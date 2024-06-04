Modi's government never really consistently increased the manufacturing sector's role, creating jobs there nor did they have alternative pathways to reduce unemployment.



Further south you go, it seems the Hindu supremacy crap doesn't fly.



I am not sure I see it that way mate.Apple is moving to India. Tesla have signalled their next Gigafactory. My company opened their 4th factory, adding altogether about 8000 jobs directly and indirectly. IKEA was planning on sourcing their Indian requirements from within India. Same with Michelin tires and many many medicine companies. All of them based on the "Make in India" initiative. Their defence contracts value are at an all time high, they are exporting more medicines than before, they are exporting more crops than before (it was paused temporarily but they rescinded it within 3-4 months IIRC). Sure they slowed down during the 2020/2021 but 2022 they came back with a bang and are poised to grow at 8% for the 2nd year running. I read somewhere that China at its peak only managed 6.5%. I could be wrong.To be honest, India has always been really strong with the services industry. India are world leaders in programmers and testers. Makes sense given the sheer volume of IT engineers who pass out. And now they are getting strong on manufacturing as well. 99% of their formal economy is digitalised. Their financial system integration makes the European banking look like a slate and chalk. And all of this requires bloody good programmers and testers.All together, the 4th largest economy in the world. I know you will talk about wealth inequality. And yes thats a massive massive (and a hugely massive) issue. I will agree. But overall, they are doing well and well positioned for the next 40-45 years I feel.As for unemployment, yes thats a huge issue. But when there are 100k engineers coming out every year, its not unthinkeable that all of them will not find employment.BJP increased their voteshare in TN apparently. 11%. And a single seat in an otherwise communist bastion - Kerala. Not bad actually.