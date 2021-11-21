I think India more or less had the correct approach on Kashmir. The the insurgency wasn't homegrown in the early days and the Kashmiri Pandit exodus was unfortunate. Hindu fascists term it as a 'genocide' of Kashmiri Pandits, but that's inaccurate. There were killings but far fewer than what we have seen after AFSPA was applied to J&K. That said, if you send any army to do policing anywhere in the world, there will be human right violations. I personally think AFSPA as a law was important earlier as state police didn't have the tools to carry out their work, only army did. Should definitely be discarded now, especially since army recruits can be from any part of India. State police knows the sensibilities better.



Everything said, a dead Kashmiri Pandit matters more to Hindu fascists than an alive one. I don't think anybody can dispute this.



Interesting. I'm not well versed in the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. My main knowledge came from a girl I knew in Delhi who was a Kashmiri pandit and one of the most staunch Bhakt people you could come across. Safe to say, not the most neutral of sources.From an outsiders persepective who has a fairly decent understading of the situation in India, I personally believe it makes more sense to let Kashmir go. I understand it doesn't solve the problem. There will be a border created, the division will remain and stones will still be getting pelted. Ultimately, they don't want to be there, and if we're being brutally honest, most Indians would be completely fine if they weren't a part of India. So surely, it makes sense to not have the burden of controlling them from within the borders at the cost of lives and tax payers money. Again, not saying it solves it, but at least remove the direct involvement in what is a futile conflict.I think what it comes down to is pride and unwillingness to be the one who backs down - particularly under Modi.I don't want to get too deep into this, because this is not my issue to tell Indians what is right and what is wrong (I say this as someone from Ireland just 20 minutes from the Northern Ireland Border). But I'm curious to hear from an Indian perspective why keeping the bubbling cauldron that is Kashmir as a part of India. I'm 100% open to reasoning on this. I've had in depth conversations with friends on this before and never left feeling totally satisfied.Again, this isn't directed specifically at you Bullet mate, and I'm not trying to stir shit, just genuinely curious to hear others opinions on the matter.