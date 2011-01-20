1) I do not agree that ""Liberalism is an artefact of the West" but I have no desire to get into a political debate on a football forum. I just answered the above because it is so obvious to the us yet so oblivious to a Westerner.

2) You could argue that racism is as prevalent in Russia as it is in Ukraine or whatever but the reality is we don't have and never have had top Russian government officials and advisors spouting rhetoric that would be at home in a KKK meet-up.

3) The North-South divide more complex than that. Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state has one of the highest literacy rates and per capita income in India yet one of the lowest inter-caste marriage rates lower than a place like Haryana which is in the Hindi speaking heartland.