Like I said, my conclusion was that the govt wanted to gradually move away from buying or wanted to limit the buying. This costs public money which can of course be better spent on tax breaks for corporations.



There is no evidence that government will reduce expenditure to give corporations tax break. This is completely wild speculation and the logic given to arrive at this conclusion is flimsy at best. If there is a reduction in expenditure then there are enough areas to spend that money on - infra, education, health etc.If anything the tax collection as %of GDP is at record high and yet no further reductions have been made. Yes taxes were reduced on corporation to 26% from 35% to make us competitive compared to countries like Singapore as indian corporations were increasingly registering themselves. I am not sure what this has to do anything with the farm policy but this is the kind of illogical arguments given against the farm laws.If the government wanted to eliminate MSP it could do that tomorrow as there is no law that dictates it needs to do so, no matter how counter productive it is. But they wont as there will be a very heavy political price to pay for it in the next elections so why would this not apply in case of new farm laws? Also as you are aware farm incomes are tax free, but no one has the spine to even bring up taxing those.