Anyone have a free access to this article and then post it on here??



Why Liverpool signed Nunez and how Klopp might switch to 4-2-3-1 to help him



https://theathletic.com/3364673/2022/06/20/darwin-nunez-transfer-liverpool



Liverpools scouts were called to a meeting at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby last month, where prominent figures from the clubs recruitment department challenged them to improve.A necessary message, apparently, not because standards have slipped but because of the fear they might.The operation at Liverpool is one of the most respected in European football but this is a period of change, with Julian Ward taking over from Michael Edwards as sporting director.The transition has been gradual and subtle rather than sudden and significant, but Ward cannot afford for any of the employees representing him in the field to let up  even if the division he now leads is earning more recognition for the stealth and speed at which it has brokered deals for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez across successive transfer windows.Wards watchers were also impressed by Benficas Rafa Silva in the process of their research on Nunez and had the right-sided attacker been a few years younger, then maybe Mohamed Salahs future would have become a little clearer.Instead, the Portugal international  who turned 29 in May  remains in Lisbon and Salah will form part of a Liverpool forward line next season, which will pose new questions for rivals because of a redesign.Like Ward, Jurgen Klopp does not think the team he leads is infallible. Last season, Liverpool found it harder against opponents like Tottenham Hotspur, whose point at Anfield tipped the title race in Manchester Citys favour. Spurs could have won that night, having defended well from their 18-yard line as a narrow back five, keeping the ball in front of them as much as possible before targeting the space left by Liverpools attacking full-backs.As the campaign climaxed, Klopps tactical adjustments in each of Liverpools final two games were understandably lost as the story of the day switched towards City reclaiming the Premier League title and Real Madrid succeeding in the Champions League final.Against Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose set-up was similar to Spurs, Liverpool had toiled until Klopp switched from the 4-3-3 formation to 4-2-3-1 with the introduction of Roberto Firmino as a No 10. Though Firminos touch was off for the remaining 20 minutes of the game, his presence freed up space for those around him. A 1-1 draw became a 3-1 victory  not that it seemed to really matter given the afternoon ended with celebrations in Manchester.The following weekend in Paris, Klopp turned to Firmino again and he had more joy individually but could not change the course of the game. Carlo Ancelottis assessment of Liverpools predictability after Real Madrids victory was damming.It helped that Liverpool were easier to decipher than the others because they have a very clear identity and we could prepare the way that we did, he said. We knew what strategy to take  dont give them space behind the defence to run into. Perhaps our football wasnt extraordinarily beautiful on an aesthetic level, but playing out from the back to incentivise their pressing wasnt a great idea.At Kirkby, it is still believed that Firminos touch is better than any other player. His capacity to connect team-mates and drag defenders around could prove to be vital if Klopp leads with 4-2-3-1 or leans on it when the going gets tough. The addition of Fabio Carvalho will also help Klopp in this area.During his time as Liverpools manager, Klopp has deployed his team from the beginning of matches in a 4-3-3 formation on 300 occasions. Thirty-five times, he has used 4-2-3-1 and in 13 games, 4-4-2. This preference has led to Liverpools creation points being in the wide areas.