Was expecting 7-8 goals from him already
maybe we should send him to Westbrom for a season long loan so he can adapt to the culture.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 07:00:21 pm
I know it's social media and should largely be ignored
Corrected  :wave
Now we know he's officially a flop, I just hope we've got enough time left in the transfer window to bring someone decent in.
Is it time for the mods to change the title to Fuck off Darwin "Sean Dundee" Nüñez !!! ?
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 07:00:21 pm
I know it's social media and should largely be ignored but the amount of negativity surrounding this guy at the moment is insane. The while country is desperate for him to fail, including some of our own fans it seems, so they can be proved right. Sad.

I never pay any attention to pre-season really but would be great if he can bag a few soon to lift the pressure he must be feeling.

Your first mistake was the first 4 words of this post. Never listen to social media.
Heard hes off to Dortmund plus cash for Bellingham.
He showed enough spurts to show how useful he will be here, love the way he's always on the last defenders shoulder, gave the United defence some nervous moments. I also love the way he finds so much space, once he gets used to the players around him, he'll be very enjoyable to watch.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 07:00:21 pm
I know it's social media and should largely be ignored but the amount of negativity surrounding this guy at the moment is insane. The while country is desperate for him to fail, including some of our own fans it seems, so they can be proved right. Sad.

I never pay any attention to pre-season really but would be great if he can bag a few soon to lift the pressure he must be feeling.
Liverpool Twitter is dire at the moment. Every day I'm seeing our own players getting stick. Saw some mocking Harvey Elliott setting himself a target of 15-20 goals next season, said something like "man won't even get 5 games". Which is a weird angle. Also, the most popular tweet of Nunez in training that did the rounds was posted by a Liverpool account. I don't even follow these people, Twitter have been throwing them in my face recently.

But yeah, we have some absolute wankers who have made fan accounts for our club online.
