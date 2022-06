Welcome Darwin! Another excellent signing. Benfica weren't up to much when we played them but he bagged two and had about another five chalked off for narrow offsides. He's also got a bag full of snide which would have ruined me if he turned out for Man U but will cheer me no end seeing him doing it for usI reckon it also points to another evolution of our playing style under Klopp. He's much more of an outright #9 than Firmino, Mane or even Jota are. It will be interesting to see how he fits alongside Salah.