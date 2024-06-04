"Make in India? Half of manufacturing jobs lost in five years" - https://www.financialexpress.com/policy/economy-make-in-india-half-of-manufacturing-jobs-lost-in-five-years-2256758/
2021 article. But if you look at the graph, manufacturing jobs were already down 25% the year before COVID compared to the start of Modi's tenure. Manufacturing's share of GDP has also remained the same since 20+ years.
I work in the semiconductor industry and also hold a doctorate. Some time ago I did some feasibility analysis of manufacturing basic networking equipment in India (e.g., consumer-level network switches, modems, routers) as there definitely was local demand at that time. We are in a horrible shape.
"How to absorb 100K engineers graduating every year?" - There are little to no jobs outside IT. I find this very surprising because if you look at the horrible design of Indian roads. Let me be honest, just laying down asphalt isn't building an expressway or any road.
I am in India right now and we (friends and I) drove on the much famed Bangalore-Mysore expressway. It's a new expressway and oh my god, it has horrible entry and exits. It has 3 lanes in each direction. The entry and exit ramps are barely 10 meters or so. What will happen? An entering car has no time to pick up speed and an exiting car has to slow down within the highway. Both situations are risky and will cause cars in the highway to change lanes abruptly or, just hog the middle lane. This is the first thing I noticed and I did not say a word. Then my friend (lives in India) says, "ohh, Indians don't know how to drive." What people need to realise is that it's good road design that actually forces people to follow rules and limits bad driving behaviour.
Traffic Engineering is a branch of civil engineering. India probably has little to no jobs jobs because it's not necessary to use a brain while building a road. Later I searched the internet about this expressway, and yeah, it's considered accident prone by everyone but NOBODY knows the reason why and it's so fucking obvious. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Cr72XFb3aI
(comments don't have a clue either - they know lane discipline is a problem but do not know the actual cause)
If I were to give a very very elitist view of development, it would be when India standardises curb height and nobody will have to worry about opening car's door if parked next to curb. These are little things that developing countries like Vietnam are getting right (including highway entires and exits).