Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 42734 times)

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #720 on: November 25, 2023, 04:56:13 pm »
Like I said, you can choose to believe who you want to. Doesn't change the fact that there's zero evidence. You're just letting your bias show
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #721 on: November 25, 2023, 05:06:38 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 25, 2023, 04:56:13 pm
Like I said, you can choose to believe who you want to. Doesn't change the fact that there's zero evidence. You're just letting your bias show
If it was reported that the police had arrested a man on suspicion of murder (a random murder, not one politically charged), but the police had not released details of the evidence against the alleged murderer, would you assume him to be innocent? Would you then go on to proclaim (because you do not know the evidence held) that there is zero evidence and the alleged perpetrator was guilty?

It appears that you trust the Modi Government's word more than the US and Canadian Governments.

Edited for clarity.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #722 on: November 25, 2023, 05:20:32 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 25, 2023, 04:56:13 pm
Like I said, you can choose to believe who you want to. Doesn't change the fact that there's zero evidence. You're just letting your bias show

My bias against right wing, authoritarian, anti-democratic governments? I wear that like a badge of honour.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #723 on: November 25, 2023, 06:32:34 pm »
Absolutely daft to expect countries who have had more or less cordial relations to publicly publish 'evidence' to make the matter worse. These aren't countries at war. This is not a case of India affecting USA or Canada's self-interest. Diplomacy does not work the way you see it on Indian news channels.

That said, Trudeau went public with his statement because he could extract some local political mileage.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #724 on: November 26, 2023, 08:12:15 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 25, 2023, 05:06:38 pm
If it was reported that the police had arrested a man on suspicion of murder (a random murder, not one politically charged), but the police had not released details of the evidence against the alleged murderer, would you assume him to be innocent? Would you then go on to proclaim (because you do not know the evidence held) that there is zero evidence and the alleged perpetrator was innocent?

It appears that you trust the Modi Government's word more than the US and Canadian Governments.

I don't trust any goverment's words unless there's actual evidence

Quote from: Bullet500 on November 25, 2023, 06:32:34 pm
Absolutely daft to expect countries who have had more or less cordial relations to publicly publish 'evidence' to make the matter worse. These aren't countries at war. This is not a case of India affecting USA or Canada's self-interest. Diplomacy does not work the way you see it on Indian news channels.


What do Indian news channels have anything to do with what I said? It's only logical that if you make an accusation you back that up with proof. People can't just go around saying whatever they want.

But people will believe anything that agrees with their POV of course, which is everything that's wrong with the world.

Quote from: west_london_red on November 25, 2023, 05:20:32 pm

My bias against right wing, authoritarian, anti-democratic governments? I wear that like a badge of honour.

Still doesn't change anything but okay
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #725 on: November 26, 2023, 08:13:31 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 25, 2023, 05:06:38 pm
If it was reported that the police had arrested a man on suspicion of murder (a random murder, not one politically charged), but the police had not released details of the evidence against the alleged murderer, would you assume him to be innocent? Would you then go on to proclaim (because you do not know the evidence held) that there is zero evidence and the alleged perpetrator was innocent?


You mean innocent until proven guilty? Wild concept, I know.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #726 on: November 26, 2023, 09:28:34 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 26, 2023, 08:13:31 am
You mean innocent until proven guilty? Wild concept, I know.
Yes. I have just corrected this when I saw the quote of my post in your previous post.

It is not a matter of a presumed innocence in court. That's a different matter/standard, and quite rightly so. But for us to presume that all those arrested are innocent because we are ignorant of the facts held by the police would be a nonsense. I was attempting to draw a parallel between this and the examples of the US and Canadian Governments claims of (attempted) assassinations by the Indian Government. Because you are ignorant of the evidence against the Modi's Government, you then go on to assume that the Indian Government are innocent.

Further, it is not just the US and Canadian Governments, but also their police forces. Or do you think they too are complicit in inventing evidence of (attempted) assassinations? Because if there are murders, the police are surely involved too. The murder investigation of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #727 on: November 26, 2023, 12:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 26, 2023, 09:28:34 am
Yes. I have just corrected this when I saw the quote of my post in your previous post.

It is not a matter of a presumed innocence in court. That's a different matter/standard, and quite rightly so. But for us to presume that all those arrested are innocent because we are ignorant of the facts held by the police would be a nonsense. I was attempting to draw a parallel between this and the examples of the US and Canadian Governments claims of (attempted) assassinations by the Indian Government. Because you are ignorant of the evidence against the Modi's Government, you then go on to assume that the Indian Government are innocent.

Further, it is not just the US and Canadian Governments, but also their police forces. Or do you think they too are complicit in inventing evidence of (attempted) assassinations? Because if there are murders, the police are surely involved too. The murder investigation of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Again, I think my position on this is somehow being misinterpreted as being defensive of the govt. I've been voting tactically against them since 2008, so I don't really see the need for me to defend them over this now.

My point is simply this. If the Canadians do have evidence tying the killers to the Indian govt in some way, those need to be made public. It's been months now. I don't buy this nonsense of not wanting to sour relations. If that was the case, nothing about this should've been made public. Until that is done, I won't believe them. Not because I'm defending the govt here. If the Indian govt made similar accusations against another country and didn't bother making any more information public, I wouldn't believe them either. People lie all the time. Governments lie all the time. We've seen this over and over again worldwide. And western governments aren't an exception.

The US has arrested a person of interest and it'll go to trial. If during the trial it's established he has ties to the Indian govt then I'll of course I'll change my mind and blame them for it. Just like I will if Trudeau ever does anything similar. Until then it's meaningless.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #728 on: November 26, 2023, 12:53:11 pm »
The US has arrested someone?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #729 on: November 26, 2023, 03:21:21 pm »
Indicted, not arrested. My mistake

Quote
Apart from the diplomatic warning to India, US federal prosecutors have also filed a sealed indictment against at least one suspect in a New York district court, the FT report said.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/nov/22/us-thwarts-plot-to-kill-sikh-separatist-and-issues-diplomatic-warning-to-india
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #730 on: November 26, 2023, 05:52:42 pm »
"Woman Employer Puts Footwear In Dalit Man's Mouth, Makes Him Say Sorry Over (demanding increase in) Salary" - https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/woman-employer-puts-footwear-in-dalit-mans-mouth-makes-him-say-sorry-over-salary-4602244
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #731 on: Today at 05:27:03 pm »
Quote
Indian man charged with assassination plot aimed at Sikh activist in NYC

The Justice Department announced charges against an Indian man who's accused of directing an assassination plot.

Nikhil "Nick" Gupta was charged on Wednesday after an Indian government employee who works on security and intelligence encouraged him to take out a Sikh activist who supports a sovereign state in northern India, the Department of Justice said.

The defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a U.S. citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs," said Manhattan prosecutor Damian Williams in a statement.

It's the second such incident announced in the past week. According to President Joe Biden's administration, investigators foiled another plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States.


Among the most startling details in the Justice Department's statement is an alleged revelation from Gupta to an undercover DEA agent that another Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, "was also the target."

In fact, he revealed, "We have so many targets."

Sikh groups, including some active in the United States and Canada, have vocally advocated for their own state to be parsed out of India.

The Diplomat detailed leaked Pakistani documents it says point to an assassination program being orchestrated by India, though the site claimed the leak is attempting to capitalize on India's negative publicity.

The Intercept's report last week also cited the same intelligence assessment, saying that the Indian government's "Research and Analysis Wing" has been plotting a global assassination plot in several countries in a coordinated effort to target Sikh and Kashmiri activists abroad.

Read the full court filing by the DOJ here.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #732 on: Today at 06:09:05 pm »
Nothing to see here, its just Biden trying to help out his mate Trudeau  ::)
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #733 on: Today at 07:44:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:09:05 pm
Nothing to see here, its just Biden trying to help out his mate Trudeau  ::)

Even have him handing over the cash  ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67570007
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #734 on: Today at 08:17:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:44:48 pm
Even have him handing over the cash  ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67570007

Its included in the DoJ filing which is quite an interesting read in its entirety
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #735 on: Today at 08:25:33 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 25, 2023, 07:39:54 am
Nothing's stopping them, no. But you can't just assume something's happened and start believing it without any proof or evidence. That just goes into conspiracy theory areas
It was a fairly logical modus operandi that does not rule out plausible deniability. You can take a look at the court filing by US DOJ. Not too different.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #736 on: Today at 10:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:25:33 pm
It was a fairly logical modus operandi that does not rule out plausible deniability. You can take a look at the court filing by US DOJ. Not too different.

The will follow standard procedure as most countries do in this situation and pin it all on some rouge middle level intelligence officer and say CC-1was acting on his own, the US will know who CC-1 is, and where it gets really interesting is that the US and India do have an extradition treaty with each other and US may well be pushing for CC-1s extradition to the US soon enough and if he starts singing like a canary it could get very embarrassing
