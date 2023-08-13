« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 31935 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,079
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #440 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:36:50 am
To be fair, Trudeau said he is investigating the potential links. Doesnt mean there is. It could also be a dud for all we know about it today.

It will be similar to Khashoggi's murder by Saudi IF its proven that Indian govt is behind this. Until then, its all speculation.

Agreed but no PM is going to go and make comments like that publicly unless hes either very certain or very, very stupid, can you imagine how stupid he would look if it transpired India wasnt involved?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #441 on: Today at 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:52 am
Agreed but no PM is going to go and make comments like that publicly unless hes either very certain or very, very stupid, can you imagine how stupid he would look if it transpired India wasnt involved?

Too many jokes to pick from, sadly
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #442 on: Today at 11:18:05 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:36:50 am
To be fair, Trudeau said he is investigating the potential links. Doesnt mean there is. It could also be a dud for all we know about it today.

It will be similar to Khashoggi's murder by Saudi IF its proven that Indian govt is behind this. Until then, its all speculation.

Credible links Trudeau was quoted as saying.

Whats most concerning is perhaps the fact that a linked, previously healthy mid 30 year old activist died suddenly of a blood cancer in the same period Nijjar was killed - on U.K soil. There is strong possibility of similar involvement there and yet it seems the U.K government is happy to be complicit/turn a blind eye to a foreign entity very possibly committing murder on its own soil.

 It has strong shades of Litvinenko and yet has received next to no press coverage. Is this where we are - a gov happy to overlook stuff like this in the interests of a trade deal or economic relations?

Not to mention the case of Jagtar Singh Johal
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:19 am by bornandbRED »
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #443 on: Today at 11:18:39 am »
And in a very unsurprising turn of events, seeing a lot more shouts of #FreeQuebec on Twitter and under YouTube videos
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • Mooo Mooo Mo-Fu'r!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #444 on: Today at 11:18:58 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:52 am
Agreed but no PM is going to go and make comments like that publicly unless he’s either very certain or very, very stupid, can you imagine how stupid he would look if it transpired India wasn’t involved?

Knowing Trudeau, he wont say anything even if he ends up with an egg on his face.

He will go back to restoring all ties (Restore that Indian commissioner who was expelled, send in that trade commissioner to restore talks etc.) and maybe do some halfassed attempt to appease the Indian govt about this like issue a couple of parking tickets to some of the seperatists.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:23:24 am by ChaChaMooMoo »
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • Mooo Mooo Mo-Fu'r!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #445 on: Today at 11:21:46 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:18:05 am
Whats most concerning is perhaps the fact that a linked, previously healthy mid 30 year old activist died suddenly of a blood cancer in the same period Nijjar was killed - on U.K soil.

I thought it was merely a rumour and that it was debunked.

But still, without any proof of any kind its hard to say anything.

As for "credible" links, he is obviously going to say that. Whether he has the balls to follow up, act on it, and reveal to the world, remains to be seen.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,079
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #446 on: Today at 11:34:13 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:21:46 am
I thought it was merely a rumour and that it was debunked.

But still, without any proof of any kind its hard to say anything.

As for "credible" links, he is obviously going to say that. Whether he has the balls to follow up, act on it, and reveal to the world, remains to be seen.

Like I said the hardcore Khalistanis see Indias hand behind everything so its very hard to separate fact from fiction.

What I can say with absolute certainty is I saw Avtar Singh Khanda live on TV about a month before he died and he looked perfectly healthy, Im no medical expert but if someone has terminal blood cancer and are into their last few weeks they would look sick Id imagine, its a brutal disease and its effects would be visible surely?

Go back a couple of months further before he died and this man with apparently terminal blood cancer was being blamed for scaling the walls of the Indian embassy and pulling down the flag even though its quite clear from the footage it wasnt him, the Met Police said it wasnt him yet Indian politicians and media were still saying it was him.

I generally follow a mantra of the simplest explanation is the right one ie he died of natural causes, but its very hard to marry that up with what I saw with my own eyes.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,079
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #447 on: Today at 11:48:38 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:18:05 am

 It has strong shades of Litvinenko and yet has received next to no press coverage. Is this where we are - a gov happy to overlook stuff like this in the interests of a trade deal or economic relations?

Not to mention the case of Jagtar Singh Johal

Thats exactly where we are, were you ever in doubt that we werent? Ever since Brexit weve been whoring ourselves to India and people like Jagtar Singh Johal just ignored by our government and media, look at how little coverage his case has received in comparison to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in similar circumstances. Its not by accident.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,780
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #448 on: Today at 12:07:44 pm »
When the Indian government response to these accusations is of course we deny it but he very much got what was coming to him and that's what happens Canada, for me it's clear that regardless of any direct involvement they absolutely have a lot to do with it.

Just my opinion when the response is to start talking about the terrorists Canada harbours. It's not like the nationalists back home wil be horrified by the accusations India could do such a thing, they absolutely think he got what he deserved.
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • Mooo Mooo Mo-Fu'r!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #449 on: Today at 12:17:03 pm »
Are the Khalistan separatists calling for assassination of Indian members/diplomats??

Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #450 on: Today at 12:17:03 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:07:44 pm
When the Indian government response to these accusations is of course we deny it but he very much got what was coming to him and that's what happens Canada, for me it's clear that regardless of any direct involvement they absolutely have a lot to do with it.

Just my opinion when the response is to start talking about the terrorists Canada harbours. It's not like the nationalists back home wil be horrified by the accusations India could do such a thing, they absolutely think he got what he deserved.

Jairam Ramesh
@Jairam_Ramesh

The Indian National Congress has always believed that our country's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when terrorism threatens India's sovereignty, unity and integrity. Our country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount at all times.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,079
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #451 on: Today at 12:19:22 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 12:17:03 pm
Are the Khalistan separatists calling for assassination of Indian members/diplomats??



No, I dont think the two words are supposed to be taken together.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #452 on: Today at 12:22:35 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 12:17:03 pm
Are the Khalistan separatists calling for assassination of Indian members/diplomats??



There was also a parade float which celebrated Indira Gandhi's assassination
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,079
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #453 on: Today at 12:25:54 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:17:03 pm
Jairam Ramesh
@Jairam_Ramesh

The Indian National Congress has always believed that our country's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when terrorism threatens India's sovereignty, unity and integrity. Our country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount at all times.

They can fuck off too.

What fucking terrorism? Seriously, when was the last Khalistani terrorist attack? They are literally crating an 80s tribute act and you would think Congress would know better.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • Mooo Mooo Mo-Fu'r!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #454 on: Today at 12:28:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:19:22 pm
No, I dont think the two words are supposed to be taken together.

Im not sure about that. There are multiple photos calling for assassination of Indian diplomats.

Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #455 on: Today at 12:30:11 pm »
Also, the timing of this is a little suspicious

He came to India, nobody paid any attention to him, his plane was stuck on the runway for hours and then he goes back and says this.

Maybe he does have evidence, who knows. He should release it then
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,079
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #456 on: Today at 12:33:41 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 12:28:13 pm
Im not sure about that. There are multiple photos calling for assassination of Indian diplomats.



Again I think thats saying they are wanted for the assassination of Nijjer rather then calling for the diplomats assassination.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,079
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #457 on: Today at 12:38:33 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:22:35 pm
There was also a parade float which celebrated Indira Gandhi's assassination

Do you expect us to mourn her? Should we mourn all the Afghans and Mughals who destroyed our holy sites too?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #458 on: Today at 12:46:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:38:33 pm
Do you expect us to mourn her? Should we mourn all the Afghans and Mughals who destroyed our holy sites too?

Not really, it's not my place to tell Sikhs how to feel about that.

But seeing a prime minister's assassination depicted that way was sure to raise hackles, they knew what they were doing, just being provocative. It'd be the same if the remnants of the LTTE did something similar in Sri Lanka
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,079
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #459 on: Today at 12:59:23 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:46:45 pm
Not really, it's not my place to tell Sikhs how to feel about that.

But seeing a prime minister's assassination depicted that way was sure to raise hackles, they knew what they were doing, just being provocative. It'd be the same if the remnants of the LTTE did something similar in Sri Lanka

Yes its provocative, but youre allowed to be provocative in a democracy. Nor are depictions or celebrations of Madam Gandhis demise a recent phenomenon, its been going on since the day she died.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,079
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #460 on: Today at 01:01:24 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:30:11 pm
Also, the timing of this is a little suspicious

He came to India, nobody paid any attention to him, his plane was stuck on the runway for hours and then he goes back and says this.

Maybe he does have evidence, who knows. He should release it then

Have you considered he was sidelined in India because he raised these issues?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #461 on: Today at 01:10:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:01:24 pm
Have you considered he was sidelined in India because he raised these issues?

Could be, yeah.

Again, I don't see how this goes with regards to evidence. There won't exactly be a paper trail or anything. And if they've bugged the embassy or tapped phones, that'll lead to bigger issues. So I don't think he'll actually provide any concrete evidence. My take is he knows he's gonna lose the next elections so this is more a last ditch political ploy
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 