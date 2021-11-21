« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 31813 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,072
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #440 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:36:50 am
To be fair, Trudeau said he is investigating the potential links. Doesnt mean there is. It could also be a dud for all we know about it today.

It will be similar to Khashoggi's murder by Saudi IF its proven that Indian govt is behind this. Until then, its all speculation.

Agreed but no PM is going to go and make comments like that publicly unless hes either very certain or very, very stupid, can you imagine how stupid he would look if it transpired India wasnt involved?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #441 on: Today at 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:52 am
Agreed but no PM is going to go and make comments like that publicly unless hes either very certain or very, very stupid, can you imagine how stupid he would look if it transpired India wasnt involved?

Too many jokes to pick from, sadly
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #442 on: Today at 11:18:05 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:36:50 am
To be fair, Trudeau said he is investigating the potential links. Doesnt mean there is. It could also be a dud for all we know about it today.

It will be similar to Khashoggi's murder by Saudi IF its proven that Indian govt is behind this. Until then, its all speculation.

Credible links Trudeau was quoted as saying.

Whats most concerning is perhaps the fact that a linked, previously healthy mid 30 year old activist died suddenly of a blood cancer in the same period Nijjar was killed - on U.K soil. There is strong possibility of similar involvement there and yet it seems the U.K government is happy to be complicit/turn a blind eye to a foreign entity very possibly committing murder on its own soil.

 It has strong shades of Litvinenko and yet has received next to no press coverage. Is this where we are - a gov happy to overlook stuff like this in the interests of a trade deal or economic relations?

Not to mention the case of Jagtar Singh Johal
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:19 am by bornandbRED »
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #443 on: Today at 11:18:39 am »
And in a very unsurprising turn of events, seeing a lot more shouts of #FreeQuebec on Twitter and under YouTube videos
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • Mooo Mooo Mo-Fu'r!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,818
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #444 on: Today at 11:18:58 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:52 am
Agreed but no PM is going to go and make comments like that publicly unless he’s either very certain or very, very stupid, can you imagine how stupid he would look if it transpired India wasn’t involved?

Knowing Trudeau, he wont say anything even if he ends up with an egg on his face.

He will go back to restoring all ties (Restore that Indian commissioner who was expelled, send in that trade commissioner to restore talks etc.) and maybe do some halfassed attempt to appease the Indian govt about this like issue a couple of parking tickets to some of the seperatists.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:23:24 am by ChaChaMooMoo »
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • Mooo Mooo Mo-Fu'r!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,818
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #445 on: Today at 11:21:46 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:18:05 am
Whats most concerning is perhaps the fact that a linked, previously healthy mid 30 year old activist died suddenly of a blood cancer in the same period Nijjar was killed - on U.K soil.

I thought it was merely a rumour and that it was debunked.

But still, without any proof of any kind its hard to say anything.

As for "credible" links, he is obviously going to say that. Whether he has the balls to follow up, act on it, and reveal to the world, remains to be seen.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,072
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #446 on: Today at 11:34:13 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 11:21:46 am
I thought it was merely a rumour and that it was debunked.

But still, without any proof of any kind its hard to say anything.

As for "credible" links, he is obviously going to say that. Whether he has the balls to follow up, act on it, and reveal to the world, remains to be seen.

Like I said the hardcore Khalistanis see Indias hand behind everything so its very hard to separate fact from fiction.

What I can say with absolute certainty is I saw Avtar Singh Khanda live on TV about a month before he died and he looked perfectly healthy, Im no medical expert but if someone has terminal blood cancer and are into their last few weeks they would look sick Id imagine, its a brutal disease and its effects would be visible surely?

Go back a couple of months further before he died and this man with apparently terminal blood cancer was being blamed for scaling the walls of the Indian embassy and pulling down the flag even though its quite clear from the footage it wasnt him, the Met Police said it wasnt him yet Indian politicians and media were still saying it was him.

I generally follow a mantra of the simplest explanation is the right one ie he died of natural causes, but its very hard to marry that up with what I saw with my own eyes.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 