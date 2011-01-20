1) White supremacists at the top levels of Ukraine government, saying Indians and Chinese have "low intellectual potential" doesn't really help their cause : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgeAXMbbl5M.
2) Ukraine 'White first' policy for evacuating refugees.
3) Ukraine consistently voting with Pakistan at the UK
4) Ukraine condemning India for going nuclear
If the above is reason enough to side with Russia, then I'd question your objectivity. Liberalism is an artefact of western civilisation. The further east you go in Europe, the less liberal the country gets. If, living in the established liberal UK (or even the Anglicised Aussie), you find fault with the racism in Ukraine (and there is racism in Ukraine), you'll find that Russia is even worse. That's if you bother to look at Russia with the same eyes that are finding fault with Ukraine.
In India, AFAICS, the grade seems to run north-south; the further north you go, the less liberal.