honestly, what is that? green tea? is there a special shop in Liverpool where you can buy those? Always seemed weird to me seeing the brazilians (especially alisson) with these drinks/cups in almost every photo



Yerba mate - it's like tea. I don't think it's particularly hard to come by.You pour hot water over the leaves in a gourd and drink through a metal straw. Really popular in Argentina, Uruguay and south Brazil. I think it's often shared around a room (though probably less in recent years!) You can keep pouring water over it, hence why they always have a flask of hot water with them too.