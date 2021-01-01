« previous next »
Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 34869 times)

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #600 on: Today at 11:22:29 am »
Just curious.

Without religion into the equation, what would your (and others) opinion be about BJP and how they have been performing in the last 10 years?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #601 on: Today at 12:06:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:54:18 am
FBI warned prominent US Sikhs of threats after murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/26/indian-government-sikh-activist-hardeep-singh-nijjar-murder-canada-fbi-warning

Still don't see anything there saying the threats came from the Indian govt, just a lot of conjecture
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #602 on: Today at 01:16:39 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:22:29 am
Just curious.

Without religion into the equation, what would your (and others) opinion be about BJP and how they have been performing in the last 10 years?

My opinion of them still wouldnt be great, Indian governments have always tried to clamp down on dissent and questions being asked but it seems to have got worse since this BJP government has been in place, the media have become a lot more compliant and less questioning and if they arent then all of a sudden the income tax department raids them (obviously thats just a coincidence), and things like labelling anyone who isnt supportive of the governments actions as anti India or anti national seems to have got worse. Its international ranking in terms of a free press is pretty much at the bottom of the table and that bothers me greatly as once the media stops holding government to account its only a matter of time until democracy itself comes under threat.

Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #603 on: Today at 01:26:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:06:17 pm
Still don't see anything there saying the threats came from the Indian govt, just a lot of conjecture

People will see what they want to see.

Assuming the Sikh activists in the article arent making the whole thing up, who do you think the threats are coming from?

If you think the whole thing is being made by those activists then fair enough but Im not sure what other conclusion you can come to other then the whole thing is made up or what the article is suggesting happened and India is behind it. I cant personally think of a third possibility.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #604 on: Today at 01:44:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:26:53 pm
People will see what they want to see.

Assuming the Sikh activists in the article arent making the whole thing up, who do you think the threats are coming from?

If you think the whole thing is being made by those activists then fair enough but Im not sure what other conclusion you can come to other then the whole thing is made up or what the article is suggesting happened and India is behind it. I cant personally think of a third possibility.

There have been enough rivalries between these groups over supremacy and resources. It's not exactly beyond the realm of imagination to think they might be behind it

All I see are conspiracy theorists claiming their viewpoints are valid without any evidence
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #605 on: Today at 04:39:38 pm »
Hindus are under in Canada now.

I have relatives who are fearing for their lives due to calls for action against them by prominent Sikhs from the Khalistani movement.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/khalistanis-openly-threatening-hindus-in-canada-defacing-temples-sources-4423086

That's NDTV by the way, a prominent left wing news outlet, always anti BJP.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/fear-is-real-says-canada-liberal-party-mp-on-sfj-video-threatening-hindus-101695530987924.html

Phuk yoo
