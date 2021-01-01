« previous next »
India - deteriorating?

ChaChaMooMoo

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 06:19:36 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:50:28 pm
I think youre being a bit unfair there. The BJP is a formidable political force, the autocratic right wing play book is well rehearsed across the globe and they have followed it ruthlessly, created the us and them, wrapped themselves in the flag, co-opted or silenced the media, dissent clamped down upon pretty ruthlessly, its a very hard formula for anyone to beat.

They were a nobody in 2001 mate. They were annihilated back to back twice under Manmohan Singh.

What good has Congress done since 2004 other than win back-to-back elections? What did they do since then?

Genuine questions. Name one act of theirs that they can be called a "genuine opposition". Name one strategy of theirs that pinned the BJP on the defensive. And how did that reflect on the national stage and state elections since then?
west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 07:19:08 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 06:19:36 pm
They were a nobody in 2001 mate. They were annihilated back to back twice under Manmohan Singh.

What good has Congress done since 2004 other than win back-to-back elections? What did they do since then?

Genuine questions. Name one act of theirs that they can be called a "genuine opposition". Name one strategy of theirs that pinned the BJP on the defensive. And how did that reflect on the national stage and state elections since then?

Im confused how the BJP were nobody in 2001 when they were in power?

As for what Congress achieved, look at the economic growth over that period, the economy more then doubled in those 10 years, I visited just before that period and just after and it was like going to a different country, the roads were much improved, simple things like water and sanitation were much improved, malls and developments were happening all over the place, much more people owned cars etc. I know theres always been that criticism that Singh wasnt radical enough, he played it too safe and there might be some truth to that but to suggest nothing happened either seems a bit unfair.

As for getting the BJP on the defensive, thats a very tough one Im struggling to think of many examples but again I think that speaks to the BJPs strength as much as anything. Recently youve had the high profile scams of the other Modis but all thats managed to do is get Gandhi a conviction, you had the whole Adani issue a few weeks back but again the BJP hid behind the flag and called it an attack on India.

Where do you think the BJPs vulnerabilities are?
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 06:19:36 pm
They were a nobody in 2001 mate. They were annihilated back to back twice under Manmohan Singh.

What good has Congress done since 2004 other than win back-to-back elections? What did they do since then?

Genuine questions. Name one act of theirs that they can be called a "genuine opposition". Name one strategy of theirs that pinned the BJP on the defensive. And how did that reflect on the national stage and state elections since then?
In 2001, BJP was in power. BJP were never annihilated in 2004 and 2009. As a party, 140 and 120 seats in 2004 and 2009. Annihilation is what happened Congress in 2014 and 2019. Reduced to mere 50 seats as a party.

What good Congress did from 2004-2014? I think 2000-2010 was a successful period overall for India. It includes most of Atal's term and the entirety of Manmohan's first term. The golden quadrilateral project and rural roads project was spawned by Atal. NREGA for rural employment, Right to Information and Right to Education were enacted under Manmohan.

Again, I know Gadkari gets a lot of coverage for building roads and highways these days, but I am not sure if we are comparing the correct numbers at this point. The formula to calculate length of highway built was changed and not a lot of people know about it.
[1] https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/now-new-concept-to-measure-length-of-highways-from-april-1/story-Q44qGgFzl4DsAPv5OIG0YI.html
[2] https://thewire.in/politics/fact-chec-highway-length-upa-nda

Acts of genuine opposition? These are always mostly indirect and usually mean spawning up agitations here and there. Plenty of examples: the farmer agitation and even the agitation again with the citizenship amendment act. However, nothing matters more than media coverage and favourable propaganda. Just compare these to how the media covered Anna Hazare / "India Against Corruption" agitations in Congress' second term. Even this agitation was indirect. These days anything and everything the opposition does either gets no media coverage or is twisted to give BJP more political mileage. BJP will never be on defensive.

Otherwise, direct acts are almost always horse trading of elected people, filing cases and abusing laws where you have power. Anonymous electoral bonds that fund political parties (mostly BJP) have changed the game.
[1] https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-62991256
[2] https://www.reuters.com/article/india-election-spending-bjp-congress/modis-war-chest-leaves-india-election-rivals-in-the-dust-idUSKCN1S7390

Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Reply #363 on: Today at 12:53:14 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 03:24:20 pm
I have said it before, I will say it again. Reason for this current situation in India is because the opposition is shit.
You should realise that it's one of the funniest things you say again and again.

"koi vikalp nahi" (There is no alternative)
"modi nahi toh kaun" (If not Modi, then who?)

These are actually good psyops that work in the Hindi belt and the opposition is indeed weak for many reasons - not just one, but they are the reason for this current situation in India? oh no.
