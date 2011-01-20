What's there in Gujarat? It looks like it's getting all the good projects but still somehow lagging behind states that do not have a 'business culture'.



These countries didn't arrive at liberalism by being liberal. Most of these countries were imperialists and were anything but liberal just a while back. Good quality of life makes it quite easy to pontificate about being liberal. This is another reason why liberals in India failed. They were relatively rich and just too smug.



You're correct. Some of it may or may not be marketing but the base of India is still so low, poverty so abysmal that I would use these numbers to keep track of what is happening but use them with other factors to try and predict what might happen (culture, governance, ideology). One state outperforming another for a full-term and that chart starts to look different and of course development takes time. Assuming our growth rates remain constant we should overtake Latin America, Central Asia and South-East Asia in the next 10-15 years and reach a per-capita income of around $25k USD in 30 years. Theoretically, once you reach this level it becomes about the systems, culture, philosophy etc that have an impact on quality of life rather than dollar quantity and people seeking opportunity elsewhere tends to drop-off. Our size also ensure that total GDP which has the most impact on Geopolitics, Space exploration etc we could be #2 or at a minimum #3.As for what's in Gujarat, India's wealth so far has been built around services - Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Hyderabad (Telangana) have been the biggest beneficiaries but in our quest for self-reliance we've realized we need to develop all pillars (Agriculture, Manufacturing, Defense, Space etc). I believe that when manufacturing starts to gather momentum, Gujarat will be the biggest beneficiary. Favorable location, pro-business culture, state patronage, links to the financial centre and existing small-industry acumen (Diamonds etc) could see them pull ahead.The drawback I do see is Gujarat will struggle to attract talent with it's ultra-orthodox culture. Young Indians flock to the cities for obvious reasons and you can tempt any capable foreigner who has skills we need to Mumbai, Bengaluru or Hyderabad for a stint with money, gated communities etc. They can at least go out have a drink, catch a play etc etc. Tell someone you have to buy Alcohol from the back of a shop in Gujarat and it's a tough sellI could not agree more. "Liberalism" in the engine of the West (America) was top-down not bottom-up. They still had slaves if I'm correct. "Liberalism" in France didn't stop them for trying to re-take Algeria by force or lets not forget the Dutch trying to sail all the way back to Indonesia after being liberated from the Nazis. The Upanishads pre-date Western liberal philosophers by at least 1500 years so India doesn't need or want lectures from anyone. We will do what we think is best and if we fail then so be it. We'll try again till we succeed.