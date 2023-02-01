Have you looked at greater Indian media landscape? Some of articles posted are not even biased, some are just true, others are just tabloid nonsense, and these are handpicked ones by the fella. Yes it sucks but it still looks better standard than 90% of journalism in India to me. Those are how low the standards are. If you look at BBC Hindi website, it looks 100X better and more professional than most other Indian news sources that people use.The dickhead posting the thread is clearly doing so in bad faith too. The one that boiled my blood is the one showing two articles, one mentioning Indian Army beating up civilians. Other explaining how Taliban managed to capture many cities without fighting. Like what does that even show? Should Indian Army be treated to the same standard as the fucking Taliban?The most popular "news" shows in the country often feature people shouting and swearing at each other for hours. My parents watch that. I have seen two men try to virtually fuck each other with arrows and plastic missiles on TV news debate.If the government wants to remove bias in news then shut down every single news channel but that is not the intent. The Modi government follows the Putin blue print for consolidating power. Consolidating control over media is paramount to that. There is a reason why more critical news organizations get raided but goverment friendly faces can get away with anything.