India - deteriorating?

Re: India - deteriorating?
September 26, 2023, 11:22:29 am
Just curious.

Without religion into the equation, what would your (and others) opinion be about BJP and how they have been performing in the last 10 years?
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 26, 2023, 12:06:17 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September 26, 2023, 09:54:18 am
FBI warned prominent US Sikhs of threats after murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/26/indian-government-sikh-activist-hardeep-singh-nijjar-murder-canada-fbi-warning

Still don't see anything there saying the threats came from the Indian govt, just a lot of conjecture
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 26, 2023, 01:16:39 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 26, 2023, 11:22:29 am
Just curious.

Without religion into the equation, what would your (and others) opinion be about BJP and how they have been performing in the last 10 years?

My opinion of them still wouldnt be great, Indian governments have always tried to clamp down on dissent and questions being asked but it seems to have got worse since this BJP government has been in place, the media have become a lot more compliant and less questioning and if they arent then all of a sudden the income tax department raids them (obviously thats just a coincidence), and things like labelling anyone who isnt supportive of the governments actions as anti India or anti national seems to have got worse. Its international ranking in terms of a free press is pretty much at the bottom of the table and that bothers me greatly as once the media stops holding government to account its only a matter of time until democracy itself comes under threat.

Re: India - deteriorating?
September 26, 2023, 01:26:53 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 26, 2023, 12:06:17 pm
Still don't see anything there saying the threats came from the Indian govt, just a lot of conjecture

People will see what they want to see.

Assuming the Sikh activists in the article arent making the whole thing up, who do you think the threats are coming from?

If you think the whole thing is being made by those activists then fair enough but Im not sure what other conclusion you can come to other then the whole thing is made up or what the article is suggesting happened and India is behind it. I cant personally think of a third possibility.
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 26, 2023, 01:44:21 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September 26, 2023, 01:26:53 pm
People will see what they want to see.

Assuming the Sikh activists in the article arent making the whole thing up, who do you think the threats are coming from?

If you think the whole thing is being made by those activists then fair enough but Im not sure what other conclusion you can come to other then the whole thing is made up or what the article is suggesting happened and India is behind it. I cant personally think of a third possibility.

There have been enough rivalries between these groups over supremacy and resources. It's not exactly beyond the realm of imagination to think they might be behind it

All I see are conspiracy theorists claiming their viewpoints are valid without any evidence
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 26, 2023, 04:39:38 pm
Hindus are under in Canada now.

I have relatives who are fearing for their lives due to calls for action against them by prominent Sikhs from the Khalistani movement.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/khalistanis-openly-threatening-hindus-in-canada-defacing-temples-sources-4423086

That's NDTV by the way, a prominent left wing news outlet, always anti BJP.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/fear-is-real-says-canada-liberal-party-mp-on-sfj-video-threatening-hindus-101695530987924.html

Re: India - deteriorating?
September 26, 2023, 04:50:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September 26, 2023, 01:16:39 pm
My opinion of them still wouldnt be great, Indian governments have always tried to clamp down on dissent and questions being asked but it seems to have got worse since this BJP government has been in place, the media have become a lot more compliant and less questioning and if they arent then all of a sudden the income tax department raids them (obviously thats just a coincidence), and things like labelling anyone who isnt supportive of the governments actions as anti India or anti national seems to have got worse. Its international ranking in terms of a free press is pretty much at the bottom of the table and that bothers me greatly as once the media stops holding government to account its only a matter of time until democracy itself comes under threat.

I see what you mean. For a nation of 1.4b, it is nearly impossible to have that sort of "liberalisation" as far as press and news outlets are considered. I dont think it will be nearly as effective as it would simply result in 1000 echo chambers. I think some kind of media control is essential.

As far as the IT raids are concerned, its hard to say that they were targetted. BBC, twitter, MG, Xiaomi etc. were raided and I remember vaguely they all had undisclosed income.So especially with this Khalistan being a thorn in its flesh, I did predict that they will press where it would hurt the most. Worst case, its a scare tactic. Best case, they do find undisclosed income - Some of the Punjabis are richie rich and scrooge mcduck types.

But that aside, as far as the industrialisation, agriculture, development, fintech, digitisation etc is concerned, I think you will agree with me, that India is doing more than pretty well. 100% of its formal economy is completely digital, UPI is a roaring success and all of this considering only 2.2% paid income tax in 2021.
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 26, 2023, 07:53:12 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on September 26, 2023, 04:39:38 pm
Hindus are under in Canada now.

I have relatives who are fearing for their lives due to calls for action against them by prominent Sikhs from the Khalistani movement.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/khalistanis-openly-threatening-hindus-in-canada-defacing-temples-sources-4423086

That's NDTV by the way, a prominent left wing news outlet, always anti BJP.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/fear-is-real-says-canada-liberal-party-mp-on-sfj-video-threatening-hindus-101695530987924.html



Imagine how all those Muslims in India feel when members of the ruling party tell them they should go to Pakistan? Luckily for the Hindu Canadian community they are being threatened by someone with no actual power or authority so I think theyll be ok.
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 26, 2023, 08:05:51 pm
A free press is the backbone of a free society. Population should have no bearing on that, it as daft an argument as some Americans make for not having a national health service.
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 26, 2023, 08:09:49 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 26, 2023, 04:50:14 pm
I see what you mean. For a nation of 1.4b, it is nearly impossible to have that sort of "liberalisation" as far as press and news outlets are considered. I dont think it will be nearly as effective as it would simply result in 1000 echo chambers. I think some kind of media control is essential.

As far as the IT raids are concerned, its hard to say that they were targetted. BBC, twitter, MG, Xiaomi etc. were raided and I remember vaguely they all had undisclosed income.So especially with this Khalistan being a thorn in its flesh, I did predict that they will press where it would hurt the most. Worst case, its a scare tactic. Best case, they do find undisclosed income - Some of the Punjabis are richie rich and scrooge mcduck types.

But that aside, as far as the industrialisation, agriculture, development, fintech, digitisation etc is concerned, I think you will agree with me, that India is doing more than pretty well. 100% of its formal economy is completely digital, UPI is a roaring success and all of this considering only 2.2% paid income tax in 2021.


The issue is two are not mutually exclusive, you can have a free and fair media, human rights and all of that and a thriving economy, the only people who would have you thinking otherwise are people like Putin (before the war), Xi and Middle Eastern sheikhs.


Oh and that reminds me of your original question and another reason for my opinions on the BJP, the sitting on the fence with regards to the invasion of Ukraine. I wasnt surprised they did it, and whoever was in charge would have probably done the same but it was disappointing, they could have easily chose to do the right thing and condemned Russia and supported Ukraine (and Im talking about diplomatically rather then militarily). This isnt a war where you can sit on the fence, theres clearly a right side in this war and a wrong side and India chose not to support the right side.
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 27, 2023, 02:01:56 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on September 26, 2023, 04:39:38 pm
Hindus are under in Canada now.

I have relatives who are fearing for their lives due to calls for action against them by prominent Sikhs from the Khalistani movement.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/khalistanis-openly-threatening-hindus-in-canada-defacing-temples-sources-4423086

That's NDTV by the way, a prominent left wing news outlet, always anti BJP.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/fear-is-real-says-canada-liberal-party-mp-on-sfj-video-threatening-hindus-101695530987924.html

This made me chuckle. Can you name even one instance of a Khalistani harming a hair on a Hindus head in Canada (or the U.K., or US). Its an entirely peaceful movement.

Not to mention the movement has a grand total of 0 associated people in western prisons for terrorism related offences.
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 27, 2023, 08:10:37 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on September 27, 2023, 02:01:56 am
This made me chuckle. Can you name even one instance of a Khalistani harming a hair on a Hindus head in Canada (or the U.K., or US). Its an entirely peaceful movement.

Not to mention the movement has a grand total of 0 associated people in western prisons for terrorism related offences.
Hmmm really...http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/world/south_asia/2746663.stm
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 27, 2023, 09:10:17 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on September 27, 2023, 02:01:56 am
This made me chuckle. Can you name even one instance of a Khalistani harming a hair on a Hindus head in Canada (or the U.K., or US). Its an entirely peaceful movement.

Not to mention the movement has a grand total of 0 associated people in western prisons for terrorism related offences.

The ludicrous nature of the claim that the Khalistani movement is an 'entirely peaceful' movement makes me chuckle. Maybe in the west.

In India, they are far from peaceful. A cursory google search will show you how 'peaceful' they are.

Re: India - deteriorating?
September 28, 2023, 04:30:07 am
No religious movement that aims towards an ethno-state will ever be peaceful (include whatever here: Khalistan, RSS/Hindu Rashtra, Kashmiri insurgency etc). I think it's always wrong to call them as such. And, never the state response to such movements will be peaceful if they happen to be at odds. I think what matters more is if the grievances are genuine or not.
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 28, 2023, 05:00:44 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on September 26, 2023, 04:39:38 pm
Hindus are under in Canada now.

I have relatives who are fearing for their lives due to calls for action against them by prominent Sikhs from the Khalistani movement.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/khalistanis-openly-threatening-hindus-in-canada-defacing-temples-sources-4423086

That's NDTV by the way, a prominent left wing news outlet, always anti BJP.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/fear-is-real-says-canada-liberal-party-mp-on-sfj-video-threatening-hindus-101695530987924.html
Adani bought NDTV, btw.

Haven't seen much happening in Canada. I do remember one incident where someone wrote "Hindustan Murdabad" and some more stuff on a temple wall.

In any case, it's not going to be an iota similar to what BJP goons have been doing to mosques in India over the last few years. Plenty of videos on YouTube that you can watch. Even if something happens, the Canadian police will take care. Rule of law, this is exactly why Canada remains one of the top countries for Indians to emigrate to! Ask any Indian Hindu. :D
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 28, 2023, 06:13:22 am
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 29, 2023, 06:43:15 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on September 27, 2023, 09:10:17 am
The ludicrous nature of the claim that the Khalistani movement is an 'entirely peaceful' movement makes me chuckle. Maybe in the west.

In India, they are far from peaceful. A cursory google search will show you how 'peaceful' they are.



https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66909820
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 30, 2023, 08:53:13 pm
Re: India - deteriorating?
October 2, 2023, 06:57:50 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on September 30, 2023, 08:53:13 pm
"Disabled Muslim man eats prasad at Delhi temple, tied to pole, beaten to death" - https://www.indiatoday.in/cities/delhi/story/muslim-disabled-man-lynched-eating-prasad-temple-delhi-sundar-nagari-area-mob-lynching-2441145-2023-09-27

Really?

We doing this now, posting random articles to bolster your agenda or something?

I am interested to know what is the point you are trying to make here. Your posting history makes your agenda clear, but i want to hear it from you.

If you do not mind, what is your background? Are you an expat?
Re: India - deteriorating?
October 2, 2023, 09:59:36 am
 :lmao
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 04:42:07 am
"Jinhen Naaz Hai Hind Par, Wo Kahan Hain" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ta4BmumQKc

:)
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 04:59:41 am
"He live-streamed his attacks on Indian Muslims. YouTube gave him an award." - https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/09/26/india-monu-manesar-viligante-social-media/

Finally arrested after he became a liability. Before that, he had selfies with multiple Indian union ministers including the home minister.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 10:21:19 am
Before anyone else posts this and calls it fascism and attack on press freedom and the likes...

NewsClick: Delhi police raid homes of prominent journalists

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66909370
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 10:23:53 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 10:21:19 am
Before anyone else posts this and calls it fascism and attack on press freedom and the likes...

NewsClick: Delhi police raid homes of prominent journalists

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66909370

What do you call it ?
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 10:25:52 am
Police in the Indian capital, Delhi, have raided the homes of several prominent journalists and authors in connection with an investigation into the funding of news website NewsClick.

Police have seized mobile phones and laptops of those they raided on Tuesday morning.

Officials are reportedly investigating allegations that NewsClick got illegal funds from China - a charge it denies.

Critics say the move is an intentional attack on press freedom.

Started in 2009, NewsClick is an independent news and current affairs website which is known to be critical of the government. In 2021, it was raided by tax authorities on allegations of breaking India's foreign direct investment rules.

Among those who have been reportedly raided on Tuesday are the website's editor Prabir Purkayastha, journalists Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty and Bhasha Singh, popular satirist Sanjay Rajoura and historian Sohail Hashmi. Some of them have been taken to police stations for questioning.

The police have not yet commented on the raids but Mr Sharma confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter) and said that the police had taken away his phone and laptop. Ms Singh also wrote that police had seized her phone.

Searches were also under way at the website's office in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa declined the BBC's request for comment and said she would "share the details when she gets them".

According to reports, the raids are in connection with a case registered against NewsClick in August after a New York Times report alleged that the website had received funds from an American millionaire to spread "Chinese propaganda".

It claimed that Neville Roy Singham worked closely with the "Chinese government media machine" and used his network of non-profit groups and shell companies to "finance its propaganda worldwide".

A case was reportedly registered on 17 August against the website. NewsClick has strongly denied all the charges as false.

Mr Rajoura's lawyer Ilin Saraswat told the BBC that police reached the comedian's home at 06:30 local time (01:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

A vocal critic of the government, Mr Rajoura has worked on satirical videos for NewsClick in the past. Mr Saraswat said the police seized his laptop, his two phones, some DVDs of his old work and some documents.

"The police said that Mr Rajoura is not named in the current investigation, but since he has worked with the website, he will be interrogated. We have not been provided a copy of the police complaint," he added.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, a number of media outlets have been investigated by the government for financial impropriety, raising fears about press freedom in the world's largest democracy.

Earlier this year, tax officials searched BBC offices in India, questioning staff about the organisation's business operations in the country. The searches in Delhi and Mumbai had come weeks after the broadcaster aired a documentary in the UK critical of Mr Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Tax officials also accused the Dainik Bhaskar newspaper of tax evasion in 2021 after its critical coverage of the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reporters Without Borders, an advocacy group for journalists, has placed India at 161st place in its press freedom rankings this year. It said the situation in the country has deteriorated from "problematic" to "very bad" and compared it with Tajikistan (at 153rd) and Turkey (at 165th).
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 10:26:39 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:23:53 am
What do you call it ?

Investigation into the source of funding.

Did you even click the link?
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 10:31:06 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 10:26:39 am
Investigation into the source of funding.



 :lmao
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 10:37:22 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 10:26:39 am
Investigation into the source of funding.

Did you even click the link?

Has any paper or journalists supportive of the government been raided by the tax authorities or had their funding investigated?
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 11:19:36 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:37:22 am
Has any paper or journalists supportive of the government been raided by the tax authorities or had their funding investigated?
Of course not mate. Why would they do that.
India is ranked 161 on par with Tajikistan and Turkey on the PFI.
If they were fair in that aspect, India would be in the top 10.

But to be fair, this raid is based on a New York times report.
I dont think New York has been neutral to Modi regime so any pro-Modi news outlet getting foreign investment, they would probably be the first to report it.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 12:37:03 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 10:26:39 am
Investigation into the source of funding.

Did you even click the link?

Of course I didn't  ::)

Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 02:07:08 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 11:19:36 am
Of course not mate. Why would they do that.
India is ranked 161 on par with Tajikistan and Turkey on the PFI.
If they were fair in that aspect, India would be in the top 10.

But to be fair, this raid is based on a New York times report.
I dont think New York has been neutral to Modi regime so any pro-Modi news outlet getting foreign investment, they would probably be the first to report it.

I'm sorry, what?! Are you serious? Before you ask for my background, born and bred Indian, now living abroad. This is just asinine reasoning.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 03:02:37 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 02:07:08 pm
I'm sorry, what?! Are you serious? Before you ask for my background, born and bred Indian, now living abroad. This is just asinine reasoning.

Asinine reasoning for what?
For what am I serious?

Also I dont care what your background is. If you have an opinion and you want to voice it, I am all ears.
I am like you. Born and bred Indian, now living abroad.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 03:37:15 pm
Concealing funding source, bad accounting etc. is how an average business runs in India. It happens everywhere, but culturally Indians take it to the next level.

However, these things are always non-issues if you are a government-aligned business.

Otherwise, selective application of laws is Indian culture. The Indian Lady Justice does not wear a blindfold. :D
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 03:57:24 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 03:37:15 pm
Concealing funding source, bad accounting etc. is how an average business runs in India. It happens everywhere, but culturally Indians take it to the next level.

However, these things are always non-issues if you are a government-aligned business.

Otherwise, selective application of laws is Indian culture. The Indian Lady Justice does not wear a blindfold. :D

They've had a reputation in the UK as being dodgy as fook, for ages  ;)
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 04:50:07 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:57:24 pm
They've had a reputation in the UK as being dodgy as fook, for ages  ;)

You dont even want to know what we think of the rest of you lot ;)
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 05:38:06 am
"Video: Mahua Moitra Dragged, Forcibly Lifted By Delhi Cops From Krishi Bhawan As She Shouts How Can You Do This To An MP?'
The TMC leaders' delegation had reached at MoS Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti's office for a 6 pm meeting today. However, they were informed at 7:30 pm that she wouldn't be able to meet them." - https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/tmc-mps-abhishek-banerjee-mahua-moitra-detained-during-protest-at-delhis-krishi-bhawan-visuals-surface

No clue about what happened there. TMC MPs are not the best behaved ones either. However, not honouring schedule and canceling meetings is also Indian culture.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 05:49:19 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:23:53 am
What do you call it ?
The govt's FIR has invoked Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for this case. The allegation is that NewsClick received funding from China routed via America.

> The other provisions invoked against NewsClick include Section 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist acts), 18 (conspiracy), and 22 (C) (offences by companies, trusts) of the UAPA, along with IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different group) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Link: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-law/what-uapa-sections-have-been-invoked-against-newsclick-8967236/

It is a law meant for terrorists. ;D This brings me back to the point I keep repeating:

Quote from: Bullet500 on August 10, 2023, 11:08:39 am
Obviously, it will be misused. Intentionally designed ambiguous laws with selective application has always been Indian culture.
