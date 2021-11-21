« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 13688 times)

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 05:13:26 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 05:47:58 am
I always thought that it made sense just to give Kashmir what they want. They hate Hindu-Indians, Hindu-Indians hate them, and I had a few bad experiences with them over the years as well (not to say they're all bad lads, just that they are marginalised in their country so act out a bit more). Why not jut let them go? Strengthens them? closer to Delhi? Showing weakeness? Controversial opinion I think,but I can't see another option that makes more sense. Why not just remove the problem and give them their independence. They'll never be at peace or peaceful - so just let it go. Of course,ultimately, I know nothing. Just how I see it and would love to hear why this isn't the case. I've said it for years now.
I think India more or less had the correct approach on Kashmir. The the insurgency wasn't homegrown in the early days and the Kashmiri Pandit exodus was unfortunate. Hindu fascists term it as a 'genocide' of Kashmiri Pandits, but that's inaccurate. There were killings but far fewer than what we have seen after AFSPA was applied to J&K. That said, if you send any army to do policing anywhere in the world, there will be human right violations. I personally think AFSPA as a law was important earlier as state police didn't have the tools to carry out their work, only army did. Should definitely be discarded now, especially since army recruits can be from any part of India. State police knows the sensibilities better.

Everything said, a dead Kashmiri Pandit matters more to Hindu fascists than an alive one. I don't think anybody can dispute this.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:15:04 pm by Bullet500 »
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 05:17:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:35:22 am
Just another Partition related cock-up by the British I am afraid, there was no way they should have allowed Kashmir not to be included in Pakistan when the boundaries were drawn up, but then again the Dogra family that ruled Kashmir were among the slipperiest bastards in all of Indian history.
This is a good book: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hindu-Rulers-Muslim-Subjects-Community/dp/1850657017/
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,998
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 06:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 05:17:35 pm
This is a good book: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hindu-Rulers-Muslim-Subjects-Community/dp/1850657017/


I love the writings of Tariq Ali, and this paper is a detailed assessment of Kashmir leading up to, during, and after Partition

https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v23/n08/tariq-ali/bitter-chill-of-winter

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 06:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:09:05 pm

I love the writings of Tariq Ali, and this paper is a detailed assessment of Kashmir leading up to, during, and after Partition

https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v23/n08/tariq-ali/bitter-chill-of-winter

> The confessional movement was gaining strength, however. Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, had left the Congress in the 1930s partly because he was uneasy about Gandhis use of Hindu religious imagery.

This is completely false. The main reason why Jinnah resigned was beacause Gandhi pandered to the orthodox Ali brothers of Khilafat Movement fame to strengthen Non-cooperation Movement. Jinnah wasn't orthodox (shame that Pakistan turned out this way) and he resigned in 1920, not in 1930s. Due to Gandhi's use of Hindu religious imagery? No, but because Gandhi pandered to Muslim religious zealots in Ali brothers.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,209
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:03:58 pm »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,998
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:21:44 pm
> The confessional movement was gaining strength, however. Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, had left the Congress in the 1930s partly because he was uneasy about Gandhis use of Hindu religious imagery.

This is completely false. The main reason why Jinnah resigned was beacause Gandhi pandered to the orthodox Ali brothers of Khilafat Movement fame to strengthen Non-cooperation Movement. Jinnah wasn't orthodox (shame that Pakistan turned out this way) and he resigned in 1920, not in 1930s. Due to Gandhi's use of Hindu religious imagery? No, but because Gandhi pandered to Muslim religious zealots in Ali brothers.

Thanks for your reply. After looking into it, you're correct about Jinnah resigning from Congress in 1920.

It's not like Tariq Alibto be wrong on such a basic and easy-to-check fact.

Do you have a link to back up your assertion that it was Ghandi's pandering to the Ali brothers that caused Jinnah to quit Congress?

I only ask because most online resources state it was due to Congress adopting, on the instruction of Ghandi, the policy of satyagraha - non-conformism/peaceful civil disobedience, but wrapped in Hindu imagery.

Jinnah himself gave his reasons for quitting as:

I will have nothing to do with this pseudo-religious approach to politics. I part company with the Congress and Gandhi. I do not believe in working up mob hysteria. Politics is a gentlemens game

Ghandi rowed back from his 'passive resistance' (as satyagraha had become more colloquially known) after some followers expanded it into violence.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm
Thanks for your reply. After looking into it, you're correct about Jinnah resigning from Congress in 1920.

It's not like Tariq Alibto be wrong on such a basic and easy-to-check fact.

Do you have a link to back up your assertion that it was Ghandi's pandering to the Ali brothers that caused Jinnah to quit Congress?

I only ask because most online resources state it was due to Congress adopting, on the instruction of Ghandi, the policy of satyagraha - non-conformism/peaceful civil disobedience, but wrapped in Hindu imagery.

Jinnah himself gave his reasons for quitting as:

I will have nothing to do with this pseudo-religious approach to politics. I part company with the Congress and Gandhi. I do not believe in working up mob hysteria. Politics is a gentlemens game

Ghandi rowed back from his 'passive resistance' (as satyagraha had become more colloquially known) after some followers expanded it into violence.
The context of that Jinnah quote - "pseudo-religious approach to politics" isn't Gandhi's use of just "Hindu imagery". It's also the fact that Gandhi used Muslim orthodoxy to bring Muslims into the fold of Non-cooperation Movement's satyagraha. Support for Khilafat Movement and Jinnah's resignation from Indian National Congress were right after each other.

You may read these (of course there is a need to cut off some noise in these texts):

> [1] There were two major sources of difference between him and Gandhi. One, Jinnah as a liberal constitutionalist of the old school like Dadabhai Naoroji and Gopal Krishna Gokhale, who were his mentors, was uncomfortable with the Congresss turn toward agitational politics under the Mahatmas leadership. Two, as a confirmed secularist he was against the use of Hindu and Muslim religious terminology adopted by Gandhi to mobilize the populace. He was opposed not only to the use of references to Hindu idioms such as Ram Rajya but even more strongly to the Khilafat movement that he scorned as antediluvian. He warned Gandhi that the use of religious idioms to mobilize people against British rule would lead to perpetual division between Hindus and Muslims and jeopardize the unity of India. He refused to refer to the leader of the Khilafat movement Muhammad Ali as "Maulana" for which he was hooted down at the Nagpur session of the Congress in 1920 and left in disgust. This was the immediate reason why he resigned from the Congress.

> [2] Some of the Muslim leaders started the Khilafat Movement. This was a religious movement; however, over the last few years orthodox religious leaders among the Muslims had been mostly sidelined through the efforts of Jinnah. And here Gandhi gave them a new lease of life. Gandhi who had openly declared that he was a Hindu first and anything else later (as opposed to Jinnah who said he was an Indian first and Muslims afterwards) put his full support behind this orthodox Islamic movement calling Indian Muslims to rise up in jihad to save the Turkish Caliph.

> [3] Even though ironic, it was actually Gandhi who first created division on the basis of religion and later became a beacon of secularism. He first used the religion card to support the Khilafat Movement and recruited Muslim fundamentalists and Hindu conservatives in the Congress which Jinnah was strongly opposed to and asserted that it must lead to disaster. He finally resigned from Congress in 1920 out of frustration over the divisive religio-political policies of Gandhi and Congress. Jinnah then used the platform of the Muslim League to propagate this vision of Muslim-Hindu unity and Indian nationalism.

[1] https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/opinion-the-multiple-facets-of-muhammad-ali-jinnah/360961

[2] https://www.nation.com.pk/23-Mar-2017/pakistan-day-how-gandhi-s-support-for-khilafat-movement-made-a-separate-homeland-for-indian-muslims-inevitable

[3] https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/919630-the-promise-of-a-secular-jinnah

My take on this is that India and by extension Congress has always condoned everyone's (all religions) bad habits (https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352656.msg18471693#msg18471693). If they actually didn't and were truly secular, we won't see the rise of Hindu fascism, perhaps. Early in his political career, Jinnah was an actual secularist. The tragedy is that eventually Pakistan didn't have a place for his own daughter who had married a Parsi.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:29:16 pm by Bullet500 »
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,409
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:13:44 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 05:13:26 pm
I think India more or less had the correct approach on Kashmir. The the insurgency wasn't homegrown in the early days and the Kashmiri Pandit exodus was unfortunate. Hindu fascists term it as a 'genocide' of Kashmiri Pandits, but that's inaccurate. There were killings but far fewer than what we have seen after AFSPA was applied to J&K. That said, if you send any army to do policing anywhere in the world, there will be human right violations. I personally think AFSPA as a law was important earlier as state police didn't have the tools to carry out their work, only army did. Should definitely be discarded now, especially since army recruits can be from any part of India. State police knows the sensibilities better.

Everything said, a dead Kashmiri Pandit matters more to Hindu fascists than an alive one. I don't think anybody can dispute this.

Interesting. I'm not well versed in the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. My main knowledge came from a girl I knew in Delhi who was a Kashmiri pandit and one of the most staunch Bhakt people you could come across. Safe to say, not the most neutral of sources.  ;D

From an outsiders persepective who has a fairly decent understading of the situation in India, I personally believe it makes more sense to let Kashmir go. I understand it doesn't solve the problem. There will be a border created, the division will remain and stones will still be getting pelted. Ultimately, they don't want to be there, and if we're being brutally honest, most Indians would be completely fine if they weren't a part of India. So surely, it makes sense to not have the burden of controlling them from within the borders at the cost of lives and tax payers money. Again, not saying it solves it, but at least remove the direct involvement in what is a futile conflict.

I think what it comes down to is pride and unwillingness to be the one who backs down - particularly under Modi.

I don't want to get too deep into this, because this is not my issue to tell Indians what is right and what is wrong (I say this as someone from Ireland just 20 minutes from the Northern Ireland Border). But I'm curious to hear from an Indian perspective why keeping the bubbling cauldron that is Kashmir as a part of India. I'm 100% open to reasoning on this. I've had in depth conversations with friends on this before and never left feeling totally satisfied.

Again, this isn't directed specifically at you Bullet mate, and I'm not trying to stir shit, just genuinely curious to hear others opinions on the matter.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,899
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:24:39 am »
Kashmir (and it would be just Kashmir, not Jammu or Ladakh) will never stay an independent country. Pakistan would take over.

Even if you believe in just "letting Kashmir go", strategically it would be incredibly stupid to let Pakistan just get closer to New Delhi.

EDIT: And just to add, you'd just be encouraging them to ask for more of Punjab next. Modi or no Modi, that's just not happening
« Last Edit: Today at 05:28:15 am by ScouserAtHeart »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:37:16 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:13:44 am
Interesting. I'm not well versed in the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. My main knowledge came from a girl I knew in Delhi who was a Kashmiri pandit and one of the most staunch Bhakt people you could come across. Safe to say, not the most neutral of sources.  ;D

From an outsiders persepective who has a fairly decent understading of the situation in India, I personally believe it makes more sense to let Kashmir go. I understand it doesn't solve the problem. There will be a border created, the division will remain and stones will still be getting pelted. Ultimately, they don't want to be there, and if we're being brutally honest, most Indians would be completely fine if they weren't a part of India. So surely, it makes sense to not have the burden of controlling them from within the borders at the cost of lives and tax payers money. Again, not saying it solves it, but at least remove the direct involvement in what is a futile conflict.

I think what it comes down to is pride and unwillingness to be the one who backs down - particularly under Modi.

I don't want to get too deep into this, because this is not my issue to tell Indians what is right and what is wrong (I say this as someone from Ireland just 20 minutes from the Northern Ireland Border). But I'm curious to hear from an Indian perspective why keeping the bubbling cauldron that is Kashmir as a part of India. I'm 100% open to reasoning on this. I've had in depth conversations with friends on this before and never left feeling totally satisfied.

Again, this isn't directed specifically at you Bullet mate, and I'm not trying to stir shit, just genuinely curious to hear others opinions on the matter.
If the Indian democracy hadn't taken an illiberal turn, I'd have argued otherwise. Under the current regime, India doesn't have the moral high ground and it would actually be a good thing to let Kashmir go. Minorities thrived in India once. Can't say the same about neighbours, however.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 