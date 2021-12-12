« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:25:39 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 10:13:34 am
With due respect to the history of the League and FA Cup, they are now equivalent in prestige to glorified friendlies like the Nations League.

That's obviously not true. But if it were true can you explain the bit about "with due respect."

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 11:23:39 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 10:13:34 am
With due respect to the history of the League and FA Cup, they are now equivalent in prestige to glorified friendlies like the Nations League.

Bastion Of Idiocy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:35:48 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:19:52 am
Hes not the player youre describing though  hes a lot more like Mane (as a 9) than a target man or traditional 9

Along with bad first touch & passing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jfqm8cnKTus
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:40:00 am
This is the best thing I've read on Nunez
From MrDilkington on here - really good overview of his strengths, the risk factors and how he'll likely fit in

https://dilksmused.substack.com/p/the-curious-case-of-darwin-nunez?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=auto_share&s=w
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:46:21 am
Haven't been looking at all the goal/fail compilations much because it is easy to make anybody look good or bad in a 4 minute video.

The best video I have seen is by Rabona tv on yt who discussed Darwin's strength and weaknesses in detail which he would know than most as a benefica supporter.

Video - https://youtu.be/oRY0yWBX7A8

EDIT: @Persephone have already shared the video (sorry I commented before reading the thread).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:52:56 am by vetdoc24 »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 12:02:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:05:42 am
Klopp won 2 Bundesliga titles on the trot with Lewandowski up front and really should have won the 2013 Champions League, so it's not like he's not done this before. He knows exactly what he wants to do, it's not a gamble, it's a plan.

Doing the wonderful Lucas Barrios a disservice there - thats who was the main man upfront when he won the first title  ;D  Always the forgotten striker in Kloppos teams.   

These strikers though, people see a big strong forwards and think that is all they are.  When they are much more.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 12:19:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:25:39 am
That's obviously not true. But if it were true can you explain the bit about "with due respect."



How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:23:39 pm by Bastion Of Invincibility »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 12:28:49 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.


That's not what I asked.

But if what so you say is correct then you should be praying Liverpool get relegated this coming season so we can have a crack at the most "prestigious" 'trophy' in world football. The third place play-off winner in the Championship. Wouldn't that look great on our Champions' Wall?

You are of course the perfect customer for football in the hyper-capitalist age. Everything - including trophies - is about the bottom line. Prestige, honour, value - all measured in dollars and yen.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:31:50 pm by Yorkykopite »
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 12:31:06 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.

If you as a fan care more about how much it nets the team in prize money, then I dont know what to tell you.

To call them 'glorified friendlies is the work of a twitter troll. Tell that to the 10s of thousands who went to the parade to celebrate with the team, guessing you where not one of them.

Having won the CL and league with this group of players, it was special to see them win the domestic cups, and again, if you dont get that, thats something you need to reconcile with - cos you are missing out on some great days with this fantastic team.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 12:31:23 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.

I don't know about you, but i REALLY wanted to win the FA Cup and to complete the set. Klopp completing the set before Guardiola and his billions, it's massive achievement. Trent being 23yr old and already completing the set is also massive achievement.

Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 12:40:30 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.


The modern fan.  Like we didn't know already football is fucked.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 12:59:03 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.

When we lost in Paris, were you happier than when we beat Chelsea in either cup final?

Offer me a guaranteed FA Cup win for the next 18 years or winning 1 Champions League win and 17 final losses over the same timeframe. I think I'll take the 18 trophy winning celebrations please. 

The money means fuck all if you are a supporter.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 01:06:15 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.


Fuck the money.

Of course you always want to win the League or CL, but I was made up that we won both domestic cups last season, this club exists to win things, so any shiny trophy needs to be cherished.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 12:31:23 pm
I don't know about you, but i REALLY wanted to win the FA Cup and to complete the set. Klopp completing the set before Guardiola and his billions, it's massive achievement. Trent being 23yr old and already completing the set is also massive achievement.



This is it, Klopp is the only Liverpool manager to have won these 4 trophies, massive achievement, as for Trent, he joins a short list, containing the like of Rushie, Kenny, Brucie, Hansen and Lawro who have won all them as players at Liverpool.
Scouse not English

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 01:10:01 pm
Talking about prize money when winning trophies is top tier bellend behaviour.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 02:17:31 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:10:01 pm
Talking about prize money when winning trophies is top tier bellend behaviour.

Bastion of Bellendry? Bellendibility?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 02:28:10 pm
He will be a great signing, he has pace workrate can score from many different type of finishes, is tall and a physical presence plus has a hunger and tenacity for the game that many of the street type footballers from South America often do.



Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 03:06:42 pm
Quote from: HenderSlav on Yesterday at 11:35:48 am
Along with bad first touch & passing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jfqm8cnKTus

To be fair, De Bruyne is worse than Nunez ...

https://youtu.be/8Kx5eRQsHY8
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 03:17:07 pm
Lads....Bastion of Invincibility posted six times between gloating when we lost against West Ham in November, and gloating when we lost against Real Madrid in May. And out of those six posts, five of them were in the Thiago thread slagging him off. I think we can probably discount their 'opinion' :thumbup
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 03:18:31 pm
If he turns out to be as boss as we all think/hope, we should make up a song to the tune of Space's Female of the Species:

Ohhh, Haaland and Kane have nothing on you, Pepe and Werner join the back of the queue
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 04:04:22 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:25:11 am
I had the same feeling with Brad Smith.

c'mon man Brad Smith sounds like any given surf instructor in California

to be fair to you, Bournemouth had pretty much the same feeling and willingly shelled out a nice little £6m for it .
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 05:02:01 pm
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.

Its a shame that you dont have better things to do with your time than log onto the forum of a club you dont support and troll people. Time to get yourself a girlfriend, mate. You can do it, we believe in you.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 05:43:56 pm
we always have great forwards.
rush
Dalglish
God
Torres
Balotelli
Suarez
Mane
Salah
and now hopefully Darwin
if he can be half as good as any of these
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 05:46:59 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 10:13:34 am
With due respect to the history of the League and FA Cup, they are now equivalent in prestige to glorified friendlies like the Nations League.

As to the quadruple claim, the operative word there is 'nearly'. We progressed from being nearly men to winners of the major titles thanks to becoming physically fitter pressing machines. We have failed to kick on from there since attempting to change from that formula to become more refined.

With all due respect,ram your fucking due respect.  :wanker
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 06:05:41 pm
IIIIII'm mad about da BoI
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 06:33:48 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 10:13:34 am
With due respect to the history of the League and FA Cup, they are now equivalent in prestige to glorified friendlies like the Nations League.

As to the quadruple claim, the operative word there is 'nearly'. We progressed from being nearly men to winners of the major titles thanks to becoming physically fitter pressing machines. We have failed to kick on from there since attempting to change from that formula to become more refined.

Who's this "We" you are talking about? It cant be Liverpool FC as it appears you don't support them. Bitching about a football club doesn't mean supporting them. If you want to moan and bitch about this club then maybe you're "following" the wrong club?
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 10:09:29 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:17:07 pm
Lads....Bastion of Invincibility posted six times between gloating when we lost against West Ham in November, and gloating when we lost against Real Madrid in May. And out of those six posts, five of them were in the Thiago thread slagging him off. I think we can probably discount their 'opinion' :thumbup

There is a good chance he is Didi Hamman 😁
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 11:10:26 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.
Some years ago I, and lots of others like me, had nightmarish visions of where football and society itself was going. We saw a day dawning when the vacuous took over, and everything was about money. Success would be measured by social media banter points and prestige by how much cash your club has, regardless of where it came from.

That lamentable day arrived some time ago, and your post is simply indicative of it. Here we are, with the oldest and most historic club trophy in world football being pissed on because it 'only' brings the winners £5m*

Personally, I couldn't give a monkeys how much money a trophy win brings in. That's for the suits in the boardroom to concern themselves with. I just care about our team and club doing well and winning silverware. Try telling the 500,000+ at the parade that the FA Cup and League Cup have no prestige. They were the reward for a fantastic season, and two pieces of silverware more than virtually every other club in the country won. Being a Liverpool fan is about being part of something. About standing with our club as it tries to win everything it can win. It's about being there, about the experience and the memories, not the prize fund.

Personally, I prize the European Cup above everything else. Not for the money, but because I love that bloody trophy and I love what we've done in that competition. I love the memories. I wouldn't care a jot if winning it brought us just £2.50 in prize money.

It's really sad that everything in life is reduced to money these days. It demeans the spirit and the soul of the game. Mind you, it's just a symptom of the sick and soulless modern society we now live in. We don't need to fear a dystopian future anymore. We're already living it.


*I've not checked that figure, so will take your word for it.


Edit: I've only just realised what thread I'm in. Anyway, I can't wait to see Nunez play for us. I usually enjoy the closed season break because I can destress after a long season, but I'm chomping at the bit so I can see our new front line. 😎
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:20:29 pm by Son of Spion »
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm
Ha ha glorified cups but only when Liverpool win!
Tell that to my bank balance, tell that to my memories of being at Wembley last season & tell that to the parade spectacle.
I'll take same again next season please with the addition of welcoming Darwin Nunez.
 
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #269 on: Today at 02:29:00 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:19:52 am
Hes not the player youre describing though  hes a lot more like Mane (as a 9) than a target man or traditional 9

Exactly.

Hes also been compared to Andy Carroll simply because hes a tall CF with a ponytail.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #270 on: Today at 02:38:25 am
Quote from: KloppRoy on Yesterday at 05:43:56 pm
we always have great forwards.
rush
Dalglish
God
Torres
Balotelli
Suarez
Mane
Salah
and now hopefully Darwin
if he can be half as good as any of these

One of those is not like the others.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #271 on: Today at 02:45:46 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 02:38:25 am
One of those is not like the others.

Ha ha. He scored a boss goal recently didnt he, beat half the team and Rabonad it. Probably in the Italian 3rd division  ;D
