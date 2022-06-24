« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 24, 2022, 05:30:38 pm
Cue Salah posting 20 more pics.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 24, 2022, 05:31:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2022, 04:38:41 pm
Working out on his holidays and birthday.

https://twitter.com/Darwinn99/status/1540351496453328897

It's like looking into a mirror.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 24, 2022, 06:00:03 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 24, 2022, 05:31:32 pm
It's like looking into a mirror.

Tubby wants to dress you and all...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 24, 2022, 06:01:17 pm
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 24, 2022, 06:25:58 pm
The Abs Wars have begun. Mo has posted a shot of himself now too.  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 24, 2022, 11:52:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2022, 04:38:41 pm
Working out on his holidays and birthday.

https://twitter.com/Darwinn99/status/1540351496453328897



erm...

hopefully not another Karius.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 24, 2022, 11:54:07 pm
Say what? Loris is a beautiful man.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 24, 2022, 11:56:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2022, 11:54:07 pm
Say what? Loris is a beautiful man.

 ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 24, 2022, 11:57:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 24, 2022, 05:31:32 pm
It's like looking into a mirror.
Oh? They have a male page 3 do they?


;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 25, 2022, 12:56:42 am
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2022, 06:25:58 pm
The Abs Wars have begun. Mo has posted a shot of himself now too.  ;D
Quote from: newterp on June 24, 2022, 05:30:38 pm
Cue Salah posting 20 more pics.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:01:08 am
English players are so limited themselves they expect everyone else to be just as crap or if not more so then themselves. So when they try to keep Darwin on one side or the other they will be dumbfounded when he takes the ball on the other foot and ghosts past them. He is comfortable left or right foot. What I noticed a lot of when he creates goals for others it's with his right foot and crosses from the right side on the outside. Potentially we could see diaz Jota nunez front three. As Darwin can play on the right where salah plays.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:10:46 am
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 10:01:08 am
English players are so limited themselves they expect everyone else to be just as crap or if not more so then themselves. So when they try to keep Darwin on one side or the other they will be dumbfounded when he takes the ball on the other foot and ghosts past them.

Better hope he doesn't face any non-English players then or he'll be sussed out straight away.

On the plus side, his confidence will always be high from constantly skinning Trent and Gomez in training.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:23:19 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:10:46 am
Better hope he doesn't face any non-English players then or he'll be sussed out straight away.

On the plus side, his confidence will always be high from constantly skinning Trent and Gomez in training.

There are always exceptions to the rule. Moreover they are scousers or adopted scousers. Can't have it both ways when it suits. Most teams have an English defender in their team and you are only as strong as your weakest link. You will see what I mean as the season progresses and begins to terrorise and terrify the defensive units of other teams.  I'm sure he will do the same against the teams across Europe. 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:34:58 am
Quote from: tubby on June 24, 2022, 04:44:56 pm
Someone needs to teach him how to wear his shorts properly.

He must have been hanging out with Jack Grealish, who is constantly rolling up his shorts to show everyone his thighs.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:37:39 am
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2022, 04:38:41 pm
Working out on his holidays and birthday.

https://twitter.com/Darwinn99/status/1540351496453328897



Is that an asthma inhaler stuffed down his trunks or is he just happy to be here?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:41:24 am
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 10:37:39 am
Is that an asthma inhaler stuffed down his trunks or is he just happy to be here?

Definitely getting a Ck contract soon.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:41:50 am
The next club calendar should just have them without their tops on.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 01:12:58 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:41:50 am
The next club calendar should just have them without their tops on.
What the asthma inhalers? Ok, but does it make much difference?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 03:16:53 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:12:58 pm
What the asthma inhalers? Ok, but does it make much difference?

Yes - you can't use them with their tops on.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:38:06 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:16:53 pm
Yes - you can't use them with their tops on.
True, I just didn't think it mattered in a calendar ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 04:44:50 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:38:06 pm
True, I just didn't think it mattered in a calendar ;D

peopleEvertonians have weird fetishes....
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:54:53 am
Shirt name is gonna be Darwin I think but I think of him as Nunez

Not sure what I'm expecting yous to do about it though  ;D
