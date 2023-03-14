« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 17637 times)

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #320 on: March 14, 2023, 02:12:20 pm »
"Hindutva Groups in America Cry Wolf About Hinduphobia to Cover Up Anti-minority Violence in Modis India" - https://americankahani.com/perspectives/hindutva-groups-in-america-cry-wolf-about-hinduphobia-to-cover-up-anti-minority-violence-in-modis-india/

Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,416
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #321 on: March 18, 2023, 11:42:01 am »
Internet services suspended in Punjab as the police arrest Amritpal Singh.

https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/khalistani-leader-amritpal-singh-detained-punjab-police-2348417-2023-03-18

Its going to turn very ugly very soon I suspect.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • blazed
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #322 on: March 18, 2023, 12:31:50 pm »
Is he the twat who barged into a police station with swords and machetes to 'rescue' one of his followers?

Punjab is turning into a lawless states with goons and terrorists running it.

I remember a mentally disabled fella getting lynched in broad daylight for supposedly 'desecrating' some religious book a while ago. They are called nihongs or something. They walk around fully armed with swords and knives.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,416
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #323 on: March 18, 2023, 01:13:13 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 18, 2023, 12:31:50 pm
Is he the twat who barged into a police station with swords and machetes to 'rescue' one of his followers?

Punjab is turning into a lawless states with goons and terrorists running it.

I remember a mentally disabled fella getting lynched in broad daylight for supposedly 'desecrating' some religious book a while ago. They are called nihongs or something. They walk around fully armed with swords and knives.


I dont think he personally barged into the police station but his followers attacked one a couple of weeks back.

I would question if Punjab is any more or less lawless then it has been in the recent past or how it compares to other states in India. I suspect the evidence to support that assertion is very limited, and its just a convenient stick to beat the AAP with by the other political parties who swap power every 5-10 years. Whoever is in opposition in Punjab accuses whoever is in power of being soft of the Khalistanis, and any Sikh preacher who doesnt toe the Indian line is accused of being an ISI agent. Its been like this for as long as I can remember. And if you asked the average person what the real law and order issue is in Punjab, its not Amritpal Singh, its not Khalistanis, or Hindu right wingers or anything of that kind, its drugs. Its not a lawless state, its a narco state but you never hear the central government concerned about that. But utter the word Khalistan and the BJP will be over you like a rash.

As for your last paragraph, the some religious book is to a Sikh their guru. It isnt something you can just go and buy or is found just lying around, their production is very limited, they are only really kept in Sikh temples (a Sikh temple is only a Sikh temple if it has a copy of the holy book), people generally arent allowed to keep them at home because of the strict requirements (the book needs its own room, no meat or alcohol in the house) so its not something one can easily desecrate by accident because access is very limited (im 40 and have only held one once in my life). That doesnt excuse or justify killing someones over it, but its not like someone just dropping a book on the floor by accident either and got killed for it, if you desecrate it you know what you are doing just like someone going into a mandir and smashing the statues or going into a synagogue and grabbing a Torah and ripping it up.

As for carrying a sword, its very common among Sikhs in Punjab, plenty of my more religious relatives carry a small one day to day and a larger one on religious days or if they are going to the temple etc and is completely within the law.
« Last Edit: March 18, 2023, 01:21:54 pm by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #324 on: March 20, 2023, 04:58:36 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 18, 2023, 12:31:50 pm
Is he the twat who barged into a police station with swords and machetes to 'rescue' one of his followers?

Punjab is turning into a lawless states with goons and terrorists running it.

I remember a mentally disabled fella getting lynched in broad daylight for supposedly 'desecrating' some religious book a while ago. They are called nihongs or something. They walk around fully armed with swords and knives.
I am not too sure if someone like Amritpal would ever win an election in Punjab or even in a hypothetical independent Khalistan. But looking at BJP and the people who vote for it..........  ;)
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #325 on: March 20, 2023, 05:06:54 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 18, 2023, 01:13:13 pm
That doesnt excuse or justify killing someones over it, but its not like someone just dropping a book on the floor by accident either and got killed for it, if you desecrate it you know what you are doing just like someone going into a mandir and smashing the statues or going into a synagogue and grabbing a Torah and ripping it up.
The problem is the sheer brutality of it. People freely record videos and take pictures on smartphones of these brutal acts. It's a cultural problem. It's not just Sikhs who have can have a tendency for this. Every month we see Hindus recording videos while brutalising Muslims. Cross the western border, and you will see the same problem in Pakistan with roles adjusted accordingly.

Not to mention women molestation during Holi two weeks ago. People bring their smartphones out to record these things.

Edit: It is also important to point out that these videos then circulate over WhatsApp and social media for years to spread propaganda, and are often labelled as recent.
« Last Edit: March 20, 2023, 05:13:07 am by Bullet500 »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,416
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #326 on: March 20, 2023, 09:58:39 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March 20, 2023, 05:06:54 am
The problem is the sheer brutality of it. People freely record videos and take pictures on smartphones of these brutal acts. It's a cultural problem. It's not just Sikhs who have can have a tendency for this. Every month we see Hindus recording videos while brutalising Muslims. Cross the western border, and you will see the same problem in Pakistan with roles adjusted accordingly.

Not to mention women molestation during Holi two weeks ago. People bring their smartphones out to record these things.

Edit: It is also important to point out that these videos then circulate over WhatsApp and social media for years to spread propaganda, and are often labelled as recent.

Like I said, Im not defending it just adding some context. There are plenty of laws in India around hurting religious sentiments that can be used without resorting to mob violence.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,177
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #327 on: March 20, 2023, 11:25:29 am »
Is there still a Maoist uprising happening, or has that stopped now?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,416
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #328 on: March 20, 2023, 12:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 20, 2023, 11:25:29 am
Is there still a Maoist uprising happening, or has that stopped now?

Its died down quite over the last few years to the odd sporadic incident where say an army truck or something is attacked, its a lot less bloody then it used to be as the Naxalites have been beaten back.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #329 on: Today at 03:31:28 pm »
Its that most Indians are seemingly fine with the encroachment of human rights, arresting of journalists/lawyers, banning of various media sources and even the utilisation of false encounters that really rankles. Its far from a democracy and it seems there isnt even room for conversation or nuance (instead - blanket brutality) when it comes to considering why Khalistan is a movement and why there is societal uproar and continuing distrust of government in Punjab.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #330 on: Today at 04:51:42 pm »
Today, I honestly don't think there is much to the Khalistan movement in India than it is within the Sikh diaspora abroad - quite a lot of Sikhs migrated abroad after the brutal crackdown in late 1980s. Now, the BJP obviously wants the movement to exist so that it gives them the opportunity to 'put minorities in their place'.

Here are pictures of Deep Sidhu with Amit Shah and Modi. Deep Sidhu is the previous leader of Waris Punjab De. Amritpal took over this organisation after Deep Sidhu's death.

https://www.filmibeat.com/bollywood/news/2021/red-fort-violence-sunny-deol-says-no-connection-with-deep-sidhu-after-pictures-of-duo-go-viral-309141.html

Amritpal himself was an unknown person working in Dubai as recently as last year.

No clue what the end game is.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:57:20 pm by Bullet500 »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,416
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #331 on: Today at 04:54:47 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:31:28 pm
Its that most Indians are seemingly fine with the encroachment of human rights, arresting of journalists/lawyers, banning of various media sources and even the utilisation of false encounters that really rankles. Its far from a democracy and it seems there isnt even room for conversation or nuance (instead - blanket brutality) when it comes to considering why Khalistan is a movement and why there is societal uproar and continuing distrust of government in Punjab.

Its very complicated and a lot of it not unique to India. Theres the usual apathy you get in most countries, people who believe it makes no difference to their lives whoever is in power their lot in life is not going to change much one way or the other so why bother, the governments not bothering me so Im not gonna bother them. Part of that probably links to fear of reprisals, but also people in India are more direct - what am I going to gain by protesting against the government? Is it going to put money in my pocket or food in my belly? Fuck it, Im keeping my nose out.

Also, none of this is new. Indian governments selectively applying the law, applying pressure on the media, being very nationalistic, shouting down anyone who has a different view as anti-national, this has been going on for years, Modi has just taken it up a couple of levels, but its always been there so its not such a change to people in India.

The other thing to remember is there is a lot of people who actually support the BJP and its allies. Its a FPTP system so parliamentary majorities are exaggerated, but they are still very popular and a lot of people buy into their messaging.

As for Punjab specifically, theres always been issues with central government. How the state was created and areas that were included and excluded from the state has always rankled, water rights, then you have Operation Blue Star which was probably the biggest turning point, Anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and the ring leaders getting away with it for so long, the fake encounters in the 80s and 90s and lack of justice for the victims from that era, to more recent matters like the drug problem in the state and the lack of action shown by the government.

Look at recent events and the lengths they have gone to to arrest Amritpal Singh and his supporters, why cant they go to those lengths to arrest those flooding the state with drugs? If you take everything Amritpal Singh said, substitute the word Sikh for Hindu would the police have come after him? Based on what numerous BJP supporters say and do its hard not to see a double standard.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #332 on: Today at 04:59:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:54:47 pm
As for Punjab specifically, theres always been issues with central government. How the state was created and areas that were included and excluded from the state has always rankled, water rights, then you have Operation Blue Star which was probably the biggest turning point, Anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and the ring leaders getting away with it for so long, the fake encounters in the 80s and 90s and lack of justice for the victims from that era, to more recent matters like the drug problem in the state and the lack of action shown by the government.
The anti-Sikh riots and the perpetrators getting away has always irked me. There can never be any unity without justice.

Apart from the usual politicians, even Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan instigated mobs.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:54:47 pm
Look at recent events and the lengths they have gone to to arrest Amritpal Singh and his supporters, why cant they go to those lengths to arrest those flooding the state with drugs? If you take everything Amritpal Singh said, substitute the word Sikh for Hindu would the police have come after him? Based on what numerous BJP supporters say and do its hard not to see a double standard.
Never going to happen. There are actual ministers in the State/Central governments who repeatedly talk similar things like Amritpal.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:12 pm by Bullet500 »
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • hippie at heart
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:29:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:54:47 pm
Look at recent events and the lengths they have gone to to arrest Amritpal Singh and his supporters, why cant they go to those lengths to arrest those flooding the state with drugs? If you take everything Amritpal Singh said, substitute the word Sikh for Hindu would the police have come after him? Based on what numerous BJP supporters say and do its hard not to see a double standard.

You are right, the way drug business has been allowed to thrive in Punjab is tragic. Unfortunately prima facie it looks like the state governments have been in cahoots with the people running the drug business. As law and order is a state subject, nothing much any central government can do unless they dissolve the local government and declare president rules which no one in India is in favor of.

As for this clown Amritpal he is a failed actor who was till recently driving taxis in Dubai. This coward used the Guru Granth Sahib as a shield when his mob of goons went to a police station to release one his aides who was charged & arrested for kidnapping. This is something no Sikh would ever support. This entire Khalistani movement has more support in Canada and UK than in India.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 