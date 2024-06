I dont watch Indian news as much as I used to since my dad passed away but certainly Western media seemed to expect an increase in the BJP vote.



I expected the same total for NDA.A little less for the opposition coalition but still ~100 for Congress. Samajwadi Party in UP has been the surprise.I also expected BJP to fully sweep Delhi which it has done because educated Indians (in India) do tend to vote for BJP.You see, your "a stable government is good for stock market" and "a good stock market means a good economy" types.