Based on my own anecdotal experiences within my family, everyone supported the Farmers protests as did pretty much all Sikhs but religion/Khalistan very rarely came up in those conversations despite the Indian Government trying to tar all protesting Sikh farmers as Khalistanis, as a community we didnt bite.



The whole India as a Hindu Nation issue is a much bigger issue because it drives two very destructive emotions, fear and correctly perceived double standards as to how people are treated when they call for a Hindu nation or a Sikh nation.



On a seperate topic, can I understand what do you think was so wrong with the laws? I have never ever heard a logical argument to it.For people who are not aware of it, in India the farm distribution or marketing system is rotten and stupid beyond belief. The farmers can only sell their produce to a district level agriculture market called Mandi. The buyers in these Mandis are mostly rich and influential middlemen that work like a cartel and do not allow any new buyers to be registered. Since the farmers can only sell to these agents and no outsider is allowed to buy the farmers are left to their mercy to decide what price to sell at. It is the very definition of a cartel.In India there is a also a system of Minimum Support price. For some of the food grains the government promises the farmers a minimum price at which it will buy these grains, it was meant to ensure that the farmers made a minimum profit on their produce. However since government is the biggest buyer by far - the minimum support price has become the maximum retail price for farmers.What the farms laws sought to do was to introduce a new system which will allow the farmers to sell their produce directly to whomever they wished to. It could be a retail chain, an exporter whoever. The laws did not abolish the old Mandi system, they also made it clear that they will not get rid of the minimum support price. So if the farmers are happy selling to cartel that hold them to ransom they are free to do so but they also have this new option to sell in open market to whoever would give them the best price for their produce.What is so terrible about this exactly?