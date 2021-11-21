I dont know the answer to that, it is anyones guess. But cultivating these groups and propping them up doesnt happen overnight.



Sure but why was this movement relatively quiet for a few decades before 2021 and why has it suddenly back in the zeitgeist?Sure Pakistan may be funding it, but most people who hold these beliefs don't do so because of the funding these groups have.They look at things like Farmers' protests as the government unilaterally forcing laws on them without any consultation or debate. They see the government cozying up with Hindu Nationalists and thinking if they want to turn India into a Hindu Nation then there should also be a Sikh Nation. These type of rationale is why it has gained traction.They may see this killing of an accused Terrorist and say why is it that Government is okay killing this guy but when you look at a Terrorist like Sadhvi Pragya Thakur who is also accused terrorist in a bombing, she is made a Member of Parliament for this goverment.