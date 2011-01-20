« previous next »
India - deteriorating?

Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: itihasas on Today at 12:59:35 am
Comically out of touch, par for the course for the Indian "liberal" or communists hiding their colors complete with their hierarchy of oppression. The experience of anyone can be discredited because there is someone who has it worse.

When Reliance democratized internet to take it to the darkness in the villages of India and the arrival of Instagram and Tik-Tok threw Indians and the rest of the world together for the first time on a mass-scale what unfolded perhaps did more for the nationalist cause than anything else. The American mainstream public has always lacked humanity and respect but the vitriol directed towards Indians and the Sanātana Dharma is perhaps the only acceptable form of racism in the world. Indians are no longer under the yoke of Imperialism and they learned and learned fast how to talk back. Still a bit primitive but nevertheless they've always had fight in them, it just needs channeling.

The American Liberal has no use for the Sanātana Dharma because they cannot control it, it actively challenges their whole premise of right and wrong and the supremacy of the individual over the collective, the American conservative actively despises it because it is not Christian. Only the American establishment has made peace with it because they know the jungle is returning and they need us as we need them. The BBC is proved beyond doubt to be anti-Hindu

Only the most brainwashed or someone living in a bubble would think there is no Hinduphobia in the West or in the Islamic world

Are we supposed to feel bad? The Americans pioneered the use of extra-judicial killing in the name of national security and we are simply following their lead. Now, there is no mountain high enough, no ocean deep enough and no nation strong enough to stop us from reaching enemies of the state and traitors of the civilization. Another promise by Modi fullfilled

Now India has changed, now India won't be silent, this is a new India, we will break into their house and end them - Narendra Modi


Yeah we're all trembling, you right wing fruit loop.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:33 am
I think your overreaching a tad there if you think the Americans or anyone is living in fear of Sanātana Dharma, something I can assure you 99% of Americans have never heard of, never mind live in fear of.

I said they dislike it not that they live in fear of it. We don't have to strike fear in anyone except terrorists and we will do that no matter where they hide be it UK, Canada, USA or Pakistan.

* turns out -phobic is not the right word to use, apparently it does mean fear rather than dislike or hatred which is what I meant. English as a second language problems, my bad!
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: itihasas on Today at 11:15:47 am
I said they dislike it not that they live in fear of it. We don't have to strike fear in anyone except terrorists and we will do that no matter where they hide be it UK, Canada, USA or Pakistan.


Other than when you get caught obviously and then deny all knowledge.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:19:14 am
Other than when you get caught obviously and then deny all knowledge.

Part and parcel of the game innit?

These capabilities of RAW are also in their infancy just like everything in India, from here on their sophistication can only get better.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: itihasas on Today at 11:15:47 am
* turns out -phobic is not the right word to use, apparently it does mean fear rather than dislike or hatred which is what I meant. English as a second language problems, my bad!
Yes, my Macaulayputra.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:12:41 pm
Yes, my Macaulayputra.

Pipe down Dinesh D'Souza.

On second reading apparently Islamaphobia means the fear of, hatred of, or prejudice against the religion of Islam or Muslims in general but phobia only means the irrational, unrealistic, persistent and excessive fear of an object or situation. In this context, Hinduphobia is absolutely 100% accurate and spot on.

Not that this kind of nitpicking matters outside pretentious circles anyway, the average person knows exactly what we mean.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:33 am
I think your overreaching a tad there if you think the Americans or anyone is living in fear of Sanātana Dharma, something I can assure you 99% of Americans have never heard of, never mind live in fear of.

"Sanātana Dharma" apparently means "an eternal set of truths", and traces back to the most ancient of the world's scriptures (according to Google). Is this supposed to mean anything? Other than our code being transmitted by DNA, is there any other truth that's eternal?

And as for looking at the US or the west in general as the enemy of India who look down on India. There are other, non-western, nations too, who think they are the world and who look down on India. One of them borders India, and is regularly in conflict with India. They're also far more racist than the west. Goodness knows why Indian nationalists still look at the west as the principal enemy, and accuse the west of all sorts. Probably because this other nation doesn't give a toss what Indians accuse them of, and would actually take these accusations as a badge of honour.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: itihasas on Today at 04:50:46 pm
Pipe down Dinesh D'Souza.

On second reading apparently Islamaphobia means the fear of, hatred of, or prejudice against the religion of Islam or Muslims in general but phobia only means the irrational, unrealistic, persistent and excessive fear of an object or situation. In this context, Hinduphobia is absolutely 100% accurate and spot on.

Not that this kind of nitpicking matters outside pretentious circles anyway, the average person knows exactly what we mean.
If I were to believe nonsense, India is Hinduphobic too. ;D
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: itihasas on Today at 04:50:46 pm
Pipe down Dinesh D'Souza.

On second reading apparently Islamaphobia means the fear of, hatred of, or prejudice against the religion of Islam or Muslims in general but phobia only means the irrational, unrealistic, persistent and excessive fear of an object or situation. In this context, Hinduphobia is absolutely 100% accurate and spot on.

Not that this kind of nitpicking matters outside pretentious circles anyway, the average person knows exactly what we mean.

I dont think anyone is debating what to call Hinduphobia, I think the point is that it doesnt exist to any meaningful degree in Western countries, and Im specifically talking about the religion rather then a phobia of people who are Indian, darker skin etc which certainly exists but is based on ethnicity rather than religion.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:37:29 pm
"Sanātana Dharma" apparently means "an eternal set of truths", and traces back to the most ancient of the world's scriptures (according to Google). Is this supposed to mean anything? Other than our code being transmitted by DNA, is there any other truth that's eternal?

And as for looking at the US or the west in general as the enemy of India who look down on India. There are other, non-western, nations too, who think they are the world and who look down on India. One of them borders India, and is regularly in conflict with India. They're also far more racist than the west. Goodness knows why Indian nationalists still look at the west as the principal enemy, and accuse the west of all sorts. Probably because this other nation doesn't give a toss what Indians accuse them of, and would actually take these accusations as a badge of honour.

Its the usual right wing gibberish, everyone is out to get us mentality, a sort of siege mentality.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:37:29 pm
"Sanātana Dharma" apparently means "an eternal set of truths", and traces back to the most ancient of the world's scriptures (according to Google). Is this supposed to mean anything? Other than our code being transmitted by DNA, is there any other truth that's eternal?
Think of it as a fancy term for Hinduism.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:37:29 pm
And as for looking at the US or the west in general as the enemy of India who look down on India. There are other, non-western, nations too, who think they are the world and who look down on India. One of them borders India, and is regularly in conflict with India. They're also far more racist than the west. Goodness knows why Indian nationalists still look at the west as the principal enemy, and accuse the west of all sorts. Probably because this other nation doesn't give a toss what Indians accuse them of, and would actually take these accusations as a badge of honour.
This problem is more prominent in Hindu nationalists than Indian ones. Hindu nationalists think anyone who is not a Hindu is an enemy and it does not have to be the west. Their own countrymen who are non-Hindus are also perceived as enemies.

Generally, other Indian parties (the ones that are not Hindu supremacist) engage in anti-west rhetoric when they want to mobilise people against foreign-direct investment that could threaten local industry / jobs.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:02:14 pm
Its the usual right wing gibberish, everyone is out to get us mentality, a sort of siege mentality.

I'm not picking up the class nuances of our new friend Iti, but I'm very much getting the right-wing populist vibe. Would you say he is more Tommy Robinson than Farrage, or the other way round?

What a great word 'Macaulayputra' is by the way. I must start using it. Can it be a compliment, or must it always be insulting?
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:28:53 pm
I'm not picking up the class nuances of our new friend Iti, but I'm very much getting the right-wing populist vibe. Would you say he is more Tommy Robinson than Farrage, or the other way round?

What a great word 'Macaulayputra' is by the way. I must start using it. Can it be a compliment, or must it always be insulting?

Thats a tough one, Id say more Farrage than Robinson due to the level of English being used.

Its not something that I have heard too many times before (probably because I dont come from an educated family so it wouldnt really apply as either an insult or compliment) but I think its generally an insult more then a compliment, especially these days when everything is a bit more rabid then it used to be. Think of it in the way a Republican or Tory uses the word liberal as an insult.
