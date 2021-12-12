How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?
Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.
Fuck the money.
Of course you always want to win the League or CL, but I was made up that we won both domestic cups last season, this club exists to win things, so any shiny trophy needs to be cherished.
I don't know about you, but i REALLY wanted to win the FA Cup and to complete the set. Klopp completing the set before Guardiola and his billions, it's massive achievement. Trent being 23yr old and already completing the set is also massive achievement.
This is it, Klopp is the only Liverpool manager to have won these 4 trophies, massive achievement, as for Trent, he joins a short list, containing the like of Rushie, Kenny, Brucie, Hansen and Lawro who have won all them as players at Liverpool.