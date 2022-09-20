Cant read the op-ed but can you explain why the caste system isnt a form of institutional oppression?



A genuine question as I know very little about how relevant the caste system is these days.



Heres another article on the same story:As for how relevant the caste system is, its still very relevant but definitely less than it was in the past. The main area where its relevant in my experience is in terms of marriage over here, but back home its still very much a thing, when it comes to say how a village is divided youll have one area thats where the lower castes live with their own religious buildings, and then the higher caste side will have their own side of the village with its own religious buildings. But I also remember say for example my dads parents being quite welcoming to everyone into their house regardless of how low they supposedly were, where as my mums mum who was a saint in every other way was much less accommodating in how she spoke about people from other castes to our own. And as with most things in India, its so damn big its very hard to make generalisations.