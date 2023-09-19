« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 33060 times)

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • hippie at heart
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #520 on: Today at 07:18:01 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 19, 2023, 05:50:04 pm
Based on my own anecdotal experiences within my family, everyone supported the Farmers protests as did pretty much all Sikhs but religion/Khalistan very rarely came up in those conversations despite the Indian Government trying to tar all protesting Sikh farmers as Khalistanis, as a community we didnt bite.

The whole India as a Hindu Nation issue is a much bigger issue because it drives two very destructive emotions, fear and correctly perceived double standards as to how people are treated when they call for a Hindu nation or a Sikh nation.

On a seperate topic, can I understand what do you think was so wrong with the laws? I have never ever heard a logical argument to it.

For people who are not aware of it, in India the farm distribution or marketing system is rotten and stupid beyond belief. The farmers can only sell their produce to a district level agriculture market called Mandi. The buyers in these Mandis are mostly rich and influential middlemen that work like a cartel and do not allow any new buyers to be registered. Since the farmers can only sell to these agents and no outsider is allowed to buy the farmers are left to their mercy to decide what price to sell at. It is the very definition of a cartel.

In India there is a also a system of Minimum Support price. For some of the food grains the government promises the farmers a minimum price at which it will buy these grains, it was meant to ensure that the farmers made a minimum profit on their produce. However since government is the biggest buyer by far - the minimum support price has become the maximum retail price for farmers.

What the farms laws sought to do was to introduce a new system which will allow the farmers to sell their produce directly to whomever they wished to. It could be a retail chain, an exporter whoever. The laws did not abolish the old Mandi system, they also made it clear that they will not get rid of the minimum support price. So if the farmers are happy selling to cartel that hold them to ransom they are free to do so but they also have this new option to sell in open market to whoever would give them the best price for their produce.

What is so terrible about this exactly?
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #521 on: Today at 07:29:25 am »
Quote from: masher on Today at 07:18:01 am
On a seperate topic, can I understand what do you think was so wrong with the laws? I have never ever heard a logical argument to it.

For people who are not aware of it, in India the farm distribution or marketing system is rotten and stupid beyond belief. The farmers can only sell their produce to a district level agriculture market called Mandi. The buyers in these Mandis are mostly rich and influential middlemen that work like a cartel and do not allow any new buyers to be registered. Since the farmers can only sell to these agents and no outsider is allowed to buy the farmers are left to their mercy to decide what price to sell at. It is the very definition of a cartel.

In India there is a also a system of Minimum Support price. For some of the food grains the government promises the farmers a minimum price at which it will buy these grains, it was meant to ensure that the farmers made a minimum profit on their produce. However since government is the biggest buyer by far - the minimum support price has become the maximum retail price for farmers.

What the farms laws sought to do was to introduce a new system which will allow the farmers to sell their produce directly to whomever they wished to. It could be a retail chain, an exporter whoever. The laws did not abolish the old Mandi system, they also made it clear that they will not get rid of the minimum support price. So if the farmers are happy selling to cartel that hold them to ransom they are free to do so but they also have this new option to sell in open market to whoever would give them the best price for their produce.

What is so terrible about this exactly?
Just gave you an example in a previous post. Another would be there are no limits on hoarding.

Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:42:12 am
Chapter 3 - Dispute Resolution. IAS officers would technically become the "judiciary" in case of disputes. http://164.100.47.4/BillsTexts/LSBillTexts/PassedLoksabha/113_2020_LS_Eng.pdf

How does that really help farmers? I am not saying that the judiciary can't be bribed, but we all know who can be bribed easily. ;D

Getting rid of Arhtiyas (middle-men) is a good thing. Even I am in support of that.

Not buying your take on "Minimum Support Price" = "Maximum Retail Price" as the entire reason why government is bringing in these laws is so that they don't remain the biggest buyer. ;D And, I would say, they shouldn't be either - but MSP is needed even for private sector buyers.
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • hippie at heart
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #522 on: Today at 07:33:44 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:42:12 am
Chapter 3 - Dispute Resolution. IAS officers would technically become the "judiciary" in case of disputes. http://164.100.47.4/BillsTexts/LSBillTexts/PassedLoksabha/113_2020_LS_Eng.pdf

How does that really help farmers? I am not saying that the judiciary can't be bribed, but we all know who can be bribed easily. ;D

What would you propose as an alternative? Do you want these matters to be listed in Indian courts?

What is the recourse availalbe today to farmers in Mandis?

I do think where there was a weakness in the bill was that in case of contract farming one could argue that a large retailer has resources to hire lawyers etc that a farmer does not and hence the contract drawn up could be very unfavorable to the farmer. There is a simple solution to that which is to create farmers cooperatives help them with such services and protect their interests.  I believe it would happen organically as a result of this law but to provide more assurance that can be included in the law.

When every other commodity in India can be sold openly in the larger market place then why should be stick to such a stupid system for farm produce? If you beleive you cannot compare edibles to other commodities then just look at Milk. There is no mandi system for Milk and dairy people have created their own cooperatives across the country. This law will allow farmers to do the same.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:40:14 am by masher »
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • hippie at heart
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #523 on: Today at 07:38:58 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:29:25 am
Just gave you an example in a previous post. Another would be there are no limits on hoarding.

You do realise India already has anti hoarding laws in place. Its called The Essential Commodities Act (ECA).

Quote

Getting rid of Arhtiyas (middle-men) is a good thing. Even I am in support of that.

Not buying your take on "Minimum Support Price" = "Maximum Retail Price" as the entire reason why government is bringing in these laws is so that they don't remain the biggest buyer. ;D And, I would say, they shouldn't be either - but MSP is needed even for private sector buyers.

I did not say that was the reason why the farm laws were being brought. If it wasn't clear, my bad. What has happened as a result of this rotten system is that MSP has become MRP. The government assured that MSP would not be removed.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #524 on: Today at 07:40:57 am »
Quote from: masher on Today at 07:33:44 am
What would you propose as an alternative? Do you want these matters to be listed in Indian courts?
Why not?

The main problem was that there wasn't any means to go to the judiciary if the farmer felt sub-divisional authority's/appellate authority's decision wasn't in their favour.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #525 on: Today at 07:46:20 am »
Quote from: masher on Today at 07:38:58 am
You do realise India already has anti hoarding laws in place. Its called The Essential Commodities Act (ECA).
You do realise that it was also being amended as part of the so-called 'farm laws' with the hoarding limits being made very friendly for private sector. ;) ' Parliament passes the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020' https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1657657

Of course, now it has been repealed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 