India - deteriorating?

Online Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1040 on: June 4, 2024, 06:38:23 am
Quote from: Garrus on June  4, 2024, 06:22:19 am
Unbelievable results so far.  :o
Odisha messing things up, imo. As a state, it should vote differently. This article explains it, however: https://caravanmagazine.in/politics/patnaik-soft-hindutva

Andhra voted for TDP which is in a pre-poll alliance for BJP, but isn't really a natural partner.

Hopefully, the media will grow a spine this time.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1041 on: June 4, 2024, 08:18:25 am
293 vs 229  :o :o :o :o

UP Congress is leading?!? Holy moly thats a shocker.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1042 on: June 4, 2024, 08:35:20 am
Seems like more people have had enough of the Hindu nationalist bullshit than expected.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1043 on: June 4, 2024, 09:14:41 am
Did anyone see this coming at all? Even ignoring the exit polls I dont think anyone expected anything other then a very easy win for the BJP
Online Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1044 on: June 4, 2024, 10:10:14 am
Quote from: west_london_red on June  4, 2024, 09:14:41 am
Did anyone see this coming at all? Even ignoring the exit polls I dont think anyone expected anything other then a very easy win for the BJP
Exit polls have been a sham for quite some time.

Nobody could have foreseen Uttar Pradesh flipping. Congress winning +50 seats was expected though.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1045 on: June 4, 2024, 10:27:45 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on June  4, 2024, 10:10:14 am
Exit polls have been a sham for quite some time.

Nobody could have foreseen Uttar Pradesh flipping. Congress winning +50 seats was expected though.

I dont watch Indian news as much as I used to since my dad passed away but certainly Western media seemed to expect an increase in the BJP vote.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1046 on: June 4, 2024, 10:34:40 am
Quote from: west_london_red on June  4, 2024, 10:27:45 am
I dont watch Indian news as much as I used to since my dad passed away but certainly Western media seemed to expect an increase in the BJP vote.

Yea I fell for it.
I thought NDA would hit 350-360 and BJP alone 290-300.
But now results show NDA struggling to get to 300.
Online Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1047 on: June 4, 2024, 11:07:43 am
Quote from: west_london_red on June  4, 2024, 10:27:45 am
I dont watch Indian news as much as I used to since my dad passed away but certainly Western media seemed to expect an increase in the BJP vote.
I expected the same total for NDA.

A little less for the opposition coalition but still ~100 for Congress. Samajwadi Party in UP has been the surprise.

I also expected BJP to fully sweep Delhi which it has done because educated Indians (in India) do tend to vote for BJP. ;) You see, your "a stable government is good for stock market" and "a good stock market means a good economy" types. ;D
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1048 on: June 4, 2024, 11:20:28 am
Stock market isnt doing so well today by the looks of it, Adanis shares have taken a battering from what I have read
Online Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1049 on: June 4, 2024, 01:41:00 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on June  4, 2024, 11:20:28 am
Stock market isnt doing so well today by the looks of it, Adanis shares have taken a battering from what I have read
Yes! They were going up due to exit polls and all kinds of predictions. Modi and Shah were also leading the hype train. https://twitter.com/REDBOXINDIIA/status/1797877734267642161
Offline Dull Tools

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1050 on: June 4, 2024, 04:15:34 pm
Crazy result. No 100% up with Indian polices but do some charity stuff there. I think a lot of people have had negative consequences from Modhi's policies and maybe this is part of the reason for it.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1051 on: June 4, 2024, 05:55:23 pm
The lack of jobs played a big part, possibly. Modi's government never really consistently increased the manufacturing sector's role, creating jobs there nor did they have alternative pathways to reduce unemployment. Certain companies, both conjob cronies and good professionals, have benefitted through the easing of red tape, subsidies, so you do see development in a number of fields but it doesn't translate to progressively more jobs nor better wages overall.
I dunno, I'm actually on location there at the moment and watching the results live with local colleagues with decades of experience there...they're equally shocked, but happy. Further south you go, it seems the Hindu supremacy crap doesn't fly.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 08:12:59 am
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on June  4, 2024, 05:55:23 pm
Modi's government never really consistently increased the manufacturing sector's role, creating jobs there nor did they have alternative pathways to reduce unemployment.

I am not sure I see it that way mate.

Apple is moving to India. Tesla have signalled their next Gigafactory. My company opened their 4th factory, adding altogether about 8000 jobs directly and indirectly. IKEA was planning on sourcing their Indian requirements from within India. Same with Michelin tires and many many medicine companies. All of them based on the "Make in India" initiative. Their defence contracts value are at an all time high, they are exporting more medicines than before, they are exporting more crops than before (it was paused temporarily but they rescinded it within 3-4 months IIRC). Sure they slowed down during the 2020/2021 but 2022 they came back with a bang and are poised to grow at 8% for the 2nd year running. I read somewhere that China at its peak only managed 6.5%. I could be wrong.

To be honest, India has always been really strong with the services industry. India are world leaders in programmers and testers. Makes sense given the sheer volume of IT engineers who pass out. And now they are getting strong on manufacturing as well. 99% of their formal economy is digitalised. Their financial system integration makes the European banking look like a slate and chalk. And all of this requires bloody good programmers and testers.

All together, the 4th largest economy in the world. I know you will talk about wealth inequality. And yes thats a massive massive (and a hugely massive) issue. I will agree. But overall, they are doing well and well positioned for the next 40-45 years I feel.

As for unemployment, yes thats a huge issue. But when there are 100k engineers coming out every year, its not unthinkeable that all of them will not find employment.

Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on June  4, 2024, 05:55:23 pm
Further south you go, it seems the Hindu supremacy crap doesn't fly.
BJP increased their voteshare in TN apparently. 11%. And a single seat in an otherwise communist bastion - Kerala. Not bad actually.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 09:52:23 am
How is the foreign investment being distributed within India? Is it ending up in the same few places or is it distributed across the country? A new factory in Bengaluru doesnt help people in the North or East of the country for example and with the size of the country both in terms of geography and population will always be a challenge. If you compare to somewhere like China it took 10-20 years from when they opened up as a country to where they got to a position where instead of just relying on FDI they moved to where their own startups and businesses become manufacturers and exporters and development and jobs started happening across larger parts of the country.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 10:24:30 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:52:23 am
How is the foreign investment being distributed within India? Is it ending up in the same few places or is it distributed across the country? A new factory in Bengaluru doesn’t help people in the North or East of the country for example and with the size of the country both in terms of geography and population will always be a challenge. If you compare to somewhere like China it took 10-20 years from when they opened up as a country to where they got to a position where instead of just relying on FDI they moved to where their own startups and businesses become manufacturers and exporters and development and jobs started happening across larger parts of the country.

I can talk about the factories my company opened.

We opened one in Chennai, one near Mangalore, have two near Pune for about 7 years. Altogether we have about 7800 jobs created - directly and indirectly. The plants in Chennai and Mangalore have had serious problems attracting local population for the supervisor, canteen, security, logistics roles - the unskilled labour basically. 80% of them are bought in from the UP/Bihar/Jharkhand/WB region. And most of them are high school drop outs. Basic hindi/english but super highly motivated. They work like crazy and send money home. The usual.

It does create issues internally because of the language politics mainly. Also, since they are all "contractors", renewal of contracts means a cut throat competition amongst themselves to push and shove the next person down. And then perennial caste related problems. But I digress. Pay is decent and people want to come and work.

While South has its attractiveness in terms of geography and ports access, relatively more free land availability and a highly skilled labour, the North makes up with sheer manpower. UP alone has 200m population for the skilled and unskilled labour force. As a result, many industries exploit this. Thats how it is. Yogi also said UP will become a $1 trillion state in India. But so much unemployment still exists because people sometimes dont want to move far, the sheer number of people who graduate and/or simply unemployable. What would a graduate with a history major do in Accounting? Or an electrician do as a canteen supervisor? You get my point?

I am not sure it is comparable to China because 94% of development/population live on 40% of the land area. Same reasons as India. Access to ports vs landlocked hilly regions with large pockets of uneducated masses.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heihe%E2%80%93Tengchong_Line



But one thing I will agree is that the wealth divide between the masses is high. Its not Ambani/Adani vs masses level of divide. They dont represent "the typical top 1%" of Indian society. But "someone with a roof and a car" vs "unskilled worker" level of divide. That divide exists.
Online Libertine

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 12:56:46 pm
Wow....


Online Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #1056 on: Today at 08:10:00 am
"Make in India? Half of manufacturing jobs lost in five years" - https://www.financialexpress.com/policy/economy-make-in-india-half-of-manufacturing-jobs-lost-in-five-years-2256758/

2021 article. But if you look at the graph, manufacturing jobs were already down 25% the year before COVID compared to the start of Modi's tenure. Manufacturing's share of GDP has also remained the same since 20+ years.

I work in the semiconductor industry and also hold a doctorate. Some time ago I did some feasibility analysis of manufacturing basic networking equipment in India (e.g., consumer-level network switches, modems, routers) as there definitely was local demand at that time. We are in a horrible shape.

"How to absorb 100K engineers graduating every year?" - There are little to no jobs outside IT. I find this very surprising because if you look at the horrible design of Indian roads. Let me be honest, just laying down asphalt isn't building an expressway or any road.

I am in India right now and we (friends and I) drove on the much famed Bangalore-Mysore expressway. It's a new expressway and oh my god, it has horrible entry and exits. It has 3 lanes in each direction. The entry and exit ramps are barely 10 meters or so. What will happen? An entering car has no time to pick up speed and an exiting car has to slow down within the highway. Both situations are risky and will cause cars in the highway to change lanes abruptly or, just hog the middle lane. This is the first thing I noticed and I did not say a word. Then my friend (lives in India) says, "ohh, Indians don't know how to drive." What people need to realise is that it's good road design that actually forces people to follow rules and limits bad driving behaviour.

Traffic Engineering is a branch of civil engineering. India probably has little to no jobs jobs because it's not necessary to use a brain while building a road. Later I searched the internet about this expressway, and yeah, it's considered accident prone by everyone but NOBODY knows the reason why and it's so fucking obvious. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Cr72XFb3aI (comments don't have a clue either - they know lane discipline is a problem but do not know the actual cause)

If I were to give a very very elitist view of development, it would be when India standardises curb height and nobody will have to worry about opening car's door if parked next to curb. These are little things that developing countries like Vietnam are getting right (including highway entires and exits).
