Tax breaks for corporations and divestment of well-to-do PSUs (e.g., LIC) is a trend this government has followed. It's a reasonable conclusion when there is a pattern where government makes one announcement and quickly a big corporation makes a relevant announcement. Latest example is import duty on laptops/PCs and then quickly we hear news about "JioBook" laptop. Of course tax collection as % of GDP will be record high when almost every item has 18% GST. And tbf, it has been hovering between 14% to 18% in the last 30+ years. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/toi-edit-page/tax-collections-cant-defy-economic-reality/
Divestment of all PSUs has to happen and its a shame this government hasnt done so. Government has no business being in business, its not their job to run hotels, insurance companies, banks, steel plants, airlines, chemical plants among other things. Again what has this got to do with farm laws, absolutely nothing.
No tax break has given to any corporation, corporate taxes and income taxes have been reduced, why is that a bad thing. It might not align with your economic philosophy but its has got nothing to do with farm laws or your flawed conclusion.
Indirect taxes are in India are progressive with essentials not being taxed and different commodities taxed at 5,13,18 with luxury items bring taxed at 28%. You might disagree with the slabs or tax policy but this again has nothing to do farms laws.
The government has a policy of increasing electronic manufacturing in India via a PLI scheme and increased duty on imports. Any Indian manufacturer or a foreign entity manufacturing laptops in India will get a competitive advantage. Jio will not be the only one doing so. No relation what so ever with farm laws.