Still don't see anything there saying the threats came from the Indian govt, just a lot of conjecture
People will see what they want to see.
Assuming the Sikh activists in the article arent making the whole thing up, who do you think the threats are coming from?
If you think the whole thing is being made by those activists then fair enough but Im not sure what other conclusion you can come to other then the whole thing is made up or what the article is suggesting happened and India is behind it. I cant personally think of a third possibility.