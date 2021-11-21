« previous next »
India - deteriorating?

A Returning Officer defaced ballots for non-BJP parties in Chandigarh mayoral polls. Defaced 8 opposition votes and ensured a BJP victory. Caught red handed because of a CCTV camera.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/supreme-court-cji-dy-chandrachud-on-chandigarh-mayor-elections-deeply-concerned-about-horse-trading-taking-place-11708338838892.html

In any case, three people have defected to BJP. If there's a re-poll, BJP wins again!
I saw this first come up a few weeks ago, pretty shocking even for India but unfortunately when people keep jumping ship to the BJP it does become quite demoralising thinking if the country will be shot of the BJP, it really does feel like they are pretty much unstoppable, the weak opposition, the media completely up Modis arse, his face is literally fucking everywhere in a way I havent seen before, never mind a third term being guaranteed, right now we could be looking at several more terms yet.
