I think your overreaching a tad there if you think the Americans or anyone is living in fear of Sanātana Dharma, something I can assure you 99% of Americans have never heard of, never mind live in fear of.



"Sanātana Dharma" apparently means "an eternal set of truths", and traces back to the most ancient of the world's scriptures (according to Google). Is this supposed to mean anything? Other than our code being transmitted by DNA, is there any other truth that's eternal?And as for looking at the US or the west in general as the enemy of India who look down on India. There are other, non-western, nations too, who think they are the world and who look down on India. One of them borders India, and is regularly in conflict with India. They're also far more racist than the west. Goodness knows why Indian nationalists still look at the west as the principal enemy, and accuse the west of all sorts. Probably because this other nation doesn't give a toss what Indians accuse them of, and would actually take these accusations as a badge of honour.