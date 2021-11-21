There is no provision in the Indian constitution for holding a referendum. And they did not wheel out the boogeyman - what started this was referendums done and advertised on social media by Khalistani groups in Melbourne and Kanada. In the past these things didnt get any attention but in the age of social media this nuisance gets amplified and makes it into main stream news. It also encourages the Khalistanis to create more provocative scenes like attacking the Indian consulates as they get more attention.
As I say if these people want Khalistan they are more than welcome to carve up a piece of Kanada for the fanatics. They will have our blessings.
The Khalistan movement was dead in the water for a few decades with only a few old true believers. What really stoked this fire was the farm laws and ethno-nationalistic ideology of the current Indian government. Killing a few people abroad will only likely make the situation more violent and further stoke the persecution complex.
I personally think Khalistan is a dumb idea but the way Indian Government acts sometimes really helps make this a bigger issue. Killing one person doesn't do much, the publicity of this incident will probably push more people into this ideology.
If the Indian government is serious about dealing with this situation they should make laws and apply them consistently. IE If supporting Kahlistan voilently is illegal, so should suppoorting things like "Hindu Rashtra"(Hindu state) be.
If the Indian government wants to lock all these dickheads up I am all for it. But I don't think they will, instead, they will continue to take these extra-judicial steps that will further push more people into this ideology.