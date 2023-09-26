My opinion of them still wouldnt be great, Indian governments have always tried to clamp down on dissent and questions being asked but it seems to have got worse since this BJP government has been in place, the media have become a lot more compliant and less questioning and if they arent then all of a sudden the income tax department raids them (obviously thats just a coincidence ), and things like labelling anyone who isnt supportive of the governments actions as anti India or anti national seems to have got worse. Its international ranking in terms of a free press is pretty much at the bottom of the table and that bothers me greatly as once the media stops holding government to account its only a matter of time until democracy itself comes under threat.



I see what you mean. For a nation of 1.4b, it is nearly impossible to have that sort of "liberalisation" as far as press and news outlets are considered. I dont think it will be nearly as effective as it would simply result in 1000 echo chambers. I think some kind of media control is essential.As far as the IT raids are concerned, its hard to say that they were targetted. BBC, twitter, MG, Xiaomi etc. were raided and I remember vaguely they all had undisclosed income.So especially with this Khalistan being a thorn in its flesh, I did predict that they will press where it would hurt the most. Worst case, its a scare tactic. Best case, they do find undisclosed income - Some of the Punjabis are richie rich and scrooge mcduck types.But that aside, as far as the industrialisation, agriculture, development, fintech, digitisation etc is concerned, I think you will agree with me, that India is doing more than pretty well. 100% of its formal economy is completely digital, UPI is a roaring success and all of this considering only 2.2% paid income tax in 2021.