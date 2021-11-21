But why not a favourable view of Ukraine instead? Aside from questions of natural justice and national self-determination, wasn't Ukraine also in the old USSR?



in other words why support the imperialistic segment rather than the segment that is trying to break free?



Its pretty simple, in most peoples minds the USSR and Russia is pretty interchangeable just as people will say England when they mean the UK, especially if they are foreign and not aware of the intricacies of another countrys constitutional setup. And I dont think Indians are anti-Ukraine, they are just prepared to turn a blind eye to Russia (not that it helps Ukraine) and this is just a guess on my part they buy into the Russian narrative that its not a war against Ukraine but a war against NATO and the US.