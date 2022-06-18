« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 18, 2022, 07:56:27 am
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on June 18, 2022, 03:29:49 am
Nurse!
I'm here, whats the problem  😀, do I need to take some blood pressures?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 18, 2022, 08:04:21 am
Why we all worried about what certain members have written. We know we have the best manager and recruitment team in the league if not world. Its great and exciting and anyone who doesnt think so isnt a real fan or not worth argueing with. I cant wait to see him in a red shirt. A center forward wow. New systems new ideas. Thats what lifes about. klopp isnt scared.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 18, 2022, 10:25:41 am
Quote from: JohnSullie on June 18, 2022, 07:56:27 am
I'm here, whats the problem  😀, do I need to take some blood pressures?

We need more asthma pumps
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 18, 2022, 03:04:51 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 17, 2022, 12:50:04 pm
Trent cant defend, who is Matip, Alisson isnt as good as insert about 10 other goalies names here, Keita is rubbish and a waste of money, Hendo can only pass sideweays, Milner is 80 years old, Thiago is passed it, Firmino never scores, Salah isnt as good as you think he is, Diaz and Nunez come from a rubbish league and therefore arent very good.

All I can deduce from that is that Kloppo is the greatest coach in the world to get that bunch of missfits to win so much. Oh wait, Klopps rubbish too and is just a big personality with great hugs. 

I dont know how we did it.


Yeah, it is baffling is it not lol  Seriously, of course there are a few doubts about Nunez, as he has not played in the premiership yet. Time will tell if Nunez is worth the money we paid for him, but Klopp, Edwards (now Ward) and FSG have been pretty good at buying players who have fitted our style and team. So I have belief that Nunez will turn out to be a great buy. 


 


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 18, 2022, 05:11:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 17, 2022, 07:39:56 pm
We've been tracking him for years and Klopp knows whether or not he can push on and he must have 100% belief he will, considering the money we have dropped to sign the lad. Suarez is claiming he told Barca to sign him when he was at Almeria, Luis will have seen him up close and knows how good the lad is.

Really cannot wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt.

Same as you, I can't wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt.
My one reservation has always been that even if he is a success, he may not necessarily be part of a team that scores more goals, or wins more games.
Scoring goals was not a problem that cost us the league. It was far more to do with the tactics in certain games and players in midfield.
For me, midfield was the priority last season and this remains the case. 12 months on from that and now, the ageing forward line needed refreshing, so although I am is to see Mane go, something had to give. We got a decent price for him, with hopefully more to come from Minamino, so that lessens the financial risk of the Nunez transfer.
Without a slight tweak to our tactics however, expecting Nunez to score when the ball is crossed from either wing and 30 yards out, might be asking too much.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 18, 2022, 07:22:34 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on June 18, 2022, 05:11:20 pm
Same as you, I can't wait to see him in a Liverpool shirt.
My one reservation has always been that even if he is a success, he may not necessarily be part of a team that scores more goals, or wins more games.
Scoring goals was not a problem that cost us the league. It was far more to do with the tactics in certain games and players in midfield.
For me, midfield was the priority last season and this remains the case. 12 months on from that and now, the ageing forward line needed refreshing, so although I am is to see Mane go, something had to give. We got a decent price for him, with hopefully more to come from Minamino, so that lessens the financial risk of the Nunez transfer.
Without a slight tweak to our tactics however, expecting Nunez to score when the ball is crossed from either wing and 30 yards out, might be asking too much.

Midfield is deffo an area the boss wants to address, but as we've seen, he'll only buy the right players, so we'll just have to be patient. What I did feel needed addressing in our forwards is we needed something different. I remember the Derby and how we struggled and how Div coming on changed the game, Nunez is going to give the Div option but better is my feeling. The lack of goals in the 3 finals was also a worry, hopefully Nunez can address that.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 18, 2022, 07:53:49 pm
was blown away by his performance at anfield and was worried he was linked with Man Utd before us this summer, I personally think he is gonna be massive for us, brilliant off the ball movement in behind, a fast transition player, I think Jurgen turns this kid into an awesome player for Liverpool.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 19, 2022, 01:27:22 pm
The story has been told in different ways - but this is a great read:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4687778/liverpools-100m-striker-darwin-nunez-and-his-premier-league-journey-against-the-odds

We really target a certain type of player these days.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 19, 2022, 06:13:27 pm
One of the big, and very interesting, but possibly unethical questions I have is who will be the bigger breakaway success next year out of Nunez and Diaz?. Will Nunez be eased in to the front line over the first part of the season?. Diaz settled in rapidly in some senses, but we still want to see the enormous potential goal flood he has in him be released. I think that will come after his first pre season with Klopp and the backroom. Will Nunez also start rippling the net soon after the season opens?. Nice questions to await answers to - and I called it unethical because they should be working as a team. With the Suarez Mane thing, I wondered if they would have been more prolific if they were expected to weigh up the most likely scorer and work to get the goals for the team rather than their own tally sometimes. I know I saw that in a few matches last season, and the 2nd half of it had less league goals from us than other half seasons for a while. There were numerous shots where the pass would have had a higher expectancy of us scoring. Or do you let the natural selfishness of a Striker make it's own success. Also will the five subs mean Bobby and Jota rack up great numbers by coming on when opposition legs are tired late in games?. To say nothing of what Mo will do.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 01:56:08 am
I have a good feeling about Nunez. When I look at him at the pitch, I get vibes about Torres or Cavani at their peak. No player is a guaranteed success, but the idea of Jurgen developing young Darwin is amazing ...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 01:56:19 am
You know what I love about our business now? Klopp runs such a tight ship and I have such faith in his ability, I can literally just go looking through a new signing's instagram/twitter and have fun. In the past, I'd be watching compilations and looking at stats and worrying. Now I just want to know about them as a person and if they're sound. They usually are!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 08:12:59 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 20, 2022, 01:56:08 am
I have a good feeling about Nunez. When I look at him at the pitch, I get vibes about Torres or Cavani at their peak. No player is a guaranteed success, but the idea of Jurgen developing young Darwin is amazing ...

think it will take a while for him to get going. maybe a dry patch like crouchy when he joined but eventually when he is comfortable with himself and the speed of play we might see goals flowing in left, right and centre

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 01:05:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 20, 2022, 01:56:08 am
I have a good feeling about Nunez. When I look at him at the pitch, I get vibes about Torres or Cavani at their peak. No player is a guaranteed success, but the idea of Jurgen developing young Darwin is amazing ...

This is it for me. I'm no expert eye when it comes to spotting talent, but I believe Klopp and his staff are. All I know is Diaz and Nunez were a pain in the arse when they played us, and they stood out. They'll have been on the club's radar long before that, though.

Anyway, I don't doubt that Nunez, like Diaz, is a rough diamond, but the best manager in the world at polishing such gems is sitting in his office at Anfield. As you said, there are no guarantees, but being developed by Klopp and LFC means the chances of success go up dramatically.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 02:01:20 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on June 17, 2022, 11:20:31 am
Have seen social media awash with "Nunez will flop" type crap over the past 2 days, like the planet suddenly becomes flooded with expert talent spotters or some such. Literally the fleas of the internet, pointless and factless smear, based on a slightly higher fee we have paid. If Nunez was £40m then noone would be saying anything. Literally baffling how people think.

He will have great games and the odd bad game, every player does.



And the mad thing is that the agenda/narrative will be set by the first five or ten games regardless of a six year contract.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 02:02:27 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on June 20, 2022, 08:12:59 am
think it will take a while for him to get going. maybe a dry patch like crouchy when he joined but eventually when he is comfortable with himself and the speed of play we might see goals flowing in left, right and centre



I think he'll score against Fulham if he starts.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 03:07:50 pm
Quote
Luis Suarez:

"He will write his own story at Liverpool. He is Uruguayan and he is a forward but that is where the comparisons stop - he is a special player and doesn't need to be compared with anybody."
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 05:54:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 20, 2022, 03:07:50 pm
Luis Suarez:

"He will write his own story at Liverpool. He is Uruguayan and he is a forward but that is where the comparisons stop - he is a special player and doesn't need to be compared with anybody."

Just imagine if Nunez becomes as good as the crazy bastard ;D

Quote
Luis Suarez on Darwin Nunez:

He is going to a great club with one of the best coaches in the world, players he can learn off, and of course those special fans. I can be there to offer him advice about England and about the style of play.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 09:16:56 pm
Well, Luis has made the offer of help; just a question of whether Darwin will bite
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 10:51:57 pm
Anyone have a free access to this article and then post it on here??

Why Liverpool signed Nunez and how Klopp might switch to 4-2-3-1 to help him

https://theathletic.com/3364673/2022/06/20/darwin-nunez-transfer-liverpool
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 10:53:59 pm
Quote from: _Redman on June 20, 2022, 10:51:57 pm
Anyone have a free access to this article and then post it on here??

Why Liverpool signed Nunez and how Klopp might switch to 4-2-3-1 to help him

https://theathletic.com/3364673/2022/06/20/darwin-nunez-transfer-liverpool

Paste the article link on archive.ph
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 11:18:34 pm
Quote from: Caston on June 20, 2022, 10:53:59 pm
Paste the article link on archive.ph

thanks a lot mate

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
June 20, 2022, 11:28:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 20, 2022, 05:54:39 pm
Just imagine if Nunez becomes as good as the crazy bastard ;D

Darwin would tell you Suarez was the missing link. In more ways than one.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:31:47 am
Happy Birthday! He's 23 today.  :D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:34:05 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:31:47 am
Happy Birthday! He's 23 today.  :D
Hasn't kicked a ball for us and already a year older, sell him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:43:16 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:34:05 am
Hasn't kicked a ball for us and already a year older, sell him.

Not only that - in 7 years he will be 30!

Laptop Edwards wouldn't have let this happen.

FSG OUT!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 09:46:23 am
He's done nothing since he's been here. Time to get rid
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 09:48:22 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:34:05 am
Hasn't kicked a ball for us and already a year older, sell him.
Already lost some value. Tsk tsk
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 09:58:12 am
Quote from: _Redman on June 20, 2022, 10:51:57 pm
Anyone have a free access to this article and then post it on here??

Why Liverpool signed Nunez and how Klopp might switch to 4-2-3-1 to help him

https://theathletic.com/3364673/2022/06/20/darwin-nunez-transfer-liverpool

good article. Lots of stuff transpired to bring him here!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:06:46 am
Quote from: _Redman on June 20, 2022, 10:51:57 pm
Anyone have a free access to this article and then post it on here??

Why Liverpool signed Nunez and how Klopp might switch to 4-2-3-1 to help him

https://theathletic.com/3364673/2022/06/20/darwin-nunez-transfer-liverpool

+ theathletic.com: Why Liverpool signed Nunez and how Klopp might switch to 4-2-3-1 to help him

Liverpools scouts were called to a meeting at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby last month, where prominent figures from the clubs recruitment department challenged them to improve.

A necessary message, apparently, not because standards have slipped but because of the fear they might.

The operation at Liverpool is one of the most respected in European football but this is a period of change, with Julian Ward taking over from Michael Edwards as sporting director.

The transition has been gradual and subtle rather than sudden and significant, but Ward cannot afford for any of the employees representing him in the field to let up  even if the division he now leads is earning more recognition for the stealth and speed at which it has brokered deals for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez across successive transfer windows.

Wards watchers were also impressed by Benficas Rafa Silva in the process of their research on Nunez and had the right-sided attacker been a few years younger, then maybe Mohamed Salahs future would have become a little clearer.

Instead, the Portugal international  who turned 29 in May  remains in Lisbon and Salah will form part of a Liverpool forward line next season, which will pose new questions for rivals because of a redesign.

Like Ward, Jurgen Klopp does not think the team he leads is infallible. Last season, Liverpool found it harder against opponents like Tottenham Hotspur, whose point at Anfield tipped the title race in Manchester Citys favour. Spurs could have won that night, having defended well from their 18-yard line as a narrow back five, keeping the ball in front of them as much as possible before targeting the space left by Liverpools attacking full-backs.

As the campaign climaxed, Klopps tactical adjustments in each of Liverpools final two games were understandably lost as the story of the day switched towards City reclaiming the Premier League title and Real Madrid succeeding in the Champions League final.

Against Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose set-up was similar to Spurs, Liverpool had toiled until Klopp switched from the 4-3-3 formation to 4-2-3-1 with the introduction of Roberto Firmino as a No 10. Though Firminos touch was off for the remaining 20 minutes of the game, his presence freed up space for those around him. A 1-1 draw became a 3-1 victory  not that it seemed to really matter given the afternoon ended with celebrations in Manchester.

The following weekend in Paris, Klopp turned to Firmino again and he had more joy individually but could not change the course of the game. Carlo Ancelottis assessment of Liverpools predictability after Real Madrids victory was damming.

It helped that Liverpool were easier to decipher than the others because they have a very clear identity and we could prepare the way that we did, he said. We knew what strategy to take  dont give them space behind the defence to run into. Perhaps our football wasnt extraordinarily beautiful on an aesthetic level, but playing out from the back to incentivise their pressing wasnt a great idea.

At Kirkby, it is still believed that Firminos touch is better than any other player. His capacity to connect team-mates and drag defenders around could prove to be vital if Klopp leads with 4-2-3-1 or leans on it when the going gets tough. The addition of Fabio Carvalho will also help Klopp in this area.

During his time as Liverpools manager, Klopp has deployed his team from the beginning of matches in a 4-3-3 formation on 300 occasions. Thirty-five times, he has used 4-2-3-1 and in 13 games, 4-4-2. This preference has led to Liverpools creation points being in the wide areas.


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 10:46:53 am
Did we know he was going to be turning TWENTY THREE when we signed him? That only leaves us with about five years of pace goals. We're spiralling under Julian Ward already  :no
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 11:14:48 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:31:47 am
Happy Birthday! He's 23 today.  :D

just yesterday he was 22, time flies
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 11:16:52 am
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 11:14:48 am
just yesterday he was 22, time flies

Ageing before our eyes. Worrying times.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 11:30:49 am
So he's aged a year in the ten days since we signed him  ::) At this rate he'll be 29 by the time the window closes and we'll need to be thinking about a replacement in January for the old fucker
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:28:04 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:46:53 am
Did we know he was going to be turning TWENTY THREE when we signed him? That only leaves us with about five years of pace goals. We're spiralling under Julian Ward already  :no

Oh no! GOT will be all over this.  :-[

He's clearly close to be over the hill.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:52:43 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:30:49 am
So he's aged a year in the ten days since we signed him  ::) At this rate he'll be 29 by the time the window closes and we'll need to be thinking about a replacement in January for the old fucker

Maybe even sooner,as we all know 27 is almost 30 and that's when their legs fall off.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:54:28 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:52:43 pm
Maybe even sooner,as we all know 27 is almost 30 and that's when their legs fall off.
We need to start signing players in primary school so we can get more years out of them.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:23:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:31:47 am
Happy Birthday! He's 23 today.  :D

Shares a birthday with Luis Garcia, lock him in for scoring a winner in a Champions League Final.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:38:41 pm
Working out on his holidays and birthday.

https://twitter.com/Darwinn99/status/1540351496453328897

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:44:56 pm
Someone needs to teach him how to wear his shorts properly.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:49:28 pm
Could do with a decent meal ffs.
