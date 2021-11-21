I saw this first come up a few weeks ago, pretty shocking even for India but unfortunately when people keep jumping ship to the BJP it does become quite demoralising thinking if the country will be shot of the BJP, it really does feel like they are pretty much unstoppable, the weak opposition, the media completely up Modis arse, his face is literally fucking everywhere in a way I havent seen before, never mind a third term being guaranteed, right now we could be looking at several more terms yet.