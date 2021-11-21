« previous next »
Topic: India - deteriorating?

RainbowFlick

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:38:12 am
I visited in December for the first time since I was about 15, couple random observations:

1. pollution in Delhi is way worse than it was, to the point I had to wear a mask. I live in London so it's not like I'm expecting completely fresh air. But it is bad, and that's going to have serious ramifications on public health

2. especially in bigger cities of Gujarat, Modi seems to have encouraged business investment with special business rates and other incentives. this has meant there is a SHITLOAD of restaurants, and it's mainly all garbage food. like entire streets will have 4-5 pizza shops and a couple ice cream parlours. really weird, i know indians love pizza but none of them seemed particularly busy. there's also a noticeable increase in fancy coffee shop type places aimed at corporate workers and such.

3. the Modi propaganda is insane, especially noticeable in North Indian cities. I probably saw photos of Modi more than photos of various Gods that he proclaims to represent.

4. most the Hindus I spoke to spoke highly of Modi, either ignoring or being completely oblivious to what is happening to minority groups in the country. it's all got a bit weirdly Mussolini, where people are happy to deflect because now the trains are good and roads are better etc. but this is all an illusion done in middle-income areas, the poverty in other parts of the same city still is rampant.

5. south india is incredible. was my first time being away from the north, and people are nicer, the air is cleaner and people generally are more progressive and less deep in weird religious fervour. a LOT of russians seem to have tried to claim beach areas though, similar to Bali.
west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 06:20:43 pm
Definitely agree on points 1, 2 and 3, I generally dont talk politics and havent been to South India.

I enjoyed Delhi (but that was helped by the fact I stayed in a very expensive hotel) and found a really good sports bar called Underdoggs to watch the match while I was there but the pollution is something else, not just Delhi though, Punjab was just as bad and polluted. They keep building flyovers through the towns and cities so the pollution from the roads below just lingers at street level and the area underneath the flyovers just becomes full of rubbish. And likewise in Punjab there has been an explosion in fast food places.

On the pictures of Modi, I said the same on a here a few weeks ago when I returned, like most tyrant rulers his face is literally everywhere, the kind of thing Id imagine youd see in Sadam Hussains Iraq or some other such authoritarian regime not in the worlds supposedly largest democracy, hes literally built a personality cult.
LuverlyRita

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #842 on: Today at 02:01:34 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:38:12 am
I visited in December for the first time since I was about 15, couple random observations:

1. pollution in Delhi is way worse than it was, to the point I had to wear a mask. I live in London so it's not like I'm expecting completely fresh air. But it is bad, and that's going to have serious ramifications on public health

I was amazed by the photos from Delhi during lockdown. It looked like a different city because the air was so much clearer. It should have been a big wake up call about how mad "normal" has become.

Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:38:12 am

5. south india is incredible. was my first time being away from the north, and people are nicer, the air is cleaner and people generally are more progressive and less deep in weird religious fervour. a LOT of russians seem to have tried to claim beach areas though, similar to Bali.

We had a house-guest for a few months whose family hail from Kerala. I was surprised to be asked to find a Catholic Church for her to attend. Largely due to ignorance on my part, I'd been unaware of the influence of the Portugese (and specifically the spice trade) on Indian Culture.
masher

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #843 on: Today at 06:35:08 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:37:12 am
The problem is the entire country or at least large parts of it seem to struggling with water supplies these days, Punjab and Haryana definitely are with the water table dropping and rivers drying up and Ive read a few pieces (theres one on the BBC now) about how Southern states are suffering from water shortages now too. Which kind of goes back to some of the farmers protests, my cousins was telling me the only crops with MSP are rice and wheat, and growing rice consumes huge amounts of water but because of the MSP its an attractive crop to grow even though its sucking the land dry at the same time. If more crops had an MSP its less risky to diversify to less water intensive crops.

Or not have MSP at all like in every other country in the world. Make it a level playing field for all crops.
masher

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #844 on: Today at 06:36:56 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:01:34 pm
We had a house-guest for a few months whose family hail from Kerala. I was surprised to be asked to find a Catholic Church for her to attend. Largely due to ignorance on my part, I'd been unaware of the influence of the Portugese (and specifically the spice trade) on Indian Culture.

Also the use of tomatoes in Indian cuisine is largely due to Portuguese influence.
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #845 on: Today at 06:38:49 pm
RainbowFlick is spot on all points.

Regarding the new trains, they look good from the outside and have a more modern seating arrangement. Otherwise, they are not faster than the previous fastest trains we have. Of course on WhatsApp, BJP has spread sped up videos for propaganda: "the trains are fast now".

Just the other day BJP launched a WhatsApp channel and sent a message to a lot of people on WhatsApp it seems like. The channel's name translates called "Developed India Communication". Whatever development has happened in India in the last 14 years has been because of low base effect. The insecure middle class looks at a brand new highway and thinks "ohh this isn't some foreign country, but India" but has no clue about the design issues. We are not even building public stops with parking for trucks next to our new expressways. The difference between the fast lane and the median is often minimal and can make risky to drive in the fast lane. I can list a lot more things. Again, it looks impressive in pictures to an untrained eye.

Even from an elitist point of view, I can't even point one road in Delhi where one can park their car right next to pavement and open the car's door without worrying about the pavement's height. Fix this small detail and yes, it would be development.

This Twitter link should work: https://twitter.com/GabbbarSingh/status/1765232929205100736

This is the idea of Indian upper-middle to upper class' idea of development and quality of life. Benefits due to cheap labour.
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #846 on: Today at 06:46:23 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 06:35:08 pm
Or not have MSP at all like in every other country in the world. Make it a level playing field for all crops.
China seems to be doing pretty well. They know that with MSP, they can increase rural consumption. India has a peculiar problem where if a farmer wants to buy netting for protection against a hailstorm, it's again an imported item from China. :D
masher

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #847 on: Today at 07:11:43 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:46:23 pm
China seems to be doing pretty well. They know that with MSP, they can increase rural consumption. India has a peculiar problem where if a farmer wants to buy netting for protection against a hailstorm, it's again an imported item from China. :D

If my memory serves me right China had a real food security issue with declining farm output as people were leaving agriculture for factory jobs so they wanted to incentivize people to return to the farm, wish we had the same issue. In such a scenario I would fully support MSP.
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #848 on: Today at 07:28:48 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 07:11:43 pm
If my memory serves me right China had a real food security issue with declining farm output as people were leaving agriculture for factory jobs so they wanted to incentivize people to return to the farm, wish we had the same issue. In such a scenario I would fully support MSP.
For that, you'd need India to have factory jobs. Unfortunately, the moment still hasn't arrived. And, the new service sector jobs in India are gig economy jobs.
masher

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #849 on: Today at 08:00:36 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:28:48 pm
For that, you'd need India to have factory jobs. Unfortunately, the moment still hasn't arrived. And, the new service sector jobs in India are gig economy jobs.

The gig economy thing is a little overblown. In India the total workforce employed in gig economy is 1.5% exactly the same as UK.it is projected to increase to around 7% by 2030. However 22% of the jobs are high-skilled, 47% are medium-skilled, and ~31% are low skilled.

We are creating reasonable amount of new high skilled jobs which can be seen in the number of global capabilities center that are mushrooming all over the country. Our services export has increased from 200 billion US in 2021-22 to 350 billion in 2023-24.

However as you rightly mention this is not enough and we desperately need low skill manufacturing to create factory jobs to absorb the surplus labor keep the growth momentum.
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #850 on: Today at 09:02:47 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:00:36 pm
The gig economy thing is a little overblown. In India the total workforce employed in gig economy is 1.5% exactly the same as UK.it is projected to increase to around 7% by 2030. However 22% of the jobs are high-skilled, 47% are medium-skilled, and ~31% are low skilled.
lol, that's a dated estimate (~2020) at this point. This is somehow a very fast growing sector.

Moreover, talk about the salaries people get paid. Get an engineering degree -> you go for a high-skilled job on paper. But Rishi Sunak's father-in-law pays a salary comparable to a gig economy job and asks you to live in a Tier 1 city.
masher

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #851 on: Today at 09:20:41 pm
 Not sure what your point is there? Do freshers right out of college make just about enough to make ends meet, yeah sure. How is that different to anywhere else. I know engineers who make 100K or more which on a PPP basis is what 250-300K.  Most people I know with over 10 years of work experience working in tech or global capabilities center or the corporate world have a pretty comfortable life.
masher

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #852 on: Today at 09:24:32 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:02:47 pm
lol, that's a dated estimate (~2020) at this point. This is somehow a very fast growing sector.

Okay you win its 2% but if you feel that the new services sector in India is only the gig economy then you are clueless.
masher

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #853 on: Today at 09:28:05 pm
Out of curiosity how much do you think a fresher out of college does make working for Rishi Sunaks father in law. How much do you think he makes after 3,5 and 10 years?
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #854 on: Today at 09:38:49 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 09:24:32 pm
Okay you win its 2% but if you feel that the new services sector in India is only the gig economy then you are clueless.
The key point is wages. Gig economy (growing fast) or fresher IT jobs (there was a down turn but now improvement) or other service sector jobs -> one still doesn't earn much. Plus, most of these jobs are in prominent urban centers.

We have PhD students applying for govt jobs like gardener, cook etc. All good if they have an interest, but you surely know what the truth is. :)
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #855 on: Today at 09:46:36 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 09:28:05 pm
Out of curiosity how much do you think a fresher out of college does make working for Rishi Sunaks father in law. How much do you think he makes after 3,5 and 10 years?
Infosys' fresher salary was Rs. 300K year back in early 2000s.... and it's still pretty much the same in 2024. https://www.slainstitute.com/infosys-salary-for-freshers Now, you can account for inflation. After 10 years at Infosys, you get around Rs. 1450K. Hilariously, Rishi Sunak's father-in-law also makes comments like "Indians need to work 70 hours a week".

Good salary growth mostly exists in IT - and only if you are good. But let's also look at what our civil engineering, mechanical engineering and other STEM graduates are doing.
masher

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #856 on: Today at 09:49:29 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:38:49 pm
The key point is wages. Gig economy (growing fast) or fresher IT jobs (there was a down turn but now improvement) or other service sector jobs -> one still doesn't earn much. Plus, most of these jobs are in prominent urban centers.

We have PhD students applying for govt jobs like gardener, cook etc. All good if they have an interest, but you surely know what the truth is. :)

Yeah but those are guys with fraud PhD from third rate colleges in some useless social science subject, their sole ambition is to get only a government job with lifetime job guarantee.

Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #857 on: Today at 09:51:42 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 09:49:29 pm
Yeah but those are guys with fraud PhD from third rate colleges in some useless social science subject, their sole ambition is to get only a government job with lifetime job guarantee.
Perfect! ;D
masher

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #858 on: Today at 10:01:20 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:46:36 pm
Infosys' fresher salary was Rs. 300K year back in early 2000s.... and it's still pretty much the same in 2024. https://www.slainstitute.com/infosys-salary-for-freshers Now, you can account for inflation. After 10 years at Infosys, you get around Rs. 1450K. Hilariously, Rishi Sunak's father-in-law also makes comments like "Indians need to work 70 hours a week".

Good salary growth mostly exists in IT - and only if you are good. But let's also look at what our civil engineering, mechanical engineering and other STEM graduates are doing.

My sister works as a director for Deloitte, her expertise is HR consulting for salary benchmarking for companies in India. Which means all their clients share their entire payroll data with her and Infosys is a client. All I can tell you is you are categorically wrong. No one with 10 years of experience makes 1450K. Even someone with a consistently average rating for 10 years will make double that, which is USD PPP is 100K.

Even the number you mentioned in USD PPP terms is 50K plus.
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #859 on: Today at 10:15:54 pm
Quote from: masher on Today at 10:01:20 pm
My sister works as a director for Deloitte, her expertise is HR consulting for salary benchmarking for companies in India. Which means all their clients share their entire payroll data with her and Infosys is a client. All I can tell you is you are categorically wrong. No one with 10 years of experience makes 1450K. Even someone with a consistently average rating for 10 years will make double that, which is USD PPP is 100K.

Even the number you mentioned in USD PPP terms is 50K plus.
I know a couple of people who are making that amount after 9 years of experience at an Infosys-like company. I also know people who are making Rs. 30 LPA and Rs. 50 LPA with the same experience but at different companies. For you, you can look at this link: https://www.ambitionbox.com/salaries/infosys-salaries/lead-engineer

btw, another thing.. this $100K in USA = Rs. 15 LPA in India (Edit: or whatever number you want to put) is one of my favourite discussions of all time. ;D Everyone ignores the quality of life or property prices in India which tend to be through the roof. People are spending Rs. 60 lakhs to cross illegally the US border and now you can do the PPP comparison.
