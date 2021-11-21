Tell me you know nothing about India without saying you know nothing about India.
The Russia India love in is much bigger and longer then Putin and Modi, and any Indian leader would unfortunately do exactly what Modi is doing when it comes to the Russians.
yes!
Why is that ?
The western powers during cold war were always aligned with Pakistan (or vice versa) and India who started the Non-Aligned Movement had to face the brunt. Naturally, India's ties with the Soviet Union grew better.
The US and (West) Pakistan were in cahoots so much that the US totally ignored the genocide West Pakistan perpetrated in East Pakistan (Bangladesh). Search about "The Blood Telegram". When India intervened because refugees were flowing in, the US threatened India by sending an aircraft liner to the Bay of Bengal. Of course, the Soviet Union also sent theirs.