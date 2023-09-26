« previous next »
Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 35598 times)

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #600 on: September 26, 2023, 11:22:29 am »
Just curious.

Without religion into the equation, what would your (and others) opinion be about BJP and how they have been performing in the last 10 years?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #601 on: September 26, 2023, 12:06:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 26, 2023, 09:54:18 am
FBI warned prominent US Sikhs of threats after murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/26/indian-government-sikh-activist-hardeep-singh-nijjar-murder-canada-fbi-warning

Still don't see anything there saying the threats came from the Indian govt, just a lot of conjecture
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #602 on: September 26, 2023, 01:16:39 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 26, 2023, 11:22:29 am
Just curious.

Without religion into the equation, what would your (and others) opinion be about BJP and how they have been performing in the last 10 years?

My opinion of them still wouldnt be great, Indian governments have always tried to clamp down on dissent and questions being asked but it seems to have got worse since this BJP government has been in place, the media have become a lot more compliant and less questioning and if they arent then all of a sudden the income tax department raids them (obviously thats just a coincidence), and things like labelling anyone who isnt supportive of the governments actions as anti India or anti national seems to have got worse. Its international ranking in terms of a free press is pretty much at the bottom of the table and that bothers me greatly as once the media stops holding government to account its only a matter of time until democracy itself comes under threat.

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #603 on: September 26, 2023, 01:26:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 26, 2023, 12:06:17 pm
Still don't see anything there saying the threats came from the Indian govt, just a lot of conjecture

People will see what they want to see.

Assuming the Sikh activists in the article arent making the whole thing up, who do you think the threats are coming from?

If you think the whole thing is being made by those activists then fair enough but Im not sure what other conclusion you can come to other then the whole thing is made up or what the article is suggesting happened and India is behind it. I cant personally think of a third possibility.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #604 on: September 26, 2023, 01:44:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 26, 2023, 01:26:53 pm
People will see what they want to see.

Assuming the Sikh activists in the article arent making the whole thing up, who do you think the threats are coming from?

If you think the whole thing is being made by those activists then fair enough but Im not sure what other conclusion you can come to other then the whole thing is made up or what the article is suggesting happened and India is behind it. I cant personally think of a third possibility.

There have been enough rivalries between these groups over supremacy and resources. It's not exactly beyond the realm of imagination to think they might be behind it

All I see are conspiracy theorists claiming their viewpoints are valid without any evidence
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #605 on: September 26, 2023, 04:39:38 pm »
Hindus are under in Canada now.

I have relatives who are fearing for their lives due to calls for action against them by prominent Sikhs from the Khalistani movement.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/khalistanis-openly-threatening-hindus-in-canada-defacing-temples-sources-4423086

That's NDTV by the way, a prominent left wing news outlet, always anti BJP.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/fear-is-real-says-canada-liberal-party-mp-on-sfj-video-threatening-hindus-101695530987924.html

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #606 on: September 26, 2023, 04:50:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 26, 2023, 01:16:39 pm
My opinion of them still wouldnt be great, Indian governments have always tried to clamp down on dissent and questions being asked but it seems to have got worse since this BJP government has been in place, the media have become a lot more compliant and less questioning and if they arent then all of a sudden the income tax department raids them (obviously thats just a coincidence), and things like labelling anyone who isnt supportive of the governments actions as anti India or anti national seems to have got worse. Its international ranking in terms of a free press is pretty much at the bottom of the table and that bothers me greatly as once the media stops holding government to account its only a matter of time until democracy itself comes under threat.

I see what you mean. For a nation of 1.4b, it is nearly impossible to have that sort of "liberalisation" as far as press and news outlets are considered. I dont think it will be nearly as effective as it would simply result in 1000 echo chambers. I think some kind of media control is essential.

As far as the IT raids are concerned, its hard to say that they were targetted. BBC, twitter, MG, Xiaomi etc. were raided and I remember vaguely they all had undisclosed income.So especially with this Khalistan being a thorn in its flesh, I did predict that they will press where it would hurt the most. Worst case, its a scare tactic. Best case, they do find undisclosed income - Some of the Punjabis are richie rich and scrooge mcduck types.

But that aside, as far as the industrialisation, agriculture, development, fintech, digitisation etc is concerned, I think you will agree with me, that India is doing more than pretty well. 100% of its formal economy is completely digital, UPI is a roaring success and all of this considering only 2.2% paid income tax in 2021.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #607 on: September 26, 2023, 07:53:12 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on September 26, 2023, 04:39:38 pm
Hindus are under in Canada now.

I have relatives who are fearing for their lives due to calls for action against them by prominent Sikhs from the Khalistani movement.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/khalistanis-openly-threatening-hindus-in-canada-defacing-temples-sources-4423086

That's NDTV by the way, a prominent left wing news outlet, always anti BJP.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/fear-is-real-says-canada-liberal-party-mp-on-sfj-video-threatening-hindus-101695530987924.html



Imagine how all those Muslims in India feel when members of the ruling party tell them they should go to Pakistan? Luckily for the Hindu Canadian community they are being threatened by someone with no actual power or authority so I think theyll be ok.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #608 on: September 26, 2023, 08:05:51 pm »
A free press is the backbone of a free society. Population should have no bearing on that, it as daft an argument as some Americans make for not having a national health service.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #609 on: September 26, 2023, 08:09:49 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 26, 2023, 04:50:14 pm
I see what you mean. For a nation of 1.4b, it is nearly impossible to have that sort of "liberalisation" as far as press and news outlets are considered. I dont think it will be nearly as effective as it would simply result in 1000 echo chambers. I think some kind of media control is essential.

As far as the IT raids are concerned, its hard to say that they were targetted. BBC, twitter, MG, Xiaomi etc. were raided and I remember vaguely they all had undisclosed income.So especially with this Khalistan being a thorn in its flesh, I did predict that they will press where it would hurt the most. Worst case, its a scare tactic. Best case, they do find undisclosed income - Some of the Punjabis are richie rich and scrooge mcduck types.

But that aside, as far as the industrialisation, agriculture, development, fintech, digitisation etc is concerned, I think you will agree with me, that India is doing more than pretty well. 100% of its formal economy is completely digital, UPI is a roaring success and all of this considering only 2.2% paid income tax in 2021.


The issue is two are not mutually exclusive, you can have a free and fair media, human rights and all of that and a thriving economy, the only people who would have you thinking otherwise are people like Putin (before the war), Xi and Middle Eastern sheikhs.


Oh and that reminds me of your original question and another reason for my opinions on the BJP, the sitting on the fence with regards to the invasion of Ukraine. I wasnt surprised they did it, and whoever was in charge would have probably done the same but it was disappointing, they could have easily chose to do the right thing and condemned Russia and supported Ukraine (and Im talking about diplomatically rather then militarily). This isnt a war where you can sit on the fence, theres clearly a right side in this war and a wrong side and India chose not to support the right side.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #610 on: September 27, 2023, 02:01:56 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on September 26, 2023, 04:39:38 pm
Hindus are under in Canada now.

I have relatives who are fearing for their lives due to calls for action against them by prominent Sikhs from the Khalistani movement.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/khalistanis-openly-threatening-hindus-in-canada-defacing-temples-sources-4423086

That's NDTV by the way, a prominent left wing news outlet, always anti BJP.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/fear-is-real-says-canada-liberal-party-mp-on-sfj-video-threatening-hindus-101695530987924.html

This made me chuckle. Can you name even one instance of a Khalistani harming a hair on a Hindus head in Canada (or the U.K., or US). Its an entirely peaceful movement.

Not to mention the movement has a grand total of 0 associated people in western prisons for terrorism related offences.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #611 on: September 27, 2023, 08:10:37 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on September 27, 2023, 02:01:56 am
This made me chuckle. Can you name even one instance of a Khalistani harming a hair on a Hindus head in Canada (or the U.K., or US). Its an entirely peaceful movement.

Not to mention the movement has a grand total of 0 associated people in western prisons for terrorism related offences.
Hmmm really...http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/world/south_asia/2746663.stm
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #612 on: September 27, 2023, 09:10:17 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on September 27, 2023, 02:01:56 am
This made me chuckle. Can you name even one instance of a Khalistani harming a hair on a Hindus head in Canada (or the U.K., or US). Its an entirely peaceful movement.

Not to mention the movement has a grand total of 0 associated people in western prisons for terrorism related offences.

The ludicrous nature of the claim that the Khalistani movement is an 'entirely peaceful' movement makes me chuckle. Maybe in the west.

In India, they are far from peaceful. A cursory google search will show you how 'peaceful' they are.

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #613 on: September 28, 2023, 04:30:07 am »
No religious movement that aims towards an ethno-state will ever be peaceful (include whatever here: Khalistan, RSS/Hindu Rashtra, Kashmiri insurgency etc). I think it's always wrong to call them as such. And, never the state response to such movements will be peaceful if they happen to be at odds. I think what matters more is if the grievances are genuine or not.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #614 on: September 28, 2023, 05:00:44 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on September 26, 2023, 04:39:38 pm
Hindus are under in Canada now.

I have relatives who are fearing for their lives due to calls for action against them by prominent Sikhs from the Khalistani movement.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/khalistanis-openly-threatening-hindus-in-canada-defacing-temples-sources-4423086

That's NDTV by the way, a prominent left wing news outlet, always anti BJP.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/fear-is-real-says-canada-liberal-party-mp-on-sfj-video-threatening-hindus-101695530987924.html
Adani bought NDTV, btw.

Haven't seen much happening in Canada. I do remember one incident where someone wrote "Hindustan Murdabad" and some more stuff on a temple wall.

In any case, it's not going to be an iota similar to what BJP goons have been doing to mosques in India over the last few years. Plenty of videos on YouTube that you can watch. Even if something happens, the Canadian police will take care. Rule of law, this is exactly why Canada remains one of the top countries for Indians to emigrate to! Ask any Indian Hindu. :D
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #615 on: September 28, 2023, 06:13:22 am »
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #616 on: September 29, 2023, 06:43:15 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on September 27, 2023, 09:10:17 am
The ludicrous nature of the claim that the Khalistani movement is an 'entirely peaceful' movement makes me chuckle. Maybe in the west.

In India, they are far from peaceful. A cursory google search will show you how 'peaceful' they are.



https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66909820
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #617 on: September 30, 2023, 08:53:13 pm »
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 06:57:50 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on September 30, 2023, 08:53:13 pm
"Disabled Muslim man eats prasad at Delhi temple, tied to pole, beaten to death" - https://www.indiatoday.in/cities/delhi/story/muslim-disabled-man-lynched-eating-prasad-temple-delhi-sundar-nagari-area-mob-lynching-2441145-2023-09-27

Really?

We doing this now, posting random articles to bolster your agenda or something?

I am interested to know what is the point you are trying to make here. Your posting history makes your agenda clear, but i want to hear it from you.

If you do not mind, what is your background? Are you an expat?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 am »
 :lmao
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #620 on: Today at 04:42:07 am »
"Jinhen Naaz Hai Hind Par, Wo Kahan Hain" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ta4BmumQKc

:)
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #621 on: Today at 04:59:41 am »
"He live-streamed his attacks on Indian Muslims. YouTube gave him an award." - https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/09/26/india-monu-manesar-viligante-social-media/

Finally arrested after he became a liability. Before that, he had selfies with multiple Indian union ministers including the home minister.
