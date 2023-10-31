Sorry for your loss, WLR.



Property transfer can take long. You will need to get a reliable lawyer who has handled such cases before and can reliably work on their own if your mom has to return. I hope your Dad's name on property title and his British passport is consistent. If not, please be sure to carry some documentation for this.



In my family's case, my grandfather died a few years ago and my Dad is still working through the entire property transfer process!



Thank you.Yeah, I know its a very drawn out process. It took years to sort out my grandfathers estate as him and his brother never split anything out between them, so when he died they had to first work out the split between my grandfather and his brother and then again between their sons and it took years and multiple trips to India. The positive is as this was all done relatively recently the details between all the various documents should all match up as well as they can taking into account the peculiarity of Punjab and the fact 99% of the agricultural land ownership is under someone with the name Singh so they will make some allowances around surnames being used or not as long as the fathers name and grandfathers name all matches.I am though also thinking we might have to just write the whole thing off. As I said before the land is worth about 15 lakh, each time we go to India it will cost say 5 lakh per visit (Im not counting the first visit as thats primarily to take dads ashes and we would do that anyway) but when you take in to account the cost of any subsequent visits, lawyers fees and just the time, effort and stress you have to consider whether its actually worth it as the plan is as soon as we have the land in our names is to sell it to my dads brother in India, theres no intention of keeping it or anything like that.