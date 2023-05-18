« previous next »
India - deteriorating?

Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:34:48 am
Which is dumb, because that just means you can commit any crime here and flee and not expect to be held accountable

The death penalty is both barbaric and dumb.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:29:49 am
Its probably only ever going to be circumstantial I would imagine, but as I said before flight records, CCTV, mobile phone data etc you can piece a lot together.

We just need to wait and see if and when they make it public.

This is the part I have a problem with, because he can't be irresponsibly making statements that affect thousands and thousands of people-- think of the people in Canada who have loved ones in India they can't see because issuing visas has been suspended-- and essentially be like, "Trust me, bro".

You make statements like this, you back it up with evidence right away. He can't just act on a whim
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:35:54 am
The death penalty is both barbaric and dumb.

Agree to disagree because I don't want to derail the thread
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:38:27 am
Agree to disagree because I don't want to derail the thread

That's fine but it is the reason why some Countries refuse to send people to others that have it.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:31:33 am
Thats exactly what many people have been asking. His exact words were "Actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link..."

Some say it is to try and get an upper hand in the trade deal.. Some say its because of the disaster in G20 summit and wanted to save face domestically.. Some say its because of the pressure from the party thats giving him political support (the NDP)...

Apparently he got 18% of all funding from that one single party. And they seem to be khalistan sympathisers. So...

Or he said it because its true?
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:42:26 am
Or he said it because its true?

Possible. If so let him give proofs.
Simply saying something like this is moot at the end of the day.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:52:53 am
Possible. If so let him give proofs.
Simply saying something like this is moot at the end of the day.

I think were all on the same page there, ultimately evidence needs to be provided.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:24:18 am
Like I said, my conclusion was that the govt wanted to gradually move away from buying or wanted to limit the buying. This costs public money which can of course be better spent on tax breaks for corporations.

There is no evidence that government will reduce expenditure to give corporations tax break. This is completely wild speculation and the logic given to arrive at this conclusion is flimsy at best. If there is a reduction in expenditure then there are enough areas to spend that money on - infra, education, health etc. 

If anything the tax collection as %of GDP is at record high and yet no further reductions have been made. Yes taxes were reduced on corporation to 26% from 35% to make us competitive compared to countries like Singapore as indian corporations were increasingly registering themselves. I am not sure what this has to do anything with the farm policy but this is the kind of illogical arguments given against the farm laws.

If the government wanted to eliminate MSP it could do that tomorrow as there is no law that dictates it needs to do so, no matter how counter productive it is. But they wont as there will be a very heavy political price to pay for it in the next elections so why would this not apply in case of new farm laws? Also as you are aware farm incomes are tax free, but no one has the spine to even bring up taxing those.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: masher on Today at 03:35:54 pm
There is no evidence that government will reduce expenditure to give corporations tax break. This is completely wild speculation and the logic given to arrive at this conclusion is flimsy at best. If there is a reduction in expenditure then there are enough areas to spend that money on - infra, education, health etc. 

If anything the tax collection as %of GDP is at record high and yet no further reductions have been made. Yes taxes were reduced on corporation to 26% from 35% to make us competitive compared to countries like Singapore as indian corporations were increasingly registering themselves. I am not sure what this has to do anything with the farm policy but this is the kind of illogical arguments given against the farm laws.

If the government wanted to eliminate MSP it could do that tomorrow as there is no law that dictates it needs to do so, no matter how counter productive it is. But they wont as there will be a very heavy political price to pay for it in the next elections so why would this not apply in case of new farm laws? Also as you are aware farm incomes are tax free, but no one has the spine to even bring up taxing those.
Tax breaks for corporations and divestment of well-to-do PSUs (e.g., LIC) is a trend this government has followed. It's a reasonable conclusion when there is a pattern where government makes one announcement and quickly a big corporation makes a relevant announcement. Latest example is import duty on laptops/PCs and then quickly we hear news about "JioBook" laptop. Of course tax collection as % of GDP will be record high when almost every item has 18% GST. :D And tbf, it has been hovering between 14% to 18% in the last 30+ years. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/toi-edit-page/tax-collections-cant-defy-economic-reality/
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: masher on Today at 09:30:39 am
My question is not answered - why is haording an issue for farmers. It should be for consumers not producers right?
It's an issue for everyone. Price hikes for consumers. And, when there is a price crash, an example of how farmers suffer: https://www.indiatoday.in/image-of-the-day/video/as-prices-crash-angry-farmers-dump-tomatoes-on-road-in-nashik-2381164-2023-05-18
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:10:36 am
Can I ask how many of you are of Indian descent, just trying to figure out who has first hand knowledge or Family/friends still living there.
Doesn't make a difference because delusion exists everywhere. A good question would be how many here are aware about the degree of alignment between their personal politics and Liverpool's politics. ;D

Even when people say, "Will hold my Indian passport forever", it matters little. What matters more is what they prefer for their kids (i.e., they want to give their kids an Indian passport first or a foreign one). So many families from a select few Indian states go abroad to deliver anchor babies.

Most Indians who emigrate abroad are forever deluded that they were middle class in India. Indian income distribution is very skewed: https://www.statista.com/statistics/482584/india-households-by-annual-income/
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 05:32:21 pm
Tax breaks for corporations and divestment of well-to-do PSUs (e.g., LIC) is a trend this government has followed. It's a reasonable conclusion when there is a pattern where government makes one announcement and quickly a big corporation makes a relevant announcement. Latest example is import duty on laptops/PCs and then quickly we hear news about "JioBook" laptop. Of course tax collection as % of GDP will be record high when almost every item has 18% GST. :D And tbf, it has been hovering between 14% to 18% in the last 30+ years. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/toi-edit-page/tax-collections-cant-defy-economic-reality/

Divestment of all PSUs has to happen and its a shame this government hasnt done so. Government has no business being in business, its not their job to run hotels, insurance companies, banks, steel plants, airlines, chemical plants among other things. Again what has this got to do with farm laws, absolutely nothing.

No tax break has given to any corporation, corporate taxes and income taxes have been reduced, why is that a bad thing. It might not align with your economic philosophy but its has got nothing to do with farm laws or your flawed conclusion.

Indirect taxes are in India are progressive with essentials not being taxed and different commodities taxed at 5,13,18 with luxury items bring taxed at 28%. You might disagree with the slabs or tax policy but this again has nothing to do farms laws.

The government has a policy of increasing electronic manufacturing in India via a PLI scheme and increased duty on imports. Any Indian manufacturer or a foreign entity manufacturing laptops in India will get a competitive advantage. Jio will not be the only one doing so. No relation what so ever with farm laws.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:04:28 pm
Doesn't make a difference because delusion exists everywhere. A good question would be how many here are aware about the degree of alignment between their personal politics and Liverpool's politics. ;D

Even when people say, "Will hold my Indian passport forever", it matters little. What matters more is what they prefer for their kids (i.e., they want to give their kids an Indian passport first or a foreign one). So many families from a select few Indian states go abroad to deliver anchor babies.

Most Indians who emigrate abroad are forever deluded that they were middle class in India. Indian income distribution is very skewed: https://www.statista.com/statistics/482584/india-households-by-annual-income/

Not sure if it is directed to me but I do feel compelled to answer. I am well aware of my personal political opinion and that of Liverpool club and city. However I am also sure that majority Liverpool supporters would accept people having differing opinions on topics and wouldnt mind engaging in healthy and respectful discussions.

I have no intention of securing any foreign passport nor will I personally want my kids to have one. However if they decide to get one as independent adults that will be their choice.

I am completely aware about my status and my standing based on my earning in the Indian context.

