« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 53390 times)

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 04:13:16 am »
A Returning Officer defaced ballots for non-BJP parties in Chandigarh mayoral polls. Defaced 8 opposition votes and ensured a BJP victory. Caught red handed because of a CCTV camera.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/supreme-court-cji-dy-chandrachud-on-chandigarh-mayor-elections-deeply-concerned-about-horse-trading-taking-place-11708338838892.html

In any case, three people have defected to BJP. If there's a re-poll, BJP wins again!
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,597
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 05:03:06 am »
I saw this first come up a few weeks ago, pretty shocking even for India but unfortunately when people keep jumping ship to the BJP it does become quite demoralising thinking if the country will be shot of the BJP, it really does feel like they are pretty much unstoppable, the weak opposition, the media completely up Modis arse, his face is literally fucking everywhere in a way I havent seen before, never mind a third term being guaranteed, right now we could be looking at several more terms yet.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 05:59:16 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:03:06 am
I saw this first come up a few weeks ago, pretty shocking even for India but unfortunately when people keep jumping ship to the BJP it does become quite demoralising thinking if the country will be shot of the BJP, it really does feel like they are pretty much unstoppable, the weak opposition, the media completely up Modis arse, his face is literally fucking everywhere in a way I havent seen before, never mind a third term being guaranteed, right now we could be looking at several more terms yet.
Modi has renamed pretty much every scheme started by previous government(s) and stamped his own face on them: https://www.deccanchronicle.com/opinion/columnists/201123/aakar-patel-a-rebranded-govt-bjp-adopted-congress-schemes-and-gave.html

;D

Spoiler
[close]
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #803 on: Today at 12:37:23 am »
'Medical Report Busts Police Claim of 'No Pellet Guns Used' Against Farmers. The report, accessed by The Quint, stated that the injured farmer suffered pellet injuries on face, neck, and chest.' - https://www.thequint.com/news/india/farmers-protest-haryana-police-used-pellet-guns-to-target-protesting-farmers-medical-report-busts-dgps-claim

Haryana police using pellet guns against farmers now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 