Thanks for your reply. After looking into it, you're correct about Jinnah resigning from Congress in 1920.
It's not like Tariq Alibto be wrong on such a basic and easy-to-check fact.
Do you have a link to back up your assertion that it was Ghandi's pandering to the Ali brothers that caused Jinnah to quit Congress?
I only ask because most online resources state it was due to Congress adopting, on the instruction of Ghandi, the policy of satyagraha - non-conformism/peaceful civil disobedience, but wrapped in Hindu imagery.
Jinnah himself gave his reasons for quitting as:
I will have nothing to do with this pseudo-religious approach to politics. I part company with the Congress and Gandhi. I do not believe in working up mob hysteria. Politics is a gentlemens game
Ghandi rowed back from his 'passive resistance' (as satyagraha had become more colloquially known) after some followers expanded it into violence.
The context of that Jinnah quote - "pseudo-religious approach to politics" isn't Gandhi's use of just
"Hindu imagery". It's also the fact that Gandhi used Muslim orthodoxy to bring Muslims into the fold of Non-cooperation Movement's satyagraha. Support for Khilafat Movement and Jinnah's resignation from Indian National Congress were right after each other.
You may read these (of course there is a need to cut off some noise in these texts):
> [1] There were two major sources of difference between him and Gandhi. One, Jinnah as a liberal constitutionalist of the old school like Dadabhai Naoroji and Gopal Krishna Gokhale, who were his mentors, was uncomfortable with the Congresss turn toward agitational politics under the Mahatmas leadership. Two, as a confirmed secularist he was against the use of Hindu and Muslim religious terminology adopted by Gandhi to mobilize the populace. He was opposed not only to the use of references to Hindu idioms such as Ram Rajya but even more strongly to the Khilafat movement that he scorned as antediluvian. He warned Gandhi that the use of religious idioms to mobilize people against British rule would lead to perpetual division between Hindus and Muslims and jeopardize the unity of India. He refused to refer to the leader of the Khilafat movement Muhammad Ali as "Maulana" for which he was hooted down at the Nagpur session of the Congress in 1920 and left in disgust. This was the immediate reason why he resigned from the Congress.
> [2] Some of the Muslim leaders started the Khilafat Movement. This was a religious movement; however, over the last few years orthodox religious leaders among the Muslims had been mostly sidelined through the efforts of Jinnah. And here Gandhi gave them a new lease of life. Gandhi who had openly declared that he was a Hindu first and anything else later (as opposed to Jinnah who said he was an Indian first and Muslims afterwards) put his full support behind this orthodox Islamic movement calling Indian Muslims to rise up in jihad to save the Turkish Caliph.
> [3] Even though ironic, it was actually Gandhi who first created division on the basis of religion and later became a beacon of secularism. He first used the religion card to support the Khilafat Movement and recruited Muslim fundamentalists and Hindu conservatives in the Congress which Jinnah was strongly opposed to and asserted that it must lead to disaster. He finally resigned from Congress in 1920 out of frustration over the divisive religio-political policies of Gandhi and Congress. Jinnah then used the platform of the Muslim League to propagate this vision of Muslim-Hindu unity and Indian nationalism.
[1] https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/opinion-the-multiple-facets-of-muhammad-ali-jinnah/360961
[2] https://www.nation.com.pk/23-Mar-2017/pakistan-day-how-gandhi-s-support-for-khilafat-movement-made-a-separate-homeland-for-indian-muslims-inevitable
[3] https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/919630-the-promise-of-a-secular-jinnah
My take on this is that India and by extension Congress has always condoned everyone's (all religions) bad habits (https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352656.msg18471693#msg18471693
). If they actually didn't and were truly secular, we won't see the rise of Hindu fascism, perhaps. Early in his political career, Jinnah was an actual secularist. The tragedy is that eventually Pakistan didn't have a place for his own daughter who had married a Parsi.