Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 50911 times)

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #760 on: January 5, 2024, 06:27:44 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on January  5, 2024, 12:52:26 am
Sincere condolences and I wish I had seen this earlier. I went through almost the same in terms of having to put into place a Power of Attorney. The main thing to note is that a Power of Attorney is that it needs to be registered at the local Registrar's office. This is a bureaucratic nightmare but it happens for good reason as there are lots of forced document signatures. In simple terms, we had a lawyer draft up a Power of Attorney (which I redrafted as the original draft was pretty terrible; welcome to India, I guess). You then need to have it registered or at least that was the process in Chennai. This was easy enough but it meant going up to the office every morning, waiting for the Registrar's arrival and fighting with a million people to get the documents looked at. I found it hard to even blame the Registrar there as he was just a very busy man and there aren't enough of him to do what the government regulations require but that's the bureaucracy in a nutshell. India is both under-regulated and over-regulated simultaneously.

Thank you

The plan is that my dads brother who lives in India will get all the paperwork ready and book an appointment with the Registrar so that once we get there its all pretty straightforward as my uncle is supposed to be buying the land from us, but I trust him as far as I can throw him to be honest so I suspect nothing will get done. If thats the case then it is what it is, my main thing is were only there for 10 days and we dont waste time going from pillar to post not making any progress with the legal stuff but at the same time not getting to do anything else either.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #761 on: January 8, 2024, 08:53:10 pm »
So it looks like there has been some progress, I was bored last night so thought Id check the Punjab Jamabandi website and for a laugh I put in my name rather then my dads and see if anything comes up and surprisingly it did, and while my reading and writing of Punjabi isnt great it does appear that the land has now been passed on to me, my mum and my brother which is the first step to getting everything sorted. Whats quite remarkable is I only sent copies of my fathers death certificate and our passports to my cousin electronically on 22/11 and the land records were updated on 30/11 which is a lot quicker then anything like that gets done in the UK!
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #762 on: January 9, 2024, 12:31:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  8, 2024, 08:53:10 pm
So it looks like there has been some progress, I was bored last night so thought Id check the Punjab Jamabandi website and for a laugh I put in my name rather then my dads and see if anything comes up and surprisingly it did, and while my reading and writing of Punjabi isnt great it does appear that the land has now been passed on to me, my mum and my brother which is the first step to getting everything sorted. Whats quite remarkable is I only sent copies of my fathers death certificate and our passports to my cousin electronically on 22/11 and the land records were updated on 30/11 which is a lot quicker then anything like that gets done in the UK!
That is incredible!
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #763 on: January 11, 2024, 05:17:53 pm »
Congress declined to attend the 'Ram Mandir' inauguration / 'Praan PratishThha' which I feel is brave and perhaps the correct thing to do.

A few Shankaracharyas also declined to attend and one of them is quite candidly saying this event is intentionally timed for elections and also gave a few other religious reasons. He is right, but the actual reason why he is not attending is because he is a casteist idiot.

Moving on to more important stuff:

"India's all-female news outlet faces sexism, death threats. A new film tells the story" - https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2021/04/04/980097004/indias-lowest-caste-has-its-own-news-outlet-and-shes-in-charge
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #764 on: January 20, 2024, 09:07:19 pm »
https://time.com/6564148/ayodhya-ram-temple-modi-india/

What a load of shite this temple is. It's a who's who of India Inc. profiteering on the real estate, at least a theme park is honest.
India is what it is now, because Hinduism was a pretty chilled, flexible, all options open type of conditioning, stayed out the way of the stuff that matters. One step removed from not having any religion at all. Once you go further down that rabbithole, start othering groups, start dictating terms and attempting supremacy...then, in action, you're no different to Islam's perfect track record of wrecking every region it controls.  India will burn, if you lose sight of the mechanics that enabled the improvement. Morons.
It's great that Modi understood that the economy and infrastructure pay the bills for his racist playbook, but Modi will die sometime, there will be succession, and that salted earth will remain.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #765 on: January 21, 2024, 12:10:54 am »
This wont end with Modi, the BJP has changed the country in a way that cant easily be undone unfortunately, and if anything they are continuing to strengthen their grip on the country, such is the nature of Indias flawed democracy. Congress were in power continuously for the first 50-60 years since independence and I can see the BJP doing exactly the same now.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #766 on: January 21, 2024, 08:54:44 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on January 20, 2024, 09:07:19 pm
India is what it is now, because Hinduism was a pretty chilled, flexible, all options open type of conditioning, stayed out the way of the stuff that matters. One step removed from not having any religion at all.
I don't think this was ever the case. India's founding fathers were better than its neighbours'. That's all.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #767 on: January 21, 2024, 11:42:38 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on January 20, 2024, 09:07:19 pm
https://time.com/6564148/ayodhya-ram-temple-modi-india/

What a load of shite this temple is. It's a who's who of India Inc. profiteering on the real estate, at least a theme park is honest.
India is what it is now, because Hinduism was a pretty chilled, flexible, all options open type of conditioning, stayed out the way of the stuff that matters. One step removed from not having any religion at all. Once you go further down that rabbithole, start othering groups, start dictating terms and attempting supremacy...then, in action, you're no different to Islam's perfect track record of wrecking every region it controls.  India will burn, if you lose sight of the mechanics that enabled the improvement. Morons.
It's great that Modi understood that the economy and infrastructure pay the bills for his racist playbook, but Modi will die sometime, there will be succession, and that salted earth will remain.

C of E.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #768 on: January 22, 2024, 06:12:44 am »
You might see a lot of propaganda saying that it was "proven" in the court that there was a temple below the demolished mosque. But this was not proven in the Supreme Court at all despite the judgment to build a temple.

[2019] "No, the Supreme Court did not uphold the claim that Babri Masjid was built by demolishing a temple. The Archaeological Survey of Indias report on the site did not provide evidence for this, the judges concluded." -  https://scroll.in/article/943337/no-the-supreme-court-did-not-uphold-the-claim-that-babri-masjid-was-built-by-demolishing-a-temple

The judgment is here https://www.sci.gov.in/pdf/JUD_2.pdf (511 and 512 are the relevant bits).

If you understand Hindi, this is how news channels and reporters behave in India: https://twitter.com/yehlog/status/1749299014992847170
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #769 on: January 22, 2024, 03:39:37 pm »
I just read on the BBC that the mandir isnt even finished yet, only the ground floor has been completed.

Obviously the rushed opening ceremony while the building is incomplete is nothing to do with upcoming elections 
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #770 on: January 22, 2024, 04:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on January 22, 2024, 06:12:44 am
You might see a lot of propaganda saying that it was "proven" in the court that there was a temple below the demolished mosque. But this was not proven in the Supreme Court at all despite the judgment to build a temple.

[2019] "No, the Supreme Court did not uphold the claim that Babri Masjid was built by demolishing a temple. The Archaeological Survey of Indias report on the site did not provide evidence for this, the judges concluded." -  https://scroll.in/article/943337/no-the-supreme-court-did-not-uphold-the-claim-that-babri-masjid-was-built-by-demolishing-a-temple

The judgment is here https://www.sci.gov.in/pdf/JUD_2.pdf (511 and 512 are the relevant bits).

If you understand Hindi, this is how news channels and reporters behave in India: https://twitter.com/yehlog/status/1749299014992847170

Completely, but while the Babri Masjid may or may not have been built on the remains of a demolished mandir, its also worth adding that such and similar incidents did happen, certainly in Punjab and Delhi there were instances of this happening with religious sites being destroyed or converted from one religions use to another, the bit people forget is it wasnt always Muslims who were the perpetrators, sometimes they were the victims.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #771 on: January 22, 2024, 04:08:44 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on January 20, 2024, 09:07:19 pm

It's great that Modi understood that the economy and infrastructure pay the bills for his racist playbook

I'm not sure that's the right way round.

Those that drove Brexit (the funders sitting behind it, not the old-school, Empire-missing, flag-waving cretins) and sit behind the ERG and those who have tried to shape the post-Brexit UK don't genuinely go for that nationalism and far-right 'anti-woke' bollocks. They just whip it up amongst just enough people to help them to electoral success, where they can implement their real intention - deregulation, destruction of redistributive public services, and lower taxes that predominantly benefit the super-rich.

The fat, orange anus in the US used a very similar tactic to get success, coupling it with his MAGA snake oil. Between 2016 and 2020, he paid some lip service to his MAGA shite, but mainly set about giving massive tax cuts to the super-rich, which slashing the budgets for public services and welfare.

In India, there's been a mammoth programme of deregulation under the BJP, which have chiefly benefitted the rich and those who own/run businesses/capital. The farmers' protests in 2020/21 were all about resisting the imposition of the three farm bills, which are designed to remove protections for farmers, whilst handing new 'business opportunities' for parasitic corporates to trade in farm produce. Meanwhile, India continues to have millions live in abject poverty but celebrates multi-millionaires and billionaires.

So, is [economically hard-right] Modi just using Hindu 'nationalism' to assist his and the BJP's quest for control over economic policy?


Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #772 on: January 22, 2024, 05:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 22, 2024, 04:08:44 pm
I'm not sure that's the right way round.

Those that drove Brexit (the funders sitting behind it, not the old-school, Empire-missing, flag-waving cretins) and sit behind the ERG and those who have tried to shape the post-Brexit UK don't genuinely go for that nationalism and far-right 'anti-woke' bollocks. They just whip it up amongst just enough people to help them to electoral success, where they can implement their real intention - deregulation, destruction of redistributive public services, and lower taxes that predominantly benefit the super-rich.

The fat, orange anus in the US used a very similar tactic to get success, coupling it with his MAGA snake oil. Between 2016 and 2020, he paid some lip service to his MAGA shite, but mainly set about giving massive tax cuts to the super-rich, which slashing the budgets for public services and welfare.

In India, there's been a mammoth programme of deregulation under the BJP, which have chiefly benefitted the rich and those who own/run businesses/capital. The farmers' protests in 2020/21 were all about resisting the imposition of the three farm bills, which are designed to remove protections for farmers, whilst handing new 'business opportunities' for parasitic corporates to trade in farm produce. Meanwhile, India continues to have millions live in abject poverty but celebrates multi-millionaires and billionaires.

So, is [economically hard-right] Modi just using Hindu 'nationalism' to assist his and the BJP's quest for control over economic policy?




An interesting view but I dont think its correct. Cozying up to the oligarchs is a useful policy because it provides Modi with donations and media support, but I dont think the oligarchs are the puppet masters behind Modi anymore then Russians oligarchs are the puppet masters of Putin. Modi isnt a puppet and say what you want about him but I dont believe hes in it for the money, hes an ideologue through and through.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #773 on: January 23, 2024, 02:43:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 22, 2024, 04:08:44 pm
So, is [economically hard-right] Modi just using Hindu 'nationalism' to assist his and the BJP's quest for control over economic policy?
Modi has no personal business or enterprise of his own. He lies and exaggerates his claim that he came from nothing, but I would still say that he came from nothing. This is one reason the public likes him and it might be his only +ve trait.

The caste system historically put control of capital in certain hands. A core tenet of Hinduism is varnashrama. Liberalisation of the economy in 1991 has actually helped some people on the lower end of the spectrum to move up. Still, at the same time, it further consolidated the grip of people who have controlled capital for centuries. Though Modi does not come from a privileged background, he is a useful idiot in the grand scheme of things, and, at the same time, he is not a puppet. Furthermore, he isn't very bright (scholarly) either and gets easily swayed by stupid economic advice.

His policies mostly help the rich - and the rich in India usually belong to certain caste groups who have been predominantly BJP/RSS supporters. They are not the majority by any means but control the narrative: media and businesses.

"Income inequality in India: Top 10% upper caste households own 60% wealth" - https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/income-inequality-in-india-top-10-upper-caste-households-own-60-wealth-119011400105_1.html
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #774 on: January 23, 2024, 01:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on January 23, 2024, 02:43:35 am
Modi has no personal business or enterprise of his own. He lies and exaggerates his claim that he came from nothing, but I would still say that he came from nothing. This is one reason the public likes him and it might be his only +ve trait.

The caste system historically put control of capital in certain hands. A core tenet of Hinduism is varnashrama. Liberalisation of the economy in 1991 has actually helped some people on the lower end of the spectrum to move up. Still, at the same time, it further consolidated the grip of people who have controlled capital for centuries. Though Modi does not come from a privileged background, he is a useful idiot in the grand scheme of things, and, at the same time, he is not a puppet. Furthermore, he isn't very bright (scholarly) either and gets easily swayed by stupid economic advice.

His policies mostly help the rich - and the rich in India usually belong to certain caste groups who have been predominantly BJP/RSS supporters. They are not the majority by any means but control the narrative: media and businesses.

"Income inequality in India: Top 10% upper caste households own 60% wealth" - https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/income-inequality-in-india-top-10-upper-caste-households-own-60-wealth-119011400105_1.html


Thanks for that background (and to WLR). India isn't an area of expertise for me (no, really  ;D), but I hate what Modi/the BJP appear to represent, and have a tendency to pile in without knowing all the facts/background.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #775 on: January 23, 2024, 03:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 23, 2024, 01:09:47 pm

Thanks for that background (and to WLR). India isn't an area of expertise for me (no, really  ;D), but I hate what Modi/the BJP appear to represent, and have a tendency to pile in without knowing all the facts/background.

One of the key things with Modi (at least for me) is his family. He has no children, hes not doing all of this to pass on to a favoured son or daughter or to build a family dynasty of some kind like the Neru/Gandhis, hes married but only in name and has pretty much been separated from when he got married and as far as I am aware there are no relatives in positions of power or that hes thrown money at or anything like that. A lot of leaders (especially the tyrants) have done similar in the past where they have hidden families and lovers from the public eye to make it look like all they care about is the country and the cause, the difference with Modi is that its not an act, its actually how he is.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #776 on: January 23, 2024, 07:01:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January 23, 2024, 03:55:58 pm
One of the key things with Modi (at least for me) is his family. He has no children, hes not doing all of this to pass on to a favoured son or daughter or to build a family dynasty of some kind like the Neru/Gandhis, hes married but only in name and has pretty much been separated from when he got married and as far as I am aware there are no relatives in positions of power or that hes thrown money at or anything like that. A lot of leaders (especially the tyrants) have done similar in the past where they have hidden families and lovers from the public eye to make it look like all they care about is the country and the cause, the difference with Modi is that its not an act, its actually how he is.
Something tangentially related: "Biographer on Vajpayee's Life, From Helping Lay Ground For Gandhi Killing To His Adultery, Lovechild " - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWPhgFhYlg8

Interesting discussion how the Indian society was surprisingly far more forgiving to Vajpayee.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #777 on: February 2, 2024, 10:36:17 pm »
Here we go again....

"After court order, devotees worship at Gyanvapi Mosque's basement at midnight. Eye witness accounts said that a large number of devotees had gathered outside the temple to visit the basement, known as 'Vyasji ka Tehkhana' as the family members of one Somenath Vyas used to worship there for several decades." - https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/hours-after-court-orders-prayers-performed-inside-cellar-of-gyanvapi-mosque-2874411
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #778 on: February 3, 2024, 10:11:24 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on February  2, 2024, 10:36:17 pm
Here we go again....

"After court order, devotees worship at Gyanvapi Mosque's basement at midnight. Eye witness accounts said that a large number of devotees had gathered outside the temple to visit the basement, known as 'Vyasji ka Tehkhana' as the family members of one Somenath Vyas used to worship there for several decades." - https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/hours-after-court-orders-prayers-performed-inside-cellar-of-gyanvapi-mosque-2874411

The genie is out of the bottle after Ayodhya now, and every diickhead with political ambitions or seeking re-election will be jumping on the bandwagon and laying claim to the nearest mosque
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #779 on: February 5, 2024, 11:38:04 am »
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #780 on: Today at 01:40:31 am »
Farmers protests look like they might be starting again tomorrow according to the media as there still seems to be some MSP related debate (although on the ground there doesnt seem to be any preparations at the moment), state boarders are being closed and barricaded and yours truly is wondering how he is going to get from Punjab to Delhi on Friday :D
