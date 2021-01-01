The lack of jobs played a big part, possibly. Modi's government never really consistently increased the manufacturing sector's role, creating jobs there nor did they have alternative pathways to reduce unemployment. Certain companies, both conjob cronies and good professionals, have benefitted through the easing of red tape, subsidies, so you do see development in a number of fields but it doesn't translate to progressively more jobs nor better wages overall.

I dunno, I'm actually on location there at the moment and watching the results live with local colleagues with decades of experience there...they're equally shocked, but happy. Further south you go, it seems the Hindu supremacy crap doesn't fly.