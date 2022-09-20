« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 11969 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,948
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #200 on: September 20, 2022, 12:07:22 am »
https://twitter.com/sunny_hundal/status/1571927657050415104
decent exploration of some of the events here, from a journalist who's followed events since the early stages at the end of August

there's just fuck loads of young men out there clearly with fuck all going on in their lives, and no apparent responsibilities, who think fundamentalism and sectarianism is a good option.

that's a bad thing in any community, but throw in religious and political differences and i'm pessimistic about prospects of this staying as 'calm' as it is for much longer. have to hope this doesn't simultaneously flare up further discontent in other uk cities and towns too.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,141
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #201 on: September 20, 2022, 11:20:48 am »
https://twitter.com/ainajkhan/status/1571636803852967939?s=20&t=UpHwSNtxUaF6uW2kMwiSdQ

the video of the two men and helmet man shouting at the reporter is very symbolic of what is going on at the moment. just a lot of angry misinformed voices spreading panics and misinformation. nasty people.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #202 on: September 20, 2022, 05:35:40 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 20, 2022, 11:20:48 am
https://twitter.com/ainajkhan/status/1571636803852967939?s=20&t=UpHwSNtxUaF6uW2kMwiSdQ

the video of the two men and helmet man shouting at the reporter is very symbolic of what is going on at the moment. just a lot of angry misinformed voices spreading panics and misinformation. nasty people.
"Jai Shri Ram" is technically the same as "Allahu-Akbar".

You can say both phrases humbly without any problem. Say them with bravado to showoff. Shout to provoke. Or, use them as a war cry during violence.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,098
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #203 on: September 20, 2022, 10:12:23 pm »
Apparently there was a group of 200 Muslims gathering outside a mandir tonight in Birmingham.

Tomorrow there will probably be 200 Hindus outside a mosque in Wembley or somewhere no doubt.

And the cycle continues
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,686
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #204 on: September 22, 2022, 03:50:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 20, 2022, 10:12:23 pm
Apparently there was a group of 200 Muslims gathering outside a mandir tonight in Birmingham.

Tomorrow there will probably be 200 Hindus outside a mosque in Wembley or somewhere no doubt.

And the cycle continues



Gather them all in a huge football stadium, put a big pile of weapons in the centre-circle, and let them go at each other. If they think they're so fucking hard.

I'm sure Sky would buy the TV rights.

Could use the old Commonwealth Games stadium in Manchester; it's usually empty or half-empty.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #205 on: September 22, 2022, 04:20:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 20, 2022, 10:12:23 pm
Apparently there was a group of 200 Muslims gathering outside a mandir tonight in Birmingham.

Tomorrow there will probably be 200 Hindus outside a mosque in Wembley or somewhere no doubt.

And the cycle continues

Boys who would be dead of starvation on the side of a street in a couple of weeks in their beloved India or Pakistan if they had to make their own way up there in life, no safety net, no protection, nothing that even the UK's creaking system provides. There's a reason loads of major companies globally have top execs from that region these days, you can make it up there on merit the rest of the world is a piece of piss.

These c*nts go the other way instead and take the elevator down, what a shitshow.

As Nobby said, set a place for all those who want the aggro to go at each other and let them kill themselves. Not one of these fannies will turn up, always in groups holding hands and picking on easy targets.

 





Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #206 on: October 16, 2022, 12:25:40 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZI04-3vwC0 - I Was Put Up For Sale' as a Muslim Woman
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #207 on: October 21, 2022, 12:55:46 am »
Two things happened recently.

First, an anti-establishment online portal has been caught fabricating evidence to back up one particular story of theirs. https://restofworld.org/2022/the-wire-vs-meta-india/

Second,
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on August 24, 2022, 12:46:16 pm
In India, New Wave of Trauma as 11 Convicted of Rape and Murder Walk Free: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/20/world/asia/india-rape-muslim-hindu.html
Apparently this was okayed by the Central govt. https://theprint.in/opinion/to-the-point/bilkis-bano-rapists-release-isnt-just-hindu-muslim-issue-bjp-leaders-telling-nobodys-safe/1174677/

They were released for 'good behaviour'. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/bilkis-bano-case-during-parole-convict-bhatt-was-booked-for-outraging-modesty-442845
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,751
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #208 on: November 6, 2022, 03:53:02 pm »
BJP winning 4 of the 6 by-elections it contested, and coming way closer in a 5th one than I expected.

They aren't going away soon looks like
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,098
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #209 on: November 6, 2022, 08:50:46 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November  6, 2022, 03:53:02 pm
BJP winning 4 of the 6 by-elections it contested, and coming way closer in a 5th one than I expected.

They aren't going away soon looks like

Was anyone expecting them to? They have a very friendly media and very weak opposition in most states so they are there for the foreseeable unfortunately.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #210 on: November 6, 2022, 10:04:30 pm »
The Haryana assembly seat would have been INC's. Kuldeep Bishnoi joined BJP only recently. But it's a pattern. BJP is quick to sport infighting in other parties and recruit with money.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,751
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #211 on: November 7, 2022, 01:06:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November  6, 2022, 08:50:46 pm
Was anyone expecting them to? They have a very friendly media and very weak opposition in most states so they are there for the foreseeable unfortunately.

I thought they'd lose in Bihar to be honest. It was basically 3 parties against one
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #212 on: November 10, 2022, 05:17:06 pm »
You can Google and read more about him. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sambhaji_Bhide

Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law touched his feet in reverence recently. :D
Logged

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,327
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #213 on: November 10, 2022, 05:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on November 10, 2022, 05:17:06 pm
You can Google and read more about him. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sambhaji_Bhide

Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law touched his feet in reverence recently. :D

Did she touch his Hi Risk Anus?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #214 on: November 18, 2022, 05:25:22 pm »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,098
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #215 on: December 8, 2022, 07:24:28 pm »
BJP have held Gujrat, zero surprise there obviously (Modis home state for anyone not familiar).

BJP have lost Himachel, which was as expected as the state has flipped at the last 9 elections apparently.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 10:32:40 pm »
Horrible op-ed in WSJ. https://www.wsj.com/articles/brown-university-discriminates-against-south-asians-caste-india-affirmative-action-britain-census-court-11671634272

> Brown University Discriminates Against South Asians: Its prohibition of caste oppression creates a new offense of which only one ethnic group can be guilty.
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,967
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:32:40 pm
Horrible op-ed in WSJ. https://www.wsj.com/articles/brown-university-discriminates-against-south-asians-caste-india-affirmative-action-britain-census-court-11671634272

> Brown University Discriminates Against South Asians: Its prohibition of caste oppression creates a new offense of which only one ethnic group can be guilty.

Cant read the op-ed but can you explain why the caste system isnt a form of institutional oppression?

A genuine question as I know very little about how relevant the caste system is these days.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,098
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:32:40 pm
Horrible op-ed in WSJ. https://www.wsj.com/articles/brown-university-discriminates-against-south-asians-caste-india-affirmative-action-britain-census-court-11671634272

> Brown University Discriminates Against South Asians: Its prohibition of caste oppression creates a new offense of which only one ethnic group can be guilty.

Mind of inevitable with Asians unfortunately.

I remember when I was at university, the one I went to had very few Asians to begin with so the few of us that there were all stuck together regardless of whether we were Indian or Pakistani, or Sikh or Hindu or Muslim everyone got along. Unfortunately as the numbers of Asians grew in the following year groups you started seeing the divisions appear and you ended up with a Sikh Punjabi clique, a Hindu Gujarati clique and a Muslim Pakistani clique and then its started to get ugly with the occasional fight breaking out, and this is story is just an extension of that I suspect. Once we reach a critical number we start dividing and discriminating. Its what we do  :butt
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,098
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 11:06:41 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm
Cant read the op-ed but can you explain why the caste system isnt a form of institutional oppression?

A genuine question as I know very little about how relevant the caste system is these days.

Heres another article on the same story:

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2022/12/07/us/brown-university-caste-protections-cec/index.html

As for how relevant the caste system is, its still very relevant but definitely less than it was in the past. The main area where its relevant in my experience is in terms of marriage over here, but back home its still very much a thing, when it comes to say how a village is divided youll have one area thats where the lower castes live with their own religious buildings, and then the higher caste side will have their own side of the village with its own religious buildings. But I also remember say for example my dads parents being quite welcoming to everyone into their house regardless of how low they supposedly were, where as my mums mum who was a saint in every other way was much less accommodating in how she spoke about people from other castes to our own. And as with most things in India, its so damn big its very hard to make generalisations.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #220 on: Today at 02:10:35 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm
Cant read the op-ed but can you explain why the caste system isnt a form of institutional oppression?

A genuine question as I know very little about how relevant the caste system is these days.
I actually think it's a form of oppression institutionalised in South Asian culture. The op-ed is horrible because it says recognising it is wrong. As expected, the writer is a Hindu right wing sympathiser in America.

How relevant it is? https://theprint.in/india/education/diversity-deficit-in-iims-iits-just-23-sts-and-157-scs-in-9640-faculty-posts/191246/

Works in mysterious ways these days. A casteist professor will not write a good recommendation letter for students belonging to certain castes. A casteist interviewer will not give the job to an applicant belonging to a certain caste.
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,967
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #221 on: Today at 08:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 02:10:35 am
I actually think it's a form of oppression institutionalised in South Asian culture. The op-ed is horrible because it says recognising it is wrong. As expected, the writer is a Hindu right wing sympathiser in America.

How relevant it is? https://theprint.in/india/education/diversity-deficit-in-iims-iits-just-23-sts-and-157-scs-in-9640-faculty-posts/191246/

Works in mysterious ways these days. A casteist professor will not write a good recommendation letter for students belonging to certain castes. A casteist interviewer will not give the job to an applicant belonging to a certain caste.

So its a class based prejudice peculiar, but not exclusive, to South Asians then. ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 