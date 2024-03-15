« previous next »
Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 56669 times)

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #840 on: March 15, 2024, 11:38:12 am »
I visited in December for the first time since I was about 15, couple random observations:

1. pollution in Delhi is way worse than it was, to the point I had to wear a mask. I live in London so it's not like I'm expecting completely fresh air. But it is bad, and that's going to have serious ramifications on public health

2. especially in bigger cities of Gujarat, Modi seems to have encouraged business investment with special business rates and other incentives. this has meant there is a SHITLOAD of restaurants, and it's mainly all garbage food. like entire streets will have 4-5 pizza shops and a couple ice cream parlours. really weird, i know indians love pizza but none of them seemed particularly busy. there's also a noticeable increase in fancy coffee shop type places aimed at corporate workers and such.

3. the Modi propaganda is insane, especially noticeable in North Indian cities. I probably saw photos of Modi more than photos of various Gods that he proclaims to represent.

4. most the Hindus I spoke to spoke highly of Modi, either ignoring or being completely oblivious to what is happening to minority groups in the country. it's all got a bit weirdly Mussolini, where people are happy to deflect because now the trains are good and roads are better etc. but this is all an illusion done in middle-income areas, the poverty in other parts of the same city still is rampant.

5. south india is incredible. was my first time being away from the north, and people are nicer, the air is cleaner and people generally are more progressive and less deep in weird religious fervour. a LOT of russians seem to have tried to claim beach areas though, similar to Bali.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #841 on: March 15, 2024, 06:20:43 pm »
Definitely agree on points 1, 2 and 3, I generally dont talk politics and havent been to South India.

I enjoyed Delhi (but that was helped by the fact I stayed in a very expensive hotel) and found a really good sports bar called Underdoggs to watch the match while I was there but the pollution is something else, not just Delhi though, Punjab was just as bad and polluted. They keep building flyovers through the towns and cities so the pollution from the roads below just lingers at street level and the area underneath the flyovers just becomes full of rubbish. And likewise in Punjab there has been an explosion in fast food places.

On the pictures of Modi, I said the same on a here a few weeks ago when I returned, like most tyrant rulers his face is literally everywhere, the kind of thing Id imagine youd see in Sadam Hussains Iraq or some other such authoritarian regime not in the worlds supposedly largest democracy, hes literally built a personality cult.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #842 on: March 16, 2024, 02:01:34 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 15, 2024, 11:38:12 am
I visited in December for the first time since I was about 15, couple random observations:

1. pollution in Delhi is way worse than it was, to the point I had to wear a mask. I live in London so it's not like I'm expecting completely fresh air. But it is bad, and that's going to have serious ramifications on public health

I was amazed by the photos from Delhi during lockdown. It looked like a different city because the air was so much clearer. It should have been a big wake up call about how mad "normal" has become.

Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 15, 2024, 11:38:12 am

5. south india is incredible. was my first time being away from the north, and people are nicer, the air is cleaner and people generally are more progressive and less deep in weird religious fervour. a LOT of russians seem to have tried to claim beach areas though, similar to Bali.

We had a house-guest for a few months whose family hail from Kerala. I was surprised to be asked to find a Catholic Church for her to attend. Largely due to ignorance on my part, I'd been unaware of the influence of the Portugese (and specifically the spice trade) on Indian Culture.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #843 on: March 16, 2024, 06:35:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 15, 2024, 08:37:12 am
The problem is the entire country or at least large parts of it seem to struggling with water supplies these days, Punjab and Haryana definitely are with the water table dropping and rivers drying up and Ive read a few pieces (theres one on the BBC now) about how Southern states are suffering from water shortages now too. Which kind of goes back to some of the farmers protests, my cousins was telling me the only crops with MSP are rice and wheat, and growing rice consumes huge amounts of water but because of the MSP its an attractive crop to grow even though its sucking the land dry at the same time. If more crops had an MSP its less risky to diversify to less water intensive crops.

Or not have MSP at all like in every other country in the world. Make it a level playing field for all crops.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #844 on: March 16, 2024, 06:36:56 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on March 16, 2024, 02:01:34 pm
We had a house-guest for a few months whose family hail from Kerala. I was surprised to be asked to find a Catholic Church for her to attend. Largely due to ignorance on my part, I'd been unaware of the influence of the Portugese (and specifically the spice trade) on Indian Culture.

Also the use of tomatoes in Indian cuisine is largely due to Portuguese influence.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #845 on: March 16, 2024, 06:38:49 pm »
RainbowFlick is spot on all points.

Regarding the new trains, they look good from the outside and have a more modern seating arrangement. Otherwise, they are not faster than the previous fastest trains we have. Of course on WhatsApp, BJP has spread sped up videos for propaganda: "the trains are fast now".

Just the other day BJP launched a WhatsApp channel and sent a message to a lot of people on WhatsApp it seems like. The channel's name translates called "Developed India Communication". Whatever development has happened in India in the last 14 years has been because of low base effect. The insecure middle class looks at a brand new highway and thinks "ohh this isn't some foreign country, but India" but has no clue about the design issues. We are not even building public stops with parking for trucks next to our new expressways. The difference between the fast lane and the median is often minimal and can make risky to drive in the fast lane. I can list a lot more things. Again, it looks impressive in pictures to an untrained eye.

Even from an elitist point of view, I can't even point one road in Delhi where one can park their car right next to pavement and open the car's door without worrying about the pavement's height. Fix this small detail and yes, it would be development.

This Twitter link should work: https://twitter.com/GabbbarSingh/status/1765232929205100736

This is the idea of Indian upper-middle to upper class' idea of development and quality of life. Benefits due to cheap labour.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #846 on: March 16, 2024, 06:46:23 pm »
Quote from: masher on March 16, 2024, 06:35:08 pm
Or not have MSP at all like in every other country in the world. Make it a level playing field for all crops.
China seems to be doing pretty well. They know that with MSP, they can increase rural consumption. India has a peculiar problem where if a farmer wants to buy netting for protection against a hailstorm, it's again an imported item from China. :D
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #847 on: March 16, 2024, 07:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 16, 2024, 06:46:23 pm
China seems to be doing pretty well. They know that with MSP, they can increase rural consumption. India has a peculiar problem where if a farmer wants to buy netting for protection against a hailstorm, it's again an imported item from China. :D

If my memory serves me right China had a real food security issue with declining farm output as people were leaving agriculture for factory jobs so they wanted to incentivize people to return to the farm, wish we had the same issue. In such a scenario I would fully support MSP.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #848 on: March 16, 2024, 07:28:48 pm »
Quote from: masher on March 16, 2024, 07:11:43 pm
If my memory serves me right China had a real food security issue with declining farm output as people were leaving agriculture for factory jobs so they wanted to incentivize people to return to the farm, wish we had the same issue. In such a scenario I would fully support MSP.
For that, you'd need India to have factory jobs. Unfortunately, the moment still hasn't arrived. And, the new service sector jobs in India are gig economy jobs.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #849 on: March 16, 2024, 08:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 16, 2024, 07:28:48 pm
For that, you'd need India to have factory jobs. Unfortunately, the moment still hasn't arrived. And, the new service sector jobs in India are gig economy jobs.

The gig economy thing is a little overblown. In India the total workforce employed in gig economy is 1.5% exactly the same as UK.it is projected to increase to around 7% by 2030. However 22% of the jobs are high-skilled, 47% are medium-skilled, and ~31% are low skilled.

We are creating reasonable amount of new high skilled jobs which can be seen in the number of global capabilities center that are mushrooming all over the country. Our services export has increased from 200 billion US in 2021-22 to 350 billion in 2023-24.

However as you rightly mention this is not enough and we desperately need low skill manufacturing to create factory jobs to absorb the surplus labor keep the growth momentum.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #850 on: March 16, 2024, 09:02:47 pm »
Quote from: masher on March 16, 2024, 08:00:36 pm
The gig economy thing is a little overblown. In India the total workforce employed in gig economy is 1.5% exactly the same as UK.it is projected to increase to around 7% by 2030. However 22% of the jobs are high-skilled, 47% are medium-skilled, and ~31% are low skilled.
lol, that's a dated estimate (~2020) at this point. This is somehow a very fast growing sector.

Moreover, talk about the salaries people get paid. Get an engineering degree -> you go for a high-skilled job on paper. But Rishi Sunak's father-in-law pays a salary comparable to a gig economy job and asks you to live in a Tier 1 city.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #851 on: March 16, 2024, 09:20:41 pm »
 Not sure what your point is there? Do freshers right out of college make just about enough to make ends meet, yeah sure. How is that different to anywhere else. I know engineers who make 100K or more which on a PPP basis is what 250-300K.  Most people I know with over 10 years of work experience working in tech or global capabilities center or the corporate world have a pretty comfortable life.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #852 on: March 16, 2024, 09:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 16, 2024, 09:02:47 pm
lol, that's a dated estimate (~2020) at this point. This is somehow a very fast growing sector.

Okay you win its 2% but if you feel that the new services sector in India is only the gig economy then you are clueless.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #853 on: March 16, 2024, 09:28:05 pm »
Out of curiosity how much do you think a fresher out of college does make working for Rishi Sunaks father in law. How much do you think he makes after 3,5 and 10 years?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #854 on: March 16, 2024, 09:38:49 pm »
Quote from: masher on March 16, 2024, 09:24:32 pm
Okay you win its 2% but if you feel that the new services sector in India is only the gig economy then you are clueless.
The key point is wages. Gig economy (growing fast) or fresher IT jobs (there was a down turn but now improvement) or other service sector jobs -> one still doesn't earn much. Plus, most of these jobs are in prominent urban centers.

We have PhD students applying for govt jobs like gardener, cook etc. All good if they have an interest, but you surely know what the truth is. :)
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #855 on: March 16, 2024, 09:46:36 pm »
Quote from: masher on March 16, 2024, 09:28:05 pm
Out of curiosity how much do you think a fresher out of college does make working for Rishi Sunaks father in law. How much do you think he makes after 3,5 and 10 years?
Infosys' fresher salary was Rs. 300K year back in early 2000s.... and it's still pretty much the same in 2024. https://www.slainstitute.com/infosys-salary-for-freshers Now, you can account for inflation. After 10 years at Infosys, you get around Rs. 1450K. Hilariously, Rishi Sunak's father-in-law also makes comments like "Indians need to work 70 hours a week".

Good salary growth mostly exists in IT - and only if you are good. But let's also look at what our civil engineering, mechanical engineering and other STEM graduates are doing.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #856 on: March 16, 2024, 09:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 16, 2024, 09:38:49 pm
The key point is wages. Gig economy (growing fast) or fresher IT jobs (there was a down turn but now improvement) or other service sector jobs -> one still doesn't earn much. Plus, most of these jobs are in prominent urban centers.

We have PhD students applying for govt jobs like gardener, cook etc. All good if they have an interest, but you surely know what the truth is. :)

Yeah but those are guys with fraud PhD from third rate colleges in some useless social science subject, their sole ambition is to get only a government job with lifetime job guarantee.

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #857 on: March 16, 2024, 09:51:42 pm »
Quote from: masher on March 16, 2024, 09:49:29 pm
Yeah but those are guys with fraud PhD from third rate colleges in some useless social science subject, their sole ambition is to get only a government job with lifetime job guarantee.
Perfect! ;D
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #858 on: March 16, 2024, 10:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 16, 2024, 09:46:36 pm
Infosys' fresher salary was Rs. 300K year back in early 2000s.... and it's still pretty much the same in 2024. https://www.slainstitute.com/infosys-salary-for-freshers Now, you can account for inflation. After 10 years at Infosys, you get around Rs. 1450K. Hilariously, Rishi Sunak's father-in-law also makes comments like "Indians need to work 70 hours a week".

Good salary growth mostly exists in IT - and only if you are good. But let's also look at what our civil engineering, mechanical engineering and other STEM graduates are doing.

My sister works as a director for Deloitte, her expertise is HR consulting for salary benchmarking for companies in India. Which means all their clients share their entire payroll data with her and Infosys is a client. All I can tell you is you are categorically wrong. No one with 10 years of experience makes 1450K. Even someone with a consistently average rating for 10 years will make double that, which is USD PPP is 100K.

Even the number you mentioned in USD PPP terms is 50K plus.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #859 on: March 16, 2024, 10:15:54 pm »
Quote from: masher on March 16, 2024, 10:01:20 pm
My sister works as a director for Deloitte, her expertise is HR consulting for salary benchmarking for companies in India. Which means all their clients share their entire payroll data with her and Infosys is a client. All I can tell you is you are categorically wrong. No one with 10 years of experience makes 1450K. Even someone with a consistently average rating for 10 years will make double that, which is USD PPP is 100K.

Even the number you mentioned in USD PPP terms is 50K plus.
I know a couple of people who are making that amount after 9 years of experience at an Infosys-like company. I also know people who are making Rs. 30 LPA and Rs. 50 LPA with the same experience but at different companies. For you, you can look at this link: https://www.ambitionbox.com/salaries/infosys-salaries/lead-engineer

btw, another thing.. this $100K in USA = Rs. 15 LPA in India (Edit: or whatever number you want to put) is one of my favourite discussions of all time. ;D Everyone ignores the quality of life or property prices in India which tend to be through the roof. People are spending Rs. 60 lakhs to cross illegally the US border and now you can do the PPP comparison.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #860 on: Today at 06:19:59 am »
This guy also summarised typical salaries for IT employees in service companies: https://youtu.be/pDQdvFQ7X6w?t=62. This link [2021] has salaries of Project Managers in Infosys and other companies: https://content.techgig.com/hiring/software-engineer-salaries-at-tcs-hcl-infosys-accenture-and-tech-mahindra/articleshow/82976385.cms

Not off the mark from what I said, and it is also pretty common knowledge. "fraud PhD", "third rate college" and "sole ambition = govt job with lifetime guarantee": Everyone knows why this happens in India.

Best jobs are available only to students from a select few of the best colleges. This is generally true in every country, but because India has a severe scarcity of good colleges relative to its enormous population. India's spending on education as % of GDP isn't what it should be, and every government to date is to be blamed. India is ranked 155th in the world: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_spending_on_education_as_percentage_of_GDP

Many PhD holders applying for those jobs tend to be from legit public-funded universities. Of course, there is a problem with the way PhD education is handled in India, but no government has tried to fix this. A student completes a Bachelor's degree and can't find a job that pays reasonably well. The usual advice the students get is to go for a Master's degree and keep applying for a government job meanwhile.

The funny thing is, 'uncles' sitting abroad who say "why people want government jobs" are actually from a specific class of people whose parent(s) were directly employed in a government job! Their families benefited from the best India had to offer pre-liberalisation and for a good amount of time, even post-liberalisation. But now they judge students disillusioned with private sector jobs! ;D

Again, the focus should not be on IT. More important to look at starting salaries in other fields.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #861 on: Today at 02:46:40 pm »
India congratulates Putin on his great election victory.

Pathetic, if predictable.

And sort the poverty out lads.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #862 on: Today at 02:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:46:40 pm

And sort the poverty out lads.

Maybe if your ancestors hadnt pillaged and plundered there might not be so much of it ;)
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #863 on: Today at 03:50:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:53:10 pm
Maybe if your ancestors hadnt pillaged and plundered there might not be so much of it ;)

Possibly so. (And the Mughals too of course). But it's been a while now. And today the fella in charge is genuflecting before The Tsar.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #864 on: Today at 05:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:50:03 pm
Possibly so. (And the Mughals too of course). But it's been a while now. And today the fella in charge is genuflecting before The Tsar.
https://www.news9live.com/knowledge/economy-during-mughal-rule-when-indias-gdp-was-the-worlds-largest-and-trade-and-industry-prospered-194330

I know you made a tongue-in-cheek comment and GDP in pre-industrial era was mostly a function of population, but tell a Sanghi that India's GDP was highest in the world under Aurangzeb and watch them squirm.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #865 on: Today at 07:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:50:03 pm
Possibly so. (And the Mughals too of course). But it's been a while now. And today the fella in charge is genuflecting before The Tsar.

The Mughals at least had the decency to keep the wealth of India in India, they didnt carry it half way around the world, and then of course hundreds of years later the destination of Indias stolen wealth became the destination of Russias stolen wealth. Just a coincidence though.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #866 on: Today at 08:04:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:50:46 pm
The Mughals at least had the decency to keep the wealth of India in India, they didnt carry it half way around the world, and then of course hundreds of years later the destination of Indias stolen wealth became the destination of Russias stolen wealth. Just a coincidence though.

A significant difference of course. Indian wealth was stolen by the British operating through the East India Company. Russian wealth was stolen by Russians.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #867 on: Today at 08:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:04:57 pm
A significant difference of course. Indian wealth was stolen by the British operating through the East India Company. Russian wealth was stolen by Russians.

Only initially.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #868 on: Today at 09:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:36:20 pm
Only initially.

Didnt England finance the entire revolution with the wealth stolen from India? Ands the wars?
Estimates out it at 45 trillion pounds altogether.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #869 on: Today at 09:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:36:20 pm
Only initially.

Indeed. Then the Scots really got cracking in the British imperial service.
