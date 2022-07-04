+ Robbie Fowler on Darwin Nunez:
"I think we look at the player stats, how he brings others into the game, whether he can keep hold of the ball and bring others into it, whether he can score goals, whether he can roam behind, whether he can roam this side of the defence."
"I think one of Liverpool's problems, it sounds stupid because of everything, I've seen in the last couple of years. A lot of teams have played sort of sitting deep. Liverpool has played all the football in front of the defence."
"Now we've got a player obviously in Nunez who can come maybe this side of the defenders (play beyond the defenders). This should be obvious for a striker, but sometimes when you are this way, it makes the defenders want to roam backwards."
"It creates space for certain other players (in the middle) in these roles here. This has been played for years here, which obviously condenses the play. Nunez is a little bit of that player, he can play off the shoulder."
-- Yahoo Sport, Bettingexpert --