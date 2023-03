They were a nobody in 2001 mate. They were annihilated back to back twice under Manmohan Singh.



What good has Congress done since 2004 other than win back-to-back elections? What did they do since then?



Genuine questions. Name one act of theirs that they can be called a "genuine opposition". Name one strategy of theirs that pinned the BJP on the defensive. And how did that reflect on the national stage and state elections since then?



In 2001, BJP was in power. BJP were never annihilated in 2004 and 2009. As a party, 140 and 120 seats in 2004 and 2009. Annihilation is what happened Congress in 2014 and 2019. Reduced to mere 50 seats as a party.What good Congress did from 2004-2014? I think 2000-2010 was a successful period overall for India. It includes most of Atal's term and the entirety of Manmohan's first term. The golden quadrilateral project and rural roads project was spawned by Atal. NREGA for rural employment, Right to Information and Right to Education were enacted under Manmohan.Again, I know Gadkari gets a lot of coverage for building roads and highways these days, but I am not sure if we are comparing the correct numbers at this point. The formula to calculate length of highway built was changed and not a lot of people know about it.[1] https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/now-new-concept-to-measure-length-of-highways-from-april-1/story-Q44qGgFzl4DsAPv5OIG0YI.html [2] https://thewire.in/politics/fact-chec-highway-length-upa-nda Acts of genuine opposition? These are always mostly indirect and usually mean spawning up agitations here and there. Plenty of examples: the farmer agitation and even the agitation again with the citizenship amendment act. However, nothing matters more than media coverage and favourable propaganda. Just compare these to how the media covered Anna Hazare / "India Against Corruption" agitations in Congress' second term. Even this agitation was indirect. These days anything and everything the opposition does either gets no media coverage or is twisted to give BJP more political mileage. BJP will never be on defensive.Otherwise, direct acts are almost always horse trading of elected people, filing cases and abusing laws where you have power. Anonymous electoral bonds that fund political parties (mostly BJP) have changed the game.[1] https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-62991256 [2] https://www.reuters.com/article/india-election-spending-bjp-congress/modis-war-chest-leaves-india-election-rivals-in-the-dust-idUSKCN1S7390