Yes. I have just corrected this when I saw the quote of my post in your previous post.



It is not a matter of a presumed innocence in court. That's a different matter/standard, and quite rightly so. But for us to presume that all those arrested are innocent because we are ignorant of the facts held by the police would be a nonsense. I was attempting to draw a parallel between this and the examples of the US and Canadian Governments claims of (attempted) assassinations by the Indian Government. Because you are ignorant of the evidence against the Modi's Government, you then go on to assume that the Indian Government are innocent.



Further, it is not just the US and Canadian Governments, but also their police forces. Or do you think they too are complicit in inventing evidence of (attempted) assassinations? Because if there are murders, the police are surely involved too. The murder investigation of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.



Again, I think my position on this is somehow being misinterpreted as being defensive of the govt. I've been voting tactically against them since 2008, so I don't really see the need for me to defend them over this now.My point is simply this. If the Canadians do have evidence tying the killers to the Indian govt in some way, those need to be made public. It's been months now. I don't buy this nonsense of not wanting to sour relations. If that was the case, nothing about this should've been made public. Until that is done, I won't believe them. Not because I'm defending the govt here. If the Indian govt made similar accusations against another country and didn't bother making any more information public, I wouldn't believe them either. People lie all the time. Governments lie all the time. We've seen this over and over again worldwide. And western governments aren't an exception.The US has arrested a person of interest and it'll go to trial. If during the trial it's established he has ties to the Indian govt then I'll of course I'll change my mind and blame them for it. Just like I will if Trudeau ever does anything similar. Until then it's meaningless.