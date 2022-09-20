« previous next »
India - deteriorating?

https://twitter.com/sunny_hundal/status/1571927657050415104
decent exploration of some of the events here, from a journalist who's followed events since the early stages at the end of August

there's just fuck loads of young men out there clearly with fuck all going on in their lives, and no apparent responsibilities, who think fundamentalism and sectarianism is a good option.

that's a bad thing in any community, but throw in religious and political differences and i'm pessimistic about prospects of this staying as 'calm' as it is for much longer. have to hope this doesn't simultaneously flare up further discontent in other uk cities and towns too.
https://twitter.com/ainajkhan/status/1571636803852967939?s=20&t=UpHwSNtxUaF6uW2kMwiSdQ

the video of the two men and helmet man shouting at the reporter is very symbolic of what is going on at the moment. just a lot of angry misinformed voices spreading panics and misinformation. nasty people.
YNWA.

"Jai Shri Ram" is technically the same as "Allahu-Akbar".

You can say both phrases humbly without any problem. Say them with bravado to showoff. Shout to provoke. Or, use them as a war cry during violence.
Apparently there was a group of 200 Muslims gathering outside a mandir tonight in Birmingham.

Tomorrow there will probably be 200 Hindus outside a mosque in Wembley or somewhere no doubt.

And the cycle continues
Gather them all in a huge football stadium, put a big pile of weapons in the centre-circle, and let them go at each other. If they think they're so fucking hard.

I'm sure Sky would buy the TV rights.

Could use the old Commonwealth Games stadium in Manchester; it's usually empty or half-empty.

Boys who would be dead of starvation on the side of a street in a couple of weeks in their beloved India or Pakistan if they had to make their own way up there in life, no safety net, no protection, nothing that even the UK's creaking system provides. There's a reason loads of major companies globally have top execs from that region these days, you can make it up there on merit the rest of the world is a piece of piss.

These c*nts go the other way instead and take the elevator down, what a shitshow.

As Nobby said, set a place for all those who want the aggro to go at each other and let them kill themselves. Not one of these fannies will turn up, always in groups holding hands and picking on easy targets.

 





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZI04-3vwC0 - I Was Put Up For Sale' as a Muslim Woman
Two things happened recently.

First, an anti-establishment online portal has been caught fabricating evidence to back up one particular story of theirs. https://restofworld.org/2022/the-wire-vs-meta-india/

Second,
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on August 24, 2022, 12:46:16 pm
In India, New Wave of Trauma as 11 Convicted of Rape and Murder Walk Free: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/20/world/asia/india-rape-muslim-hindu.html
Apparently this was okayed by the Central govt. https://theprint.in/opinion/to-the-point/bilkis-bano-rapists-release-isnt-just-hindu-muslim-issue-bjp-leaders-telling-nobodys-safe/1174677/

They were released for 'good behaviour'. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/bilkis-bano-case-during-parole-convict-bhatt-was-booked-for-outraging-modesty-442845
