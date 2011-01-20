Im confused what point your trying to make? That western media plays up the anti-Muslim hate of the BJP and underplays or is itself hostile to Indians or Hindus?



Its crazy how much hatred is in India right now.



All of the above. Western Media is hostile to India and Hindus. They focus on the negative aspects of India to portray it in a particular light and even within that framework do not report the objective truth or even attempt to do so. Hindu mistakes are amplified where as the problems with Islam swept under the rug unless the story reaches critical mass like the beheading in Udaipur.Even within this scenario, an attempt is made to re-direct the narrative in a particular direction. For example TIME now has an op-ed piece on how "Hindu Lives Matter" is a "Problematic" slogan : notice the Yankee wording and influence. There is nothing, NOTHING on how we have Muslim school-children who are women walking in Burqas chanting "The price for insulting the Prophet is beheading". It is true that Muslim political organizations have all condemned this killing but one has to ask is this because politically they have been cornered by the on-going consolidation of the Hindu vote? After all, 30 years back these very same organizations were backing special religious laws for Muslims and blasphemy laws for insulting the "prophet"I remember an interview Swamy gave to VICE, they edited what he said and set the back-ground audio tone to chilling music. Like mate, just let us listen to what he is saying in it's entirety without the blatant steering and let us make our own decisions.I think this hatred has always existed. Civilizational memory is a thing after all.Right now, it may be getting amplified cause the pendulum has swung so far the other way and in the age of digital media everything is caught on camera.Ultimately, history is clear - Islam is the aggressor. The present is also increasingly clear that Islam is incompatible with secularism and "liberalism". 1.5 Million kids getting educated in Madrassas which teach non believers of Allah are Kaffirs. Which nation will tolerate this? Only in India.The path forward though is increasingly clear, to march towards "modernity" we have to legally eliminate all the problematic parts of Islam including absurdity like the requirement to convert to Islam to marry a Muslim. Once these aspects are codified taking India closer to "Secularism" then the political fault-lines between Hinduism and Islam no longer exist we can then focus on the systems that are under-delivering as well as intervening in the behavior of the people who are largely untouched by whatever laws we put in place (which is prolly the majority