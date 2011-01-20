« previous next »
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 02:40:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:50:28 pm
Why is that ?

Goes back to the Cold War, India received a lot of aid and weaponry from the USSR (where as the US generally supported and supplied Pakistan), the USSR supported India in the UN over Kashmir (using its veto), stayed neutral when India and China had (and continue to have) border disputes and skirmishes, and because of all of that Indians (especially older ones) have a very favourable view of Russia.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 02:43:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:42:24 pm
Tell me you know nothing about India without saying you know nothing about India.

The Russia India love in is much bigger and longer then Putin and Modi, and any Indian leader would unfortunately do exactly what Modi is doing when it comes to the Russians.
yes!

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:50:28 pm
Why is that ?
The western powers during cold war were always aligned with Pakistan (or vice versa) and India who started the Non-Aligned Movement had to face the brunt. Naturally, India's ties with the Soviet Union grew better.

The US and (West) Pakistan were in cahoots so much that the US totally ignored the genocide West Pakistan perpetrated in East Pakistan (Bangladesh). Search about "The Blood Telegram". When India intervened because refugees were flowing in, the US threatened India by sending an aircraft liner to the Bay of Bengal. Of course, the Soviet Union also sent theirs.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 02:59:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 02:40:16 pm
Goes back to the Cold War, India received a lot of aid and weaponry from the USSR (where as the US generally supported and supplied Pakistan), the USSR supported India in the UN over Kashmir (using its veto), stayed neutral when India and China had (and continue to have) border disputes and skirmishes, and because of all of that Indians (especially older ones) have a very favourable view of Russia.

But why not a favourable view of Ukraine instead? Aside from questions of natural justice and national self-determination, wasn't Ukraine also in the old USSR?

in other words why support the imperialistic segment rather than the segment that is trying to break free?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 03:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:59:52 pm
But why not a favourable view of Ukraine instead? Aside from questions of natural justice and national self-determination, wasn't Ukraine also in the old USSR?

in other words why support the imperialistic segment rather than the segment that is trying to break free?

Its pretty simple, in most peoples minds the USSR and Russia is pretty interchangeable just as people will say England when they mean the UK, especially if they are foreign and not aware of the intricacies of another countrys constitutional setup. And I dont think Indians are anti-Ukraine, they are just prepared to turn a blind eye to Russia (not that it helps Ukraine) and this is just a guess on my part they buy into the Russian narrative that its not a war against Ukraine but a war against NATO and the US.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 03:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:59:52 pm
But why not a favourable view of Ukraine instead? Aside from questions of natural justice and national self-determination, wasn't Ukraine also in the old USSR?

in other words why support the imperialistic segment rather than the segment that is trying to break free?
For what it's worth, we do. We are sending aid to Ukraine but we are also buying hoards of cheap oil from Russia, unfortunately. We need the latter to drive our own economy and keep inflation in check. It's not like only the west is allowed to act in self-interest.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 03:18:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:14:07 pm
Its pretty simple, in most peoples minds the USSR and Russia is pretty interchangeable just as people will say England when they mean the UK, especially if they are foreign and not aware of the intricacies of another countrys constitutional setup. And I dont think Indians are anti-Ukraine, they are just prepared to turn a blind eye to Russia (not that it helps Ukraine) and this is just a guess on my part they buy into the Russian narrative that its not a war against Ukraine but a war against NATO and the US.

I think that's probably right. They need educating obviously. But their present government won't do it. Would any other?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 03:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:18:26 pm
I think that's probably right. They need educating obviously. But their present government won't do it. Would any other?

I dont believe any government in India would act much differently then the current with regards to Russia and Putin.

Weve probably overlooked one of the other key factors at play here and its China. If India turns its back on Russia it will only be pushed further into Chinas orbit and that will be viewed as a disaster for India as China is perceived as the real enemy now and all India is doing is walking the fine line of keeping Russia friendly yet knowing its needed by the West to keep China in check.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 03:30:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:25:52 pm
I dont believe any government in India would act much differently then the current with regards to Russia and Putin.

Weve probably overlooked one of the other key factors at play here and its China. If India turns its back on Russia it will only be pushed further into Chinas orbit and that will be viewed as a disaster for India as China is perceived as the real enemy now and all India is doing is walking the fine line of keeping Russia friendly yet knowing its needed by the West to keep China in check.

True.

Anyway, perhaps NATO will collapse if Trump becomes President. And then Russia and China can do what the hell they like.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 04:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:30:46 pm
True.

Anyway, perhaps NATO will collapse if Trump becomes President. And then Russia and China can do what the hell they like.

NATO shouldnt collapse without the US, it will just be a lot weaker and well just have to spend a lot more on defence. Ukraine has with its own blood bought the rest of Europe time to prepare at least but thats probably for another thread.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 04:11:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:02:46 pm
NATO shouldnt collapse without the US, it will just be a lot weaker and well just have to spend a lot more on defence. Ukraine has with its own blood bought the rest of Europe time to prepare at least but thats probably for another thread.

To an extent.

But obviously a powerful NATO, spearheaded by the United States, does keep China as well as Russia in check. This matters to India. I don't think Indians would want to see China running amok in the Pacific and east Asia. Or is there a popular feeling in India that a colossal and hegemonic China could not be any worse than what 'the West' has to offer.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 04:15:15 pm »
Good discussion above, enjoyed reading it...
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 10:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:59:52 pm
But why not a favourable view of Ukraine instead? Aside from questions of natural justice and national self-determination, wasn't Ukraine also in the old USSR?

in other words why support the imperialistic segment rather than the segment that is trying to break free?
1) White supremacists at the top levels of Ukraine government, saying Indians and Chinese have "low intellectual potential" doesn't really help their cause : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgeAXMbbl5M.
2) Ukraine 'White first' policy for evacuating refugees.
3) Ukraine consistently voting with Pakistan at the UK
4) Ukraine condemning India for going nuclear
« Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 10:51:36 pm »
Quote from: itihasas on Yesterday at 10:37:36 pm
3) Ukraine consistently voting with Pakistan at the UK
I know it's a typo, but ;D
« Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 11:14:28 pm »
"Economic inequality in India: the Billionaire Raj is now more unequal than the British colonial Raj" - https://wid.world/news-article/inequality-in-india-the-billionaire-raj-is-now-more-unequal-than-the-british-colonial-raj/
« Reply #894 on: Today at 12:03:10 am »
Quote from: itihasas on Yesterday at 10:37:36 pm
1) White supremacists at the top levels of Ukraine government, saying Indians and Chinese have "low intellectual potential" doesn't really help their cause : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgeAXMbbl5M.
2) Ukraine 'White first' policy for evacuating refugees.
3) Ukraine consistently voting with Pakistan at the UK
4) Ukraine condemning India for going nuclear

If the above is reason enough to side with Russia, then I'd question your objectivity. Liberalism is an artefact of western civilisation. The further east you go in Europe, the less liberal the country gets. If, living in the established liberal UK (or even the Anglicised Aussie), you find fault with the racism in Ukraine (and there is racism in Ukraine), you'll find that Russia is even worse. That's if you bother to look at Russia with the same eyes that are finding fault with Ukraine.

In India, AFAICS, the grade seems to run north-south; the further north you go, the less liberal.
« Reply #895 on: Today at 12:33:55 am »
1) I do not agree that ""Liberalism is an artefact of the West" but I have no desire to get into a political debate on a football forum. I just answered the above because it is so obvious to the us yet so oblivious to a Westerner.
2) You could argue that racism is as prevalent in Russia as it is in Ukraine or whatever but the reality is we don't have and never have had top Russian government officials and advisors spouting rhetoric that would be at home in a KKK meet-up.
3) The North-South divide more complex than that. Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state has one of the highest literacy rates and per capita income in India yet one of the lowest inter-caste marriage rates lower than a place like Haryana which is in the Hindi speaking heartland.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #896 on: Today at 12:42:44 am »
Quote from: itihasas on Today at 12:33:55 am
1) I do not agree that ""Liberalism is an artefact of the West" but I have no desire to get into a political debate on a football forum. I just answered the above because it is so obvious to the us yet so oblivious to a Westerner.
2) You could argue that racism is as prevalent in Russia as it is in Ukraine or whatever but the reality is we don't have and never have had Russian government officials and advisors spouting rhetoric that would be at home in a KKK meet-up.
3) The North-South divide more complex than that. Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state has one of the highest literacy rates and per capita income in India yet one of the lowest inter-caste marriage rates lower than a place like Haryana which is in the Hindi speaking heartland.


Ross Kemp did a whole show about exactly that.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
