Can’t read the op-ed but can you explain why the caste system isn’t a form of institutional oppression?



A genuine question as I know very little about how relevant the caste system is these days.



Here’s another article on the same story:As for how relevant the caste system is, it’s still very relevant but definitely less than it was in the past. The main area where it’s relevant in my experience is in terms of marriage over here, but back home it’s still very much a thing, when it comes to say how a village is divided you’ll have one area that’s where the lower castes live with their own religious buildings, and then the higher caste side will have their own side of the village with its own religious buildings. But I also remember say for example my dads parents being quite welcoming to everyone into their house regardless of how low they supposedly were, where as my mums mum who was a saint in every other way was much less accommodating in how she spoke about people from other castes to our own. And as with most things in India, it’s so damn big it’s very hard to make generalisations.