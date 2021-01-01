They were a nobody in 2001 mate. They were annihilated back to back twice under Manmohan Singh.



What good has Congress done since 2004 other than win back-to-back elections? What did they do since then?



Genuine questions. Name one act of theirs that they can be called a "genuine opposition". Name one strategy of theirs that pinned the BJP on the defensive. And how did that reflect on the national stage and state elections since then?



Im confused how the BJP were nobody in 2001 when they were in power?As for what Congress achieved, look at the economic growth over that period, the economy more then doubled in those 10 years, I visited just before that period and just after and it was like going to a different country, the roads were much improved, simple things like water and sanitation were much improved, malls and developments were happening all over the place, much more people owned cars etc. I know theres always been that criticism that Singh wasnt radical enough, he played it too safe and there might be some truth to that but to suggest nothing happened either seems a bit unfair.As for getting the BJP on the defensive, thats a very tough one Im struggling to think of many examples but again I think that speaks to the BJPs strength as much as anything. Recently youve had the high profile scams of the other Modis but all thats managed to do is get Gandhi a conviction, you had the whole Adani issue a few weeks back but again the BJP hid behind the flag and called it an attack on India.Where do you think the BJPs vulnerabilities are?