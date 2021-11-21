I thought it was merely a rumour and that it was debunked.



But still, without any proof of any kind its hard to say anything.



As for "credible" links, he is obviously going to say that. Whether he has the balls to follow up, act on it, and reveal to the world, remains to be seen.



Like I said the hardcore Khalistanis see Indias hand behind everything so its very hard to separate fact from fiction.What I can say with absolute certainty is I saw Avtar Singh Khanda live on TV about a month before he died and he looked perfectly healthy, Im no medical expert but if someone has terminal blood cancer and are into their last few weeks they would look sick Id imagine, its a brutal disease and its effects would be visible surely?Go back a couple of months further before he died and this man with apparently terminal blood cancer was being blamed for scaling the walls of the Indian embassy and pulling down the flag even though its quite clear from the footage it wasnt him, the Met Police said it wasnt him yet Indian politicians and media were still saying it was him.I generally follow a mantra of the simplest explanation is the right one ie he died of natural causes, but its very hard to marry that up with what I saw with my own eyes.