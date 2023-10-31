Fellow Indians, NRIs, OCIs and PIOs, I have a question for you
Unfortunately my father passed away a few weeks back and we are planning on taking his ashes back home. While we are there we have a bit of business to attend to, my father didnt have a will in India so his small remaining land holding (1.25 acres) will be shared equally between my mother, brother and myself I believe as per inheritance rules in India. If we wish to put in place a power of attorney so my mother can sell the land on all three of our behalf, any ideas how long it takes to set up the power of attorney?
The sale of the land can take place whenever so no issue there, we just want to be in a position that mum can sell the land in the future without all three of us having to go back again in the future. All of us are British Passport holders/citizens by the way as was dad.