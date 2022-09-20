Apparently there was a group of 200 Muslims gathering outside a mandir tonight in Birmingham.



Tomorrow there will probably be 200 Hindus outside a mosque in Wembley or somewhere no doubt.



And the cycle continues



Boys who would be dead of starvation on the side of a street in a couple of weeks in their beloved India or Pakistan if they had to make their own way up there in life, no safety net, no protection, nothing that even the UK's creaking system provides. There's a reason loads of major companies globally have top execs from that region these days, you can make it up there on merit the rest of the world is a piece of piss.These c*nts go the other way instead and take the elevator down, what a shitshow.As Nobby said, set a place for all those who want the aggro to go at each other and let them kill themselves. Not one of these fannies will turn up, always in groups holding hands and picking on easy targets.