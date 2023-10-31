« previous next »
India - deteriorating?

Re: India - deteriorating?
October 31, 2023, 01:35:21 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on October 31, 2023, 01:29:30 pm
Really? "Conjured some controversy" after she admitted sharing details of her parliament credentials with a businessman, who then posted questions on her behalf?

https://www.wionews.com/india-news/indian-mp-mahua-moitra-admits-sharing-parliament-login-credentials-with-businessman-friend-652243

Quote
"Someone in Darshan Hiranandani's office typed the question which I gave on the Parliament website. After putting the question, they would call me to inform and I would read all the questions in one go as I am always busy in my constituency. After putting the question, an OTP (one-time password) comes on my mobile phone. I would give that OTP and only then is the question submitted. So, the idea that Darshan would log in to my ID and put in questions of his own is ludicrous," the lawmaker said during the interview.

Just learned about this now and it is definitely wrong. This credential sharing nonsense is also a cultural problem but that's a bit off-topic in this case. An MP should not share their credentials.

But where is the proof of cash?
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 5, 2023, 05:02:09 pm
A BJP leader gives a speech talking about 'uprooting gurudwaras (sikh temples) and masjids (mosques)'.

Now he gives an apology saying he wanted to say 'masjids (mosques) and madrasas (islamic schools)' and did not want to say 'gurudwara'.

Very good to see SGPC calling this out: https://twitter.com/SGPCAmritsar/status/1720053220624449716

BJP has expelled him but that's because he was too direct and didn't use dogwhistles. :D
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 5, 2023, 08:55:33 pm
Just a few bad apples, remember?

Re: India - deteriorating?
November 7, 2023, 12:20:44 pm
Fellow Indians, NRIs, OCIs and PIOs, I have a question for you

Unfortunately my father passed away a few weeks back and we are planning on taking his ashes back home. While we are there we have a bit of business to attend to, my father didnt have a will in India so his small remaining land holding (1.25 acres) will be shared equally between my mother, brother and myself I believe as per inheritance rules in India. If we wish to put in place a power of attorney so my mother can sell the land on all three of our behalf, any ideas how long it takes to set up the power of attorney?

The sale of the land can take place whenever so no issue there, we just want to be in a position that mum can sell the land in the future without all three of us having to go back again in the future. All of us are British Passport holders/citizens by the way as was dad.

Re: India - deteriorating?
November 7, 2023, 12:47:30 pm
My condolences WLR.

My only suggestion is to get a good lawyer and force it through in the time you're here. Had something similar when my grandad passed and his assets were to be split between my mum and her siblings. My uncle is an American citizen and it's manageable since my mum and her sister are here.

Just make sure you get a good lawyer who has experience in these cases. There' could be a requirement for a legal heir certificate, not sure what the equivalent in the UK is stating that your mother, brother and yourself are next in line.
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 7, 2023, 01:04:56 pm
Quote from: Garrus on November  7, 2023, 12:47:30 pm
My condolences WLR.

My only suggestion is to get a good lawyer and force it through in the time you're here. Had something similar when my grandad passed and his assets were to be split between my mum and her siblings. My uncle is an American citizen and it's manageable since my mum and her sister are here.

Just make sure you get a good lawyer who has experience in these cases. There' could be a requirement for a legal heir certificate, not sure what the equivalent in the UK is stating that your mother, brother and yourself are next in line.

Thank you

The time pressure in getting the power of attorney in place while me and my brother are there, we are planning on being there for 10 days, say 3 days are taken up by the ashes and religious stuff, then we have a week to get the PoA in place. My mum will stay behind in India for a couple more weeks to take care of the actual inheritance, we just want mum to be legally able to do it all, and if she needs to go back again thats fine as she always happy going back home.

My dad did have a will in the UK which states everything goes to my mum so hopefully that helps.

Does a week sound like long enough for a PoA?
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 7, 2023, 01:16:58 pm
Should be ok. Punjab, I'm assuming?

No experience in that part of the world although I hope it works out smoothly.
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 7, 2023, 01:49:46 pm
Quote from: Garrus on November  7, 2023, 01:16:58 pm
Should be ok. Punjab, I'm assuming?

No experience in that part of the world although I hope it works out smoothly.

Of course!
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 7, 2023, 03:00:05 pm
Sorry, I can't be of much help but just wanted to say I'm very sorry for your loss. I know from recent experience how difficult losing a parent can be.

I can't be 100% certain since every case is different and it really depends on who you know rather than the actual legal basis, but I've had sort of a similar problem where there's property in my mom's name, but to get it transferred to dad has been an ordeal that's taken months and still no end in sight.

That's not to say it'll be the same for you of course. Just...lower your expectations I guess.
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 7, 2023, 04:51:38 pm
Thank you.

Yeah, my expectations are low, Ive wasted enough time in India going from person A to person B to person C back to person A just to do something trivial like take money out of bank, never mind something thats a lot more complicated like this.

My main worry is the land is only worth about 15 lakh, and what we dont want is the three of us end up having to make multiple trips to get the issue resolved to the point it becomes uneconomical paying for flights etc
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 7, 2023, 07:01:13 pm
Sorry for your loss, WLR.

Property transfer can take long. You will need to get a reliable lawyer who has handled such cases before and can reliably work on their own if your mom has to return. I hope your Dad's name on property title and his British passport is consistent. If not, please be sure to carry some documentation for this.

In my family's case, my grandfather died a few years ago and my Dad is still working through the entire property transfer process!
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 7, 2023, 08:34:41 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on November  7, 2023, 07:01:13 pm
Sorry for your loss, WLR.

Property transfer can take long. You will need to get a reliable lawyer who has handled such cases before and can reliably work on their own if your mom has to return. I hope your Dad's name on property title and his British passport is consistent. If not, please be sure to carry some documentation for this.

In my family's case, my grandfather died a few years ago and my Dad is still working through the entire property transfer process!

Thank you.

Yeah, I know its a very drawn out process. It took years to sort out my grandfathers estate as him and his brother never split anything out between them, so when he died they had to first work out the split between my grandfather and his brother and then again between their sons and it took years and multiple trips to India. The positive is as this was all done relatively recently the details between all the various documents should all match up as well as they can taking into account the peculiarity of Punjab and the fact 99% of the agricultural land ownership is under someone with the name Singh so they will make some allowances around surnames being used or not as long as the fathers name and grandfathers name all matches.

I am though also thinking we might have to just write the whole thing off. As I said before the land is worth about 15 lakh, each time we go to India it will cost say 5 lakh per visit (Im not counting the first visit as thats primarily to take dads ashes and we would do that anyway) but when you take in to account the cost of any subsequent visits, lawyers fees and just the time, effort and stress you have to consider whether its actually worth it as the plan is as soon as we have the land in our names is to sell it to my dads brother in India, theres no intention of keeping it or anything like that.
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 8, 2023, 02:04:53 am
Would you have to sell it now though? I'm sure it'd go up in value down the line
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 8, 2023, 07:55:37 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November  8, 2023, 02:04:53 am
Would you have to sell it now though? I'm sure it'd go up in value down the line

Possibly and over a long enough time frame but the land is very agricultural, not near any main roads or anything like that which could lead to development further down the line and a real increase in value. My dad sold most of what he had over the last 4 or 5 years, and whats left is so small to the point its not worth holding on to it, and if we go far enough down the line and people like my mum and dads brother aint around it gets even more complicated because Ill have no idea how to sell it and my brother although older then me has been to India once before I was born and hasnt been back in 42 years and I suspect after dads ashes are dealt with wont go back for another 42 years which will leave all the donkey work to me as I visit much more regularly.
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 8, 2023, 09:59:14 am
Quote from: west_london_red on November  7, 2023, 12:20:44 pm
Fellow Indians, NRIs, OCIs and PIOs, I have a question for you

Unfortunately my father passed away a few weeks back and we are planning on taking his ashes back home. While we are there we have a bit of business to attend to, my father didnt have a will in India so his small remaining land holding (1.25 acres) will be shared equally between my mother, brother and myself I believe as per inheritance rules in India. If we wish to put in place a power of attorney so my mother can sell the land on all three of our behalf, any ideas how long it takes to set up the power of attorney?

The sale of the land can take place whenever so no issue there, we just want to be in a position that mum can sell the land in the future without all three of us having to go back again in the future. All of us are British Passport holders/citizens by the way as was dad.


My condolences Bro.

May have a good lawyer. Will come back to you.
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 8, 2023, 10:53:43 am
Quote from: Chivasino on November  8, 2023, 09:59:14 am
My condolences Bro.

May have a good lawyer. Will come back to you.


Thank you

That would be absolutely awesome, well be in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar so anyone from near by like Phagwara or Banga would be ideal, any further out and it might not be practical.
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 10, 2023, 01:16:27 am
"In 5 years, 16 ministries gave Rs 500 crore work to Big Five consultants: These projects involved a sweeping range of activities for the government, including 'financial due diligence', 'retainer for advisory service', 'hiring technical consultants'  and even 'evaluation of nominations for e-governance awards', the records show." https://indianexpress.com/article/express-exclusive/in-5-years-16-ministries-gave-rs-500-crore-work-to-big-five-consultants-9018061/

Unsure if this is good or bad.
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 20, 2023, 02:56:50 am
So, there was an pitch invader (Aus national) during the Cricket WC Final and here's what the National Secretary of BJP's Youth Wing tweeted:

https://twitter.com/TajinderBagga/status/1726267860333613475

https://twitter.com/TajinderBagga/status/1726196240659128454
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 23, 2023, 12:26:44 pm

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist on American soil - report

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67501595

Sound familiar?
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 23, 2023, 12:32:46 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on November 23, 2023, 12:26:44 pm
US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist on American soil - report

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67501595

Sound familiar?
Do you think it's deliberate provocation of Canada and the US?

I don't really see where India sees itself globally in the future.  I get that they're an integral part of the BRICS block so maybe just strengthening that block with India front-and-centre is the height of Modi's ambition.
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 23, 2023, 12:43:14 pm
Still haven't seen any evidence from blackface Trudeau months later
Re: India - deteriorating?
November 23, 2023, 02:34:47 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on November 23, 2023, 12:32:46 pm
Do you think it's deliberate provocation of Canada and the US?

I don't really see where India sees itself globally in the future.  I get that they're an integral part of the BRICS block so maybe just strengthening that block with India front-and-centre is the height of Modi's ambition.

No, its just Modi and his supporters trying to settle scores in a Putinesq way and knowing that as long as the West is scared of China they will turn a blind eye to whatever India does because India is supposed to be the bulwark against the Chinese.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 04:45:57 pm
Tossers.


Quote
Internet out: India deploys shutdowns in name of security

With the world's largest biometric ID database, a pioneering digital payment system for daily transactions and a flagship space and satellite program, India knows the power of connected technology.

But when trouble brews with political unrest or sectarian violence, authorities are quick to sever internet service to stem disinformation -- cutting off millions of people who depend on the web for communication, information and business.

For authorities, internet shutdowns have "become the first tool in their toolkit", said Indian online civil liberties activist Mishi Choudhary.

Some blackouts last hours, others days. Some stretch for months.


In India's northeast Manipur state, more than three million people have been cut off from mobile internet since clashes broke out in May.

That meant it took two months for Phijam Ibungobi to find out that his missing 20-year-old son had been one of the more than 150 people killed in the violence.

When the internet was briefly restored in September, photographs of the young man's corpse circulated on social media.

"The internet meant I could find out the news of my son -- even if that news was tragic," Ibungobi told AFP in tears.

- 'Default policing measure' -

India, the world's largest democracy, with general elections due next year, is also a global leader in internet shutdowns, according to New York-based online freedom monitors Access Now.

Of the 187 internet shutdowns it recorded worldwide last year, 84 were in India, the "most of any country for the fifth consecutive year", it said.

The main reasons India gave for the shutdowns were protests and the need to prevent cheating during exams, according to an analysis of blackouts from 2020 to 2022 by the Internet Freedom Foundation.

The tactic helps the government shape its narrative "as no counter voices emerge", said Choudhary, founder of the Software Freedom Law Centre.

But she said the authorities fail to understand "what the impact would be".

Human Rights Watch argues internet shutdowns "disproportionately hurt" the poorest, who depend on the government's online social support systems.

Nearly 121 million people were affected by shutdowns last year, HRW said in a report in June.

"In the age of 'Digital India', where the government has pushed to make internet fundamental to every aspect of life, the authorities instead use internet shutdowns as a default policing measure," HRW's Jayshree Bajoria said in the report.

- 'Economic security' -

In Indian-administered Kashmir, a 500-day blackout in 2019 and 2020 cost the economy more than $2.4 billion, according to the region's traders.

"Internet access is vital for realizing economic security," Access Now said.

From market vegetable sellers to larger businesses dependent on online apps for payment, the loss of internet access stifles trade.

"I am living hand to mouth," said Mark Fanai, 42, who was working from home in Manipur for a New Delhi-based law firm when the internet was cut.

Initially, he spent up to 12 hours a week commuting to the state border to send emails and make online payments, but eventually, he was forced to relocate to neighboring Mizoram state.

The bans also hinder journalists.

When protesters demanding job quotas in Maharashtra state torched the homes of lawmakers last month, authorities turned off the internet for three days.

"The authorities usually suspend internet whenever they see some sort of disturbance getting worse," said Vinod Jire, a journalist in Maharashtra's Beed district.

"Work was extremely difficult," said Jire, who had to leave the district to file his story on the incident.

"It is our job to report facts and news accurately."

- 'Song and dance' -

The government says internet cuts curb disinformation by stemming rumors from spreading on social media or mobile messaging applications.

In August, authorities blocked the internet in parts of Haryana state -- just north of the capital New Delhi -- when at least six people were killed in sectarian conflict between Hindus and Muslims, violence exacerbated by posts online.

External Affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has dismissed the "big song and dance" about internet cuts.

"If you've reached the stage where you say an internet cut is more dangerous than the loss of human lives, then what can I say?" Jaishankar said in 2022.

But internet access advocate Tanmay Singh points out that disinformation still spreads offline.

"Your primary defence against misinformation is fact verification and fact checking," said Singh, from the Delhi-based Internet Freedom Foundation.

"That primarily happens on the internet."

Blackouts also do not address the root causes of conflict, even if they can slow the spread of hate.

In troubled Manipur, indigenous tribal leader Ginza Vualzong said the violence had divided a community into rival ethnic groups.

"The internet ban does not solve that issue," he said.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 06:51:25 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November 23, 2023, 12:43:14 pm
Still haven't seen any evidence from blackface Trudeau months later
If a Biden govt official is making a claim on this latest and different incident, then unfortunately it increases the likelihood of India's involvement in the previous incident.

You might at least want to re-consider your stance.

"No, India did nothing. Canada has no evidence!!" to "I really don't know!" at least. You don't have to go down to "YES, India DID something" path, however.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-thwarts-plot-kill-sikh-separatist-issues-warning-india-ft-2023-11-22/

If there is a different update later, then you can move back to "No, India did nothing. Canada and US have no evidence!!".
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 08:27:04 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:45:57 pm
Tossers.



As much as its against my nature to defend Modi there is two sides to Indias internet shut downs. If there is a say a clip of a person from community A attacking someone from community B (often faked) it spreads like wildfire in India much more then it would in say the UK, and before you know it a mob from community B is attacking people from community A in revenge. Look at what happens in Ireland yesterday for example, if it was in India they would have turned off the internet very quickly, so the people orchestrating these kinds of things cant spread the message out using things like WhatsApp and social media because it wouldnt have worked. Dont get me wrong, a lot of the time its abused by authorities to silence criticism and legitimate protest but its also probably averted a lot violence too because mob violence is still alive and well in India even in this day and age.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 04:12:24 am
Yes, many times it is important to turn Internet off to control violence (usually this is only mobile internet). I find this a very unfortunate thing to say because now I think Indian public were not ready for cheap internet at all. But then, I also think it's just to suppress flow of information so that the government gets a 'free rein'. Not to forget, the current government itself actively partakes in sowing seeds of communal disharmony over WhatsApp/social media and almost always picks a side.

Internet was turned off for almost two months in Manipur. Then eventually when Internet was turned on a couple of months later, there was a leaked video - you can read the details here: https://www.thequint.com/opinion/manipur-horror-kuki-women-wanted-to-be-heard-viral-video-attention

The central and state governments (both BJP) were aware about this incident and did not act on this until there was a public outcry on social media!

As sportsmen, you would expect our Cricketers to have some spine and talk about Manipur. If we ignore Cricket, then Manipur is India's sporting powerhouse (along with Haryana). If it's Kerala, then Sachin Tendulkar suddenly feels comfortable making a comment: https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1718591013911146522
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 05:56:00 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:51:25 pm
If a Biden govt official is making a claim on this latest and different incident, then unfortunately it increases the likelihood of India's involvement in the previous incident.

You might at least want to re-consider your stance.

"No, India did nothing. Canada has no evidence!!" to "I really don't know!" at least. You don't have to go down to "YES, India DID something" path, however.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-thwarts-plot-kill-sikh-separatist-issues-warning-india-ft-2023-11-22/

If there is a different update later, then you can move back to "No, India did nothing. Canada and US have no evidence!!".

I don't believe the Biden administration found anything tying any state actors to this plot. If they did, then issuing a "warning" makes them look very weak. It could've possibly been someone FROM India, or of Indian origin, these Khalistani groups have enough inter-gang rivalries. If it was someone that was tied to the govt or the spy agencies, then the US should be looking at sanctions, which they clearly are not

If evidence does show up, then I'll change my mind, because that's how it works
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 06:44:47 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:56:00 am
I don't believe the Biden administration found anything tying any state actors to this plot. If they did, then issuing a "warning" makes them look very weak. It could've possibly been someone FROM India, or of Indian origin, these Khalistani groups have enough inter-gang rivalries. If it was someone that was tied to the govt or the spy agencies, then the US should be looking at sanctions, which they clearly are not

If evidence does show up, then I'll change my mind, because that's how it works
"Warning makes them look very weak" - not everything is a measuring contest. Khalistan/Khalistanis aren't important enough for America to look at sanctions.

No country is going to release evidence to prove anything here (Canada, USA or India). So, I definitely don't know anything here except for news reports.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 07:01:39 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:44:47 am
"Warning makes them look very weak" - not everything is a measuring contest. Khalistan/Khalistanis aren't important enough for America to look at sanctions.


So a foreign nation attempts to kill your citizen and it's not important enough? You only think that because it fits with your opinion


Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 07:07:19 am
I correct myself: India doesn't really need to release any evidence here though - it's up to Canada or USA.

But since you say Khalistanis have enough inter-gang rivalries. What's stopping a radical government to prop up radical gangs to kill radicals on the other side?

Isn't that the modus operandi internally in India anyway? Take Gauri Lankesh's murder for example and she wasn't even a radical.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 07:09:37 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:01:39 am
So a foreign nation attempts to kill your citizen and it's not important enough? You only think that because it fits with your opinion
No, I actually truly believe that Khalistanis are not important enough.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 07:39:54 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:07:19 am
I correct myself: India doesn't really need to release any evidence here though - it's up to Canada or USA.

But since you say Khalistanis have enough inter-gang rivalries. What's stopping a radical government to prop up radical gangs to kill radicals on the other side?

Isn't that the modus operandi internally in India anyway? Take Gauri Lankesh's murder for example and she wasn't even a radical.

Nothing's stopping them, no. But you can't just assume something's happened and start believing it without any proof or evidence. That just goes into conspiracy theory areas
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 08:10:23 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:39:54 am
Nothing's stopping them, no. But you can't just assume something's happened and start believing it without any proof or evidence. That just goes into conspiracy theory areas

The bigger conspiracy theory would be to believe that both the Canadian and American governments are for some unknown reason making these stories up against India as part of some grand plan to achieve god knows what. And if your setting the benchmark of reaction as sanctions then your just being disingenuous because it would take a hell of a lot more then the killing of a single foreign born, naturalised citizen with no widespread political support or popularity for there to be any sanctions.
