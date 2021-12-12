How many domestic cup trophies would you swap for a single League or Champions League win?



Prestige is calculated by money these days. To win the FA CUP nets nearly 5M versus the 90M for winning the champions league. By that calculus, you would need to win 18 FA Cups to earn the equivalent of a Champions League win.



If you as a fan care more about how much it nets the team in prize money, then I dont know what to tell you.To call them 'glorified friendlies is the work of a twitter troll. Tell that to the 10s of thousands who went to the parade to celebrate with the team, guessing you where not one of them.Having won the CL and league with this group of players, it was special to see them win the domestic cups, and again, if you dont get that, thats something you need to reconcile with - cos you are missing out on some great days with this fantastic team.