I visited in December for the first time since I was about 15, couple random observations:



1. pollution in Delhi is way worse than it was, to the point I had to wear a mask. I live in London so it's not like I'm expecting completely fresh air. But it is bad, and that's going to have serious ramifications on public health



2. especially in bigger cities of Gujarat, Modi seems to have encouraged business investment with special business rates and other incentives. this has meant there is a SHITLOAD of restaurants, and it's mainly all garbage food. like entire streets will have 4-5 pizza shops and a couple ice cream parlours. really weird, i know indians love pizza but none of them seemed particularly busy. there's also a noticeable increase in fancy coffee shop type places aimed at corporate workers and such.



3. the Modi propaganda is insane, especially noticeable in North Indian cities. I probably saw photos of Modi more than photos of various Gods that he proclaims to represent.



4. most the Hindus I spoke to spoke highly of Modi, either ignoring or being completely oblivious to what is happening to minority groups in the country. it's all got a bit weirdly Mussolini, where people are happy to deflect because now the trains are good and roads are better etc. but this is all an illusion done in middle-income areas, the poverty in other parts of the same city still is rampant.



5. south india is incredible. was my first time being away from the north, and people are nicer, the air is cleaner and people generally are more progressive and less deep in weird religious fervour. a LOT of russians seem to have tried to claim beach areas though, similar to Bali.