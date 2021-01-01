decent exploration of some of the events here, from a journalist who's followed events since the early stages at the end of Augustthere's just fuck loads of young men out there clearly with fuck all going on in their lives, and no apparent responsibilities, who think fundamentalism and sectarianism is a good option.that's a bad thing in any community, but throw in religious and political differences and i'm pessimistic about prospects of this staying as 'calm' as it is for much longer. have to hope this doesn't simultaneously flare up further discontent in other uk cities and towns too.