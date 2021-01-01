« previous next »
India - deteriorating?

Re: India - deteriorating?
I always thought that it made sense just to give Kashmir what they want. They hate Hindu-Indians, Hindu-Indians hate them, and I had a few bad experiences with them over the years as well (not to say they're all bad lads, just that they are marginalised in their country so act out a bit more). Why not jut let them go? Strengthens them? closer to Delhi? Showing weakeness? Controversial opinion I think,but I can't see another option that makes more sense. Why not just remove the problem and give them their independence. They'll never be at peace or peaceful - so just let it go. Of course,ultimately, I know nothing. Just how I see it and would love to hear why this isn't the case. I've said it for years now.
I think India more or less had the correct approach on Kashmir. The the insurgency wasn't homegrown in the early days and the Kashmiri Pandit exodus was unfortunate. Hindu fascists term it as a 'genocide' of Kashmiri Pandits, but that's inaccurate. There were killings but far fewer than what we have seen after AFSPA was applied to J&K. That said, if you send any army to do policing anywhere in the world, there will be human right violations. I personally think AFSPA as a law was important earlier as state police didn't have the tools to carry out their work, only army did. Should definitely be discarded now, especially since army recruits can be from any part of India. State police knows the sensibilities better.

Everything said, a dead Kashmiri Pandit matters more to Hindu fascists than an alive one. I don't think anybody can dispute this.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Just another Partition related cock-up by the British I am afraid, there was no way they should have allowed Kashmir not to be included in Pakistan when the boundaries were drawn up, but then again the Dogra family that ruled Kashmir were among the slipperiest bastards in all of Indian history.
This is a good book: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Hindu-Rulers-Muslim-Subjects-Community/dp/1850657017/
