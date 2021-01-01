Just curious.



Without religion into the equation, what would your (and others) opinion be about BJP and how they have been performing in the last 10 years?



My opinion of them still wouldnt be great, Indian governments have always tried to clamp down on dissent and questions being asked but it seems to have got worse since this BJP government has been in place, the media have become a lot more compliant and less questioning and if they arent then all of a sudden the income tax department raids them (obviously thats just a coincidence ), and things like labelling anyone who isnt supportive of the governments actions as anti India or anti national seems to have got worse. Its international ranking in terms of a free press is pretty much at the bottom of the table and that bothers me greatly as once the media stops holding government to account its only a matter of time until democracy itself comes under threat.