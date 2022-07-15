« previous next »
Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 6807 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:15:58 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:10:13 pm
Does it matter?



It must matter otherwise you would have said who it was.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:30:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:15:58 pm
It must matter otherwise you would have said who it was.

Which is exactly why i didn't.

Argue the point. Should there be differential laws based on religion, governing things like inheritance, marriage, separation, legal age of consent, property rights etc?

How does it matter which group is it?  Does your position change based on which group is it?
Online Max_powers

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:32:22 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 07:46:58 am
But steering back to India, I think this nationalism is just a phase with Modi. In the cycle of leaderships from history, there have been 2 or 3 inspiring leaders in succession and then another 2 or 3 dudheads. With India gaining independence just 75 years ago, there have been 67 years of dudheads who did the bare minimum to advance Indian interests on an international stage but regularly fell victim to international bluff. Thats why Indias biggest achilles heel was its colonialism history. The leaders did little to steer India out of that mindset, which is probably why India was still developing after 68 years of independence. Thats nearly 1 generation of birth and death. India could've achieved a lot more if the leaders were proactive and forward thinking. With Modi, its more of a catchup game on the international stage.

Modi certainly has his ups and downs but one thing I have noticed and felt is that the "feel" of colonial history is less today as it was 10 years ago under Dr. Singh. Modi has certainly made India more self confident, more independent and more dominant on the international stage, which they should be. 1.4b population, 5th largest economy in the world (and poised to be 3rd biggest in 2032), India needs to be more assertive and dominant. I dont see a problem with that.

The part where I have a problem with Modi is when he enacts policies that advance Indias interests without setting a narrative. He should be patient and tell his cabinet to be more controlled with their words. He should be aggressive enough without marginalising any section of society. Thats where he has failed miserably and made it look like India is turning authoritarian.

Disagree very much with you. Nationalism is not a phase for Modi, he is not a teenager going through an emo phase. Look at his history in Politics. He has been at it for his whole career. Strong ties with RSS go back decades. Gujarat riots happened months after he got in a position of power.

Also, India's problem is nothing to do with having dull leaders. In fact, I would argue that's the least of its problem. They have had a PM who drank their own piss ok?

Love them or hate them but from independence under Nehru to the 1990s India pretty much followed an anti-colonial foreign policy. It was a leader in the non-aligned movement. It was one of few countries that navigated the cold war without yielding much to the great powers. It was paving its own path foreign policy-wise.

The big problem has been entrenched corruption domestically and populist politics that focus on the next election and with false or unsustainable promises. Modi has not done anything to address that.

On the economic side too, the conditions are not great. Especially for young people. Young educated people are leaving the country at a high rate because it's very hard to get a job unless you have connections with powerful people. I have many friends who left in the past 4-5 years.

The self-confidence you talk about is mostly bravado and faux nationalism. I think there was real optimism with economy and the direction of the country in early 2000s and maybe early 2010s too but now many are quite doom and gloom. Even most Modi supporters spend most of their time arguing about how the Hindus are in danger and arguing about kings from 400 years ago rather than talk about the glorious future of the country.
Online west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:30:03 pm
Which is exactly why i didn't.

Argue the point. Should there be differential laws based on religion, governing things like inheritance, marriage, separation, legal age of consent, property rights etc?

How does it matter which group is it?  Does your position change based on which group is it?

I dont really disagree with you, I just found it interesting use of language. Not sure where your from, but over here where people use terms like certain sections its quite often to try and hide someones prejudices for example right wingers over here will talk about crime and say its the fault of certain sections which is usually code for its all the fault of black people.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:17:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:03:57 pm
I dont really disagree with you, I just found it interesting use of language. Not sure where your from, but over here where people use terms like certain sections its quite often to try and hide someones prejudices for example right wingers over here will talk about crime and say its the fault of certain sections which is usually code for its all the fault of black people.

It was deliberate, to avoid an unnecessary digression towards a different discussion that has nothing to do with my point.

My original point was that a fully functioning democracy based on a secular constitution should not have laws derived from religious beliefs, especially those that seriously undermine women's rights.

 
Online Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:41:37 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:14:04 pm
India needs to start by bringing in a uniform civil code to begin with.


The fact that for a certain section of the population, 15 year old girls are allowed to marry and have kids, polgamy is permissible and practiced and women have limited inheritance rights in a modern secular democracy is farcical.  Regressive does not even begin to describe it.
I definitely do agree on this. Like I said, we shouldn't tolerate anybody's bad habits legally.

But one thing I must say is that most people who try to propose uniform civil code are simply dogwhistling against certain legally sanctioned Muslim bad habits while forgetting their own legally sanctioned bad habits.

Just to give en example, though polygamy is legally sanctioned only for Muslims everywhere and for Hindus (bigamy) only in Goa, its prevalence is pretty much equal across the two religions. https://scroll.in/article/669083/muslim-women-and-the-surprising-facts-about-polygamy-in-india (Only read the data, not the article)
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:32:22 pm
snip

Thats ok mate. Feel free to disagree. Thats how we grow as an individual and I am not a bhakt to explore silencing people who oppose my views :D

The nationalism I am talking about is from Indias perspective not Modis perspective. For 67 years, India was just another 3rd world nation - good food, people shitting on the streets, slums, poverty, corruption, dancing and singing. Since 1991 that view is totally reversed when FDI was opened up. Economy grew and Indians were seen as hard working, brilliant and adaptable. Today India is the 5th largest economy in the world. 70% of Indias population under 20 years. They are already on route to become the 3rd largest economy in the world behind USA and China. If they are able to leverage this properly, they could be the 2nd largest economy in the world. They are to China what Canada are to the USA. Underdogs in that region.

Now tell me one leader from anywhere in the world who would not put their nations interest above all else? India did not have such a strong leader until 2014. Well Indra Gandhi and Narasimha Rao probably. Domestic success was there. But Internationally? Internationally they were massive clusterfucks of epic proportions.

As to your point about the massive foreign exodus, that has always been the case. I hate talking about these individuals but even Nehru, Mohandas Gandhi and  Rajiv Gandhi went abroad to study. Well with globalisation on the rise, companies wanting to move away from China, a young and upcoming population, India is well positioned to attract talent for the next 50 years. Tell me thats not true. And like it or not, Dr. Singh (1st term) and Modi are the architects of this. India is today home to 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world. Dr. Singh did fuckall here. Modi atleast does something. It will improve I am sure.

There was real optimism in the early 2000s and early 2010s? Well yes there was because the entire world was doing well and coming out of Y2K and 2008 recession. It was no surprise that even Russia and Brazil were doing well. Today however its different. India needs to leverage its advantages and become self reliant for the next 50 years. If China cannot be trusted, there has to be an alternative on a global scale. Like it or not, Production, manufacturing, software, finance and technology is shifting to Asia. And India is showing the world that they can be the ethical reliable partners that they can be. Now with Modi, he is doing all that on an international stage.

With nationalism being a faux and bravado, I think its necessary and what India has missed in 75 years since Independence. I would go 1 step further and say that India needs to be more aggressive and more dominating on an international stage. I will never agree with marginalising the minorities or silencing of critics. Its a thorn in an otherwise rose plant. Or should I say, lotus plant. ;)

But to end it on a positive note, India is the only nation in the world where there is national holidays for hindus, muslims, christians and jains alike.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 12:14:04 pm
India needs to start by bringing in a uniform civil code to begin with.

200% agree with this.
Online Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #168 on: Today at 03:17:06 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:02:04 pm
Tell me thats not true. And like it or not, Dr. Singh (1st term) and Modi are the architects of this. India is today home to 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world. Dr. Singh did fuckall here. Modi atleast does something. It will improve I am sure.
Sure lots of fancy start-ups burning VC money, but overall it has been a jobless economy growth for India in recent years.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-15/why-india-s-world-beating-growth-isn-t-creating-jobs-quicktake

Even the larger ones that I can name are from ~10 years ago and all they do is create an exploitative gig economy.

If I were to say name one person who has actually done something in this govt, it is Gadkari.
Online west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #169 on: Today at 03:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 02:41:37 pm
I definitely do agree on this. Like I said, we shouldn't tolerate anybody's bad habits legally.

But one thing I must say is that most people who try to propose uniform civil code are simply dogwhistling against certain legally sanctioned Muslim bad habits while forgetting their own legally sanctioned bad habits.

Just to give en example, though polygamy is legally sanctioned only for Muslims everywhere and for Hindus (bigamy) only in Goa, its prevalence is pretty much equal across the two religions. https://scroll.in/article/669083/muslim-women-and-the-surprising-facts-about-polygamy-in-india (Only read the data, not the article)

My Grandfather did just that. My grandmother couldnt have any more kids after my mum was born, my grandfather needed to have a son so as soon as my mum was married he went back to India and took another wife little older then his daughter so she could give he the son he so craved.

Ironically, my mums half brother got married and divorced very quickly (part of which I suspect was the mental issues of growing up in a messed up house), has no kids and refuses to get married again. So despite all of the bullshit and lives my grandfather fucked up, the only grandchildren hes ever going to have are me and my brother from his daughter.
Online Max_powers

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 02:41:37 pm
I definitely do agree on this. Like I said, we shouldn't tolerate anybody's bad habits legally.

But one thing I must say is that most people who try to propose uniform civil code are simply dogwhistling against certain legally sanctioned Muslim bad habits while forgetting their own legally sanctioned bad habits.

Just to give en example, though polygamy is legally sanctioned only for Muslims everywhere and for Hindus (bigamy) only in Goa, its prevalence is pretty much equal across the two religions. https://scroll.in/article/669083/muslim-women-and-the-surprising-facts-about-polygamy-in-india (Only read the data, not the article)

Correct. I have no issues with the secular uniform civil code either but it has to just be that uniform.

You can't do this and also try to police what people eat and lynch people for eating beef. I won't list them all but there are plenty of examples of this government not striving for equality but for oppression or exclusion (see CAA, Delhi Riots, cow lynching's etc)

Online Max_powers

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:50:56 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:02:04 pm

I am not judging you mate. You are much more civil and better at putting your argument forward than our banned friend.

On the issue of International policy. I don't think Modi has done fuck-all to change anything for the better. Let's see. Since 2014 China has continued cross-border skirmishes if not escalated them, Modi did nothing other than ban Tiktok. Terrorist attacks still an ongoing threat.

Relationships with almost all neighbouring countries are worse now than in 2014 often due to really stupid reasons (See Nepal earthquake cluster fuck). US relations are lukewarm due to the rising authoritarian streak.

In terms of building a strong economy, most start-ups of the past 8 years are really exploitative, unprofitable, and uncreative and no one uses these businesses outside of India. In general, the wealth has been hoarded by a few big business conglomerates that are friendly to the government. India's brightest and best are leaving and in general its a terrible place to be a young university graduate.

 
