« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 66549 times)

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 06:38:23 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:22:19 am
Unbelievable results so far.  :o
Odisha messing things up, imo. As a state, it should vote differently. This article explains it, however: https://caravanmagazine.in/politics/patnaik-soft-hindutva

Andhra voted for TDP which is in a pre-poll alliance for BJP, but isn't really a natural partner.

Hopefully, the media will grow a spine this time.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,947
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 08:18:25 am »
293 vs 229  :o :o :o :o

UP Congress is leading?!? Holy moly thats a shocker.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 08:35:20 am »
Seems like more people have had enough of the Hindu nationalist bullshit than expected.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,210
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 09:14:41 am »
Did anyone see this coming at all? Even ignoring the exit polls I dont think anyone expected anything other then a very easy win for the BJP
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 10:10:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:14:41 am
Did anyone see this coming at all? Even ignoring the exit polls I dont think anyone expected anything other then a very easy win for the BJP
Exit polls have been a sham for quite some time.

Nobody could have foreseen Uttar Pradesh flipping. Congress winning +50 seats was expected though.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,210
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 10:27:45 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:10:14 am
Exit polls have been a sham for quite some time.

Nobody could have foreseen Uttar Pradesh flipping. Congress winning +50 seats was expected though.

I dont watch Indian news as much as I used to since my dad passed away but certainly Western media seemed to expect an increase in the BJP vote.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,947
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 10:34:40 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:27:45 am
I dont watch Indian news as much as I used to since my dad passed away but certainly Western media seemed to expect an increase in the BJP vote.

Yea I fell for it.
I thought NDA would hit 350-360 and BJP alone 290-300.
But now results show NDA struggling to get to 300.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 11:07:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:27:45 am
I dont watch Indian news as much as I used to since my dad passed away but certainly Western media seemed to expect an increase in the BJP vote.
I expected the same total for NDA.

A little less for the opposition coalition but still ~100 for Congress. Samajwadi Party in UP has been the surprise.

I also expected BJP to fully sweep Delhi which it has done because educated Indians (in India) do tend to vote for BJP. ;) You see, your "a stable government is good for stock market" and "a good stock market means a good economy" types. ;D
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,210
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 11:20:28 am »
Stock market isnt doing so well today by the looks of it, Adanis shares have taken a battering from what I have read
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 01:41:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:20:28 am
Stock market isnt doing so well today by the looks of it, Adanis shares have taken a battering from what I have read
Yes! They were going up due to exit polls and all kinds of predictions. Modi and Shah were also leading the hype train. https://twitter.com/REDBOXINDIIA/status/1797877734267642161
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,392
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 04:15:34 pm »
Crazy result. No 100% up with Indian polices but do some charity stuff there. I think a lot of people have had negative consequences from Modhi's policies and maybe this is part of the reason for it.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,226
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 05:55:23 pm »
The lack of jobs played a big part, possibly. Modi's government never really consistently increased the manufacturing sector's role, creating jobs there nor did they have alternative pathways to reduce unemployment. Certain companies, both conjob cronies and good professionals, have benefitted through the easing of red tape, subsidies, so you do see development in a number of fields but it doesn't translate to progressively more jobs nor better wages overall.
I dunno, I'm actually on location there at the moment and watching the results live with local colleagues with decades of experience there...they're equally shocked, but happy. Further south you go, it seems the Hindu supremacy crap doesn't fly.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 