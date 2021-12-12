« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Yorkykopite

  Phil's Official Biographer
  The first five yards........
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #240 on: Today at 10:25:39 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 10:13:34 am
With due respect to the history of the League and FA Cup, they are now equivalent in prestige to glorified friendlies like the Nations League.

That's obviously not true. But if it were true can you explain the bit about "with due respect."

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

M4tt

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #241 on: Today at 11:23:39 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 10:13:34 am
With due respect to the history of the League and FA Cup, they are now equivalent in prestige to glorified friendlies like the Nations League.

Bastion Of Idiocy
HenderSlav

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #242 on: Today at 11:35:48 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:19:52 am
Hes not the player youre describing though  hes a lot more like Mane (as a 9) than a target man or traditional 9

Along with bad first touch & passing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jfqm8cnKTus
JackWard33

  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #243 on: Today at 11:40:00 am
This is the best thing I've read on Nunez
From MrDilkington on here - really good overview of his strengths, the risk factors and how he'll likely fit in

https://dilksmused.substack.com/p/the-curious-case-of-darwin-nunez?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=auto_share&s=w
vetdoc24

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #244 on: Today at 11:46:21 am
Haven't been looking at all the goal/fail compilations much because it is easy to make anybody look good or bad in a 4 minute video.

The best video I have seen is by Rabona tv on yt who discussed Darwin's strength and weaknesses in detail which he would know than most as a benefica supporter.

Video - https://youtu.be/oRY0yWBX7A8

EDIT: @Persephone have already shared the video (sorry I commented before reading the thread).
« Last Edit: Today at 11:52:56 am by vetdoc24 »
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  🇺🇦
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #245 on: Today at 12:02:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:42 am
Klopp won 2 Bundesliga titles on the trot with Lewandowski up front and really should have won the 2013 Champions League, so it's not like he's not done this before. He knows exactly what he wants to do, it's not a gamble, it's a plan.

Doing the wonderful Lucas Barrios a disservice there - thats who was the main man upfront when he won the first title  ;D  Always the forgotten striker in Kloppos teams.   

These strikers though, people see a big strong forwards and think that is all they are.  When they are much more.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #246 on: Today at 12:19:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:25:39 am
That's obviously not true. But if it were true can you explain the bit about "with due respect."



How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:39 pm by Bastion Of Invincibility »
Yorkykopite

  Phil's Official Biographer
  The first five yards........
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #247 on: Today at 12:28:49 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.


That's not what I asked.

But if what so you say is correct then you should be praying Liverpool get relegated this coming season so we can have a crack at the most "prestigious" 'trophy' in world football. The third place play-off winner in the Championship. Wouldn't that look great on our Champions' Wall?

You are of course the perfect customer for football in the hyper-capitalist age. Everything - including trophies - is about the bottom line. Prestige, honour, value - all measured in dollars and yen.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:50 pm by Yorkykopite »
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  🇺🇦
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #248 on: Today at 12:31:06 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.

If you as a fan care more about how much it nets the team in prize money, then I dont know what to tell you.

To call them 'glorified friendlies is the work of a twitter troll. Tell that to the 10s of thousands who went to the parade to celebrate with the team, guessing you where not one of them.

Having won the CL and league with this group of players, it was special to see them win the domestic cups, and again, if you dont get that, thats something you need to reconcile with - cos you are missing out on some great days with this fantastic team.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Ravishing Rick Rude

  Cut the music!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #249 on: Today at 12:31:23 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.

I don't know about you, but i REALLY wanted to win the FA Cup and to complete the set. Klopp completing the set before Guardiola and his billions, it's massive achievement. Trent being 23yr old and already completing the set is also massive achievement.

Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Dubred

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #250 on: Today at 12:40:30 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.


The modern fan.  Like we didn't know already football is fucked.
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #251 on: Today at 12:59:03 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.

When we lost in Paris, were you happier than when we beat Chelsea in either cup final?

Offer me a guaranteed FA Cup win for the next 18 years or winning 1 Champions League win and 17 final losses over the same timeframe. I think I'll take the 18 trophy winning celebrations please. 

The money means fuck all if you are a supporter.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing road-hog. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #252 on: Today at 01:06:15 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:19:56 pm
How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?

Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.


Fuck the money.

Of course you always want to win the League or CL, but I was made up that we won both domestic cups last season, this club exists to win things, so any shiny trophy needs to be cherished.

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:31:23 pm
I don't know about you, but i REALLY wanted to win the FA Cup and to complete the set. Klopp completing the set before Guardiola and his billions, it's massive achievement. Trent being 23yr old and already completing the set is also massive achievement.



This is it, Klopp is the only Liverpool manager to have won these 4 trophies, massive achievement, as for Trent, he joins a short list, containing the like of Rushie, Kenny, Brucie, Hansen and Lawro who have won all them as players at Liverpool.
Scouse not English

amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #253 on: Today at 01:10:01 pm
Talking about prize money when winning trophies is top tier bellend behaviour.
